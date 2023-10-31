November 1, 2023
Here Come The Sales! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 10/31/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines

The sales have started!  Getting ready to launch for the holidays, we’re already seeing sales from

  • Blue Panther’s sitewide sale with everything at 15% off for the next 2 weeks (see below for details)
  • Worthington Games “warehouse blowout” 20% off sale
  • Revolution Games’ annual November sale

. . . and we know the Hollandaze sale is just around the corner, and GMT has promised a Fall sale this year, too. You’ll find these, and more, in our ON SALE THIS WEEK section, every Tuesday

 

wgtg10Mark’s Wargames To Go podcast is now 10 years old!  He doesn’t quite crank through the podcasts as quick as we do, but he definitely puts out a quality show with a lot of research behind his topics.  If you’re headed to SDHistCon, make sure you say ‘hi’ while you’re there.

Mark joined us for a wargaming media panel at Origins a few years ago, and we haven’t held that panel since!  If we could get him to come back some time, maybe we’ll do it again.

 

 

Games released in the past week that you'll want to check out

 

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y'know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn't for a good deal

 

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

 

There's always something going on with The Dragoons, so we've always got plenty to tell you about!

 

Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

 

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Hey, we'd LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

