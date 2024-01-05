2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention Events

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 January 2024

As we count down to the ACDC (12-14 January), here is the initial event listing for the weekend. There are definitely some events due to get added, once we get the final description info from the GMs / presenters.

Registration is open and tickets are still available for many events.

Event Name Type Max# Starts Time (Mins) Platform Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Game 12 FRI (12th) 1200 180 Discord, VASSAL, TTS People Power Game 3 FRI (12th) 1600 180 VASSAL Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071 Game 2 FRI (12th) 1700 120 VASSAL Goose Green by MMP. Game 6 FRI (12th) 1800 240 Tabletop Simulator Night Witches Demo Game 10 FRI (12th) 1900 60 Tabletop Simulator Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Game 3 FRI (12th) 1900 180 ASCBI.net Valour and Fortitude 2nd edition Game 2 FRI (12th) 1900 240 Tabletop Simulator Welcome Happy Hour Seminar 100 FRI (12th) 2000 120 YouTube Saturday Morning Wargaming Wakeup! Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 0800 90 YouTube World at War '85 - Blood & Fury Game 4 SAT (13th) 1000 240 Tabletop Simulator Robotech: Reconstruction - Tournament - Game 12 SAT (13th) 1100 360 Tabletop Simulator Introduction to Kriegsspiel Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 1100 60 YouTube Kriegsspiel (200th Anniversary!) Game 6 SAT (13th) 1200 240 Tabletop Simulator People Power Game 3 SAT (13th) 1200 180 VASSAL The Battle of Gazala Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 1200 60 YouTube Postcards of War Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 1400 120 YouTube Squadron Strike: Klingons Off The Starboard Bow! Game 4 SAT (13th) 1600 240 ASCBI.net The 2024 ACDC Keynote Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 1700 120 YouTube OCS Bootcamp Game 4 SAT (13th) 1900 240 VASSAL Volko Ruhnke's New Game Seminar 100 SAT (13th) 1900 120 YouTube Learn to Play the Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Game 12 SAT (13th) 2100 90 VASSAL Sunday Morning Wargaming Wakeup! Seminar 100 SUN (14th) 0800 90 YouTube Blucher (Napoleonic minis) Game 2 SUN (14th) 1000 240 Tabletop Simulator Escape From Colditz Game 6 SUN (14th) 1000 180 Tabletop Simulator Code: ATLAS Game 5 SUN (14th) 1200 240 Tabletop Simulator The Battle of Inchon Seminar 100 SUN (14th) 1200 60 YouTube Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Game 3 SUN (14th) 1400 180 ASCBI.net

