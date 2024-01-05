2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention Events

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 January 2024
As we count down to the ACDC1 (12-14 January), here is the initial event listing for the weekend. There are definitely some events due to get added, once we get the final description info from the GMs / presenters.
Registration is open and tickets are still available for many events.
|Event Name
|Type
|Max#
|Starts
|Time (Mins)
|Platform
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game
|12
|FRI (12th) 1200
|180
|Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|People Power
|Game
|3
|FRI (12th) 1600
|180
|VASSAL
|Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071
|Game
|2
|FRI (12th) 1700
|120
|VASSAL
|Goose Green by MMP.
|Game
|6
|FRI (12th) 1800
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Night Witches Demo
|Game
|10
|FRI (12th) 1900
|60
|Tabletop Simulator
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle
|Game
|3
|FRI (12th) 1900
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Valour and Fortitude 2nd edition
|Game
|2
|FRI (12th) 1900
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Welcome Happy Hour
|Seminar
|100
|FRI (12th) 2000
|120
|YouTube
|Saturday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 0800
|90
|YouTube
|World at War '85 - Blood & Fury
|Game
|4
|SAT (13th) 1000
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Robotech: Reconstruction - Tournament -
|Game
|12
|SAT (13th) 1100
|360
|Tabletop Simulator
|Introduction to Kriegsspiel
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1100
|60
|YouTube
|Kriegsspiel (200th Anniversary!)
|Game
|6
|SAT (13th) 1200
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|People Power
|Game
|3
|SAT (13th) 1200
|180
|VASSAL
|The Battle of Gazala
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1200
|60
|YouTube
|Postcards of War
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1400
|120
|YouTube
|Squadron Strike: Klingons Off The Starboard Bow!
|Game
|4
|SAT (13th) 1600
|240
|ASCBI.net
|The 2024 ACDC Keynote
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1700
|120
|YouTube
|OCS Bootcamp
|Game
|4
|SAT (13th) 1900
|240
|VASSAL
|Volko Ruhnke's New Game
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1900
|120
|YouTube
|Learn to Play the Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
|Game
|12
|SAT (13th) 2100
|90
|VASSAL
|Sunday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!
|Seminar
|100
|SUN (14th) 0800
|90
|YouTube
|Blucher (Napoleonic minis)
|Game
|2
|SUN (14th) 1000
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Escape From Colditz
|Game
|6
|SUN (14th) 1000
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Code: ATLAS
|Game
|5
|SUN (14th) 1200
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|The Battle of Inchon
|Seminar
|100
|SUN (14th) 1200
|60
|YouTube
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms
|Game
|3
|SUN (14th) 1400
|180
|ASCBI.net
