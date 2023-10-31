Here Come The Sales! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 10/31/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines
The sales have started! Getting ready to launch for the holidays, we’re already seeing sales from
- Blue Panther’s sitewide sale with everything at 15% off for the next 2 weeks (see below for details)
- Worthington Games “warehouse blowout” 20% off sale
- Revolution Games’ annual November sale
. . . and we know the Hollandaze sale is just around the corner, and GMT has promised a Fall sale this year, too. You’ll find these, and more, in our ON SALE THIS WEEK section, every Tuesday
Mark’s Wargames To Go podcast is now 10 years old! He doesn’t quite crank through the podcasts as quick as we do, but he definitely puts out a quality show with a lot of research behind his topics. If you’re headed to SDHistCon, make sure you say ‘hi’ while you’re there.
Mark joined us for a wargaming media panel at Origins a few years ago, and we haven’t held that panel since! If we could get him to come back some time, maybe we’ll do it again.
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- S&T Press are shipping World at War #93, with Baltic Offensive, Fall 1944 included
- Grognard Simulations has released Armored Knights – Guderian Crosses the Meuse 1940; the website gives a price ($110) then also gives a pre-order price ($85) but the update on BGG says it’s released but the front page of their website hasn’t been updated since July and makes no mention of it, so… maybe just email them and ask what it costs and if it’s actually out? Or, just bop over to Noble Knight and order it “on sale”1
- Wargames Illustrated #431 is now available
- The latest Munchkin release is the expansion Munchkin Warhammer 40,000: Storming the Warp
- Steve Jackson also released Pathfinder Revolution! that brings the original Revolution! tabletop game mechanics to the Pathfinder oeuvre
- High Flying Dice hit us with a pair of new releases
- Muerta Desde Arriba covers aerial combat in the SCW
- Waters Unvexed gives you some ACW riverine battles
- Blue Panther’s got some new stuff on the virtual shelf
- French & Indian War Vol. 1: Bloody Mohawk from Bill Molyneaux
- French & Indian War Vol. 2: Savage Wilderness also from Bill Molyneaux
- Tally-Ho! is a solo Battle of Britain game, not from Bill Molyneaux (this is not a complete game, but a boxed set to support the solo book you can order from Amazon, but it does include some German missions that are not in the original book)
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- ‼️ Blue Panther’s got a a sitewide sale running from 1-14 November with everything at 15% off (yes, even the Red Sash and White Dog Games titles for these two weeks only, but not Hollandspiele2) with coupon code 14NOV23 at checkout
- Ventonuovo has a Blocks in Africa sale at around 50% off for a few days, but limited stock3, so grab it quick!
- Worthington Games has a big 20% off sale, too, but you have to add the games to your cart before the discounts show up
- Revolution Games’ November sale has started a day early, with many games up to 50% off
- Free League’s Vaesen RPG is available from DTRPG for free today (31 October)
- The Armored Brigade games are on sale on Steam right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #155 with Italian Camp: Anzio
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Return of the Tripods – All Quiet on the Martian Front 2nd ed is a Kickstarter campaign with actual minis and a fun twist – War of the Worlds meets WW1
- DiSimula Edizioni has Sicilian 1943 – Operation Husky on pre-order; the campaign page also has a nice bibliography of the sources consulted by the designer
- Building a sandbox campaign? Here’s a Kickstarter based on an extended web series to help you along
- Osprey Games has their new sci-fi game Pressure on pre-order
- The crowdfunding is done, but in anticipation of shipping in a few weeks, Draco Ideas has Drums of War on pre-order, so you can still get it at a bit of a discount if you missed the original campaign
- Had your fill of post-apocalyptic games yet? No? Then check out Breaking Moon on Gamefound
- Warlord Games is here to help you build out a WW2 Italian motorcycle gang
- 3-5 November SDHISTCON (San Diego CA)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
- 3-5 November BottosCon (Vancover BC)
- 3-5 November HMGS Fall In (Lancaster PA)
- 9-13 November Compass Expo (Meriden CT)
- 10-12 November MythicCon (Charlotte NC)
- 15-19 November BGG.Con (Dallas TX)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Beyond Solitaire has a chat with Amabel from Hollandspiele
- Moe checks out Attack of the 50 Foot Colossus
- Of all the weeks for Pushing Cardboard to push out an episode about the Levy & Campaign games, he picks the one when we did the same
- Gimpy is on a crusade to root out scammers on crowdfunding sites
- Maurice (no, not that one) digs into the new force packs from The Wargaming Company
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the differences between games and simulations and it’s amazing how many people can be that wrong in one chat session!
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Following up last week’s report of trouble with the Devil Pigs, looks like the entire company has gone under as a result of the parent/holding company shitting the bed, leaving the designers of the Heroes of Normandie line of game out of work and out of paychecks
- Free WW2 online conference from the National WW2 Museum
- Too many games being published?
- Avalanche Press has an article about the War of the Worlds at Sea (and there’s a VASSAL module for the Martian invasion, too!) so you can take your Martians to the beach before heading to the trenches (see “Newly Launched” above)
- Interesting video essay from Amabel over at Hollandspiele about board games and frustration
- A star-studded panel from SDHIST about games with social messages
- Dear Hexwar: November 2022 is no longer “coming soon”
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- A great masters thesis / research project out of Tampere University in Finland on Partner Choices and Social Connections Among American Wargamers from Chris Aylott, which discusses how the first few generations of wargamers found other wargamers
- What will the future of EW look like? How (if at all) do you game it?
- The next GUWS webinar is 12/12 ~ The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives
- PaxSims has a discussion of ethics “compliance” and wargaming
- A great primer / video here from Sebastian Bae
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
