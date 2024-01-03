Happy New Year! ACDC Registration Now Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday

2024 takes off with a newly-remodeled #TuesdayNewsday!
Wow. We’re steaming on into our 6th year. We’re ramping up some of our efforts – more gaming research, more live events, more collaborations – while throttling back on a few other things. We’re excited about what’s coming, but first we’ve gotta get past our 2024 ACDC in a few weeks. One of the first things you’re seeing here is a revamp of #TuesdayNewsday, as we play with some of our headers & graphics, as well as the sourcing of some of the coverage that we’re mining for news.
It’s tough enough to get wargaming into mass media, but when the mass media tackles a small indie press company? Holy hell! And it was a great read, too, highlighting the thoughtful approaches that Amabel Holland takes to everything Hollandspiele does
This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about
- Wargames Illustrated #433 is now shipping
- Avalanche Press is shipping their playbook version of Panzer Grenadier – Kursk: Burning Tigers
- GMT’s going to be shipping these imminently
Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!
- Worthington has a Rommel’s War on Kickstarter, from the some designer and with a similar system to Archie’s War
- MMP put a pair of new products on pre-order for New Year’s
- GMT’s December Update included the following going onto p500
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury is on sale on Steam
- Miniature Market has the new General Orders marked down to just $25
- Noble Knight has the latest edition of Commands & Colors: Napoleonics marked down $15
- Big Traveller Mercenaries deal on Bundle of Holding
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky names his games of the year for 2023
- Avalanche Press has a neat article about planned-but-never-built Chinese dreadnoughts
- Space Biff counted down the new year with lists of favorite games played in 2023
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- My Own Worst Enemy is still playing Federation Space
- Moe looks through Red Storm Baltic Approaches
- Liz was playing Votes for Women with Tory & Kevin
- Brian Train did a teach-&-play for his older Algeria folio game from OSS
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the most anticipated wargames coming in 2024
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Big update to the Squad Battles series from WDS
- Decision Games are surveying the audience about potential boxed game reprints
- Hunting for the best unpub’ed games of 2024
- 2023 CSR’s nominating committee announced
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- First Impressions of Great Northern War by Wargame Design Studio
- 11 Questions on “The Thirty Years’ War”
- From our archives? Thinking the UNTHINKABLE when playing Iron Curtain: Central Europe, 1945-1989
- This week in our forums
- Gameplay this week
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 January and 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 18 January
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
- 15-28 January 2024 BellotaCon (Badajoz Spain)
- 10 February 2024 The Battle At The Crossroads (Cambridge OH)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Lots of chatter in the pro ranks about this article from Jacquelyn Schneider about the power(s) behind the wargames, that (of course) drops during holiday week when no one is in the office to discuss it
- The big risks of 2024?
- The survivability of HIMARS
- The next GUWS webinar is Oh, The Humanity: Generative AI Imagery in Game Design (Jan 9) and then Wargaming’s Influence on U.S. Navy Tactical Doctrine, 1906-1941 (Jan 23)
- Counting down to Connections Online – save the date! The conference will run 15-20 April, 2024, with scheduling & registration info coming soon
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
