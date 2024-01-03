Happy New Year! ACDC Registration Now Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday

2024 takes off with a newly-remodeled #TuesdayNewsday!

Wow. We’re steaming on into our 6th year. We’re ramping up some of our efforts – more gaming research, more live events, more collaborations – while throttling back on a few other things. We’re excited about what’s coming, but first we’ve gotta get past our 2024 ACDC in a few weeks. One of the first things you’re seeing here is a revamp of #TuesdayNewsday, as we play with some of our headers & graphics, as well as the sourcing of some of the coverage that we’re mining for news.

It’s tough enough to get wargaming into mass media, but when the mass media tackles a small indie press company? Holy hell! And it was a great read, too, highlighting the thoughtful approaches that Amabel Holland takes to everything Hollandspiele does

ACDC registration is open!

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

