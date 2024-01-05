January 5, 2024
Conventions

2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention Events

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 January 2024

As we count down to the ACDC1 (12-14 January), here is the initial event listing for the weekend.  There are definitely some events due to get added, once we get the final description info from the GMs / presenters.

Registration is open and tickets are still available for many events.

ACDC Jan 2024 Header

 

Event NameTypeMax#StartsTime (Mins)Platform
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSGame12FRI (12th) 1200180Discord, VASSAL, TTS
People PowerGame3FRI (12th) 1600180VASSAL
Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071Game2FRI (12th) 1700120VASSAL
Goose Green by MMP.Game6FRI (12th) 1800240Tabletop Simulator
Night Witches DemoGame10FRI (12th) 190060Tabletop Simulator
Squadron Strike: Newton's CradleGame3FRI (12th) 1900180ASCBI.net
Valour and Fortitude 2nd editionGame2FRI (12th) 1900240Tabletop Simulator
Welcome Happy HourSeminar100FRI (12th) 2000120YouTube
Saturday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!Seminar100SAT (13th) 080090YouTube
World at War '85 - Blood & FuryGame4SAT (13th) 1000240Tabletop Simulator
Robotech: Reconstruction - Tournament -Game12SAT (13th) 1100360Tabletop Simulator
Introduction to KriegsspielSeminar100SAT (13th) 110060YouTube
Kriegsspiel (200th Anniversary!)Game6SAT (13th) 1200240Tabletop Simulator
People PowerGame3SAT (13th) 1200180VASSAL
The Battle of GazalaSeminar100SAT (13th) 120060YouTube
Postcards of WarSeminar100SAT (13th) 1400120YouTube
Squadron Strike: Klingons Off The Starboard Bow!Game4SAT (13th) 1600240ASCBI.net
The 2024 ACDC KeynoteSeminar100SAT (13th) 1700120YouTube
OCS BootcampGame4SAT (13th) 1900240VASSAL
Volko Ruhnke's New GameSeminar100SAT (13th) 1900120YouTube
Learn to Play the Great Campaigns of the American Civil WarGame12SAT (13th) 210090VASSAL
Sunday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!Seminar100SUN (14th) 080090YouTube
Blucher (Napoleonic minis)Game2SUN (14th) 1000240Tabletop Simulator
Escape From ColditzGame6SUN (14th) 1000180Tabletop Simulator
Code: ATLASGame5SUN (14th) 1200240Tabletop Simulator
The Battle of InchonSeminar100SUN (14th) 120060YouTube
Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven RealmsGame3SUN (14th) 1400180ASCBI.net

 

 

