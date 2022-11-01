Breaking News With “My Own Worst Enemy” – #TuesdayNewsday 11/1/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important
My Own Worst Enemy’s latest video series is playing through the older C.S.A. America’s Civil War and designer Ben Madison dropped this nugget of news on Mike’s channel
And yes, it is now official: this game will be re-published by Compass Games sometime in 2023. It will be under a different title (the C.S.A. title was seen as “too Confederate”) and I’m not at liberty to reveal the new title yet. But the game will feature brand new artwork from Jonathan Carnehl (of new “Death in the Trenches” fame), and will incorporate all existing errata plus additional tweaks. It will be a lot closer, ruleswise, to the original C.S.A. than the new DITT is to the old DITT, but it will be a great improvement over the existing game. I’ll keep you posted! Thanks for your enthusiastic support for this game, which I think has been unfairly forgotten.
So there you have it – breaking news from Tuesday Newsday
- Hollandspiele released Ginormopod 2050 A.D.: Attack of the Giant Bug Monsters, and if you’ve been around a bit, you’ve seen this one before, as the designers (Heilman & Shaw) have playtested it several times at our ACDCs over the past 2 years
- Steve Jackson Games already started selling 12 Dice of Christmas and lord help us if it comes with a Mariah Carey jingle; can we get past Turkey Day first?!?
- Looks like S&T Press are done shipping World At War #87 to subscribers, so now it’s available to the public
- The Warlord Games guys have a bunch of new SPQR sets that include a half dozen packs of nifty minis, plus a rulebook in both physical & PDF form
- The Flames of War guys are rolling out their “Bulge British” releases, and this week they dropped
- Worthington Games has the Cruel Necessity Deluxe Edition on Kickstarter right now; it’s a remake of the older VPG game
- MMP put a new HASL module on pre-order, so you can play out Drop Zone: Sainte-Mère-Église and re-enact Red Buttons getting stuck on the church steeple
- Compass Games put Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea on Kickstarter, so it’s on final approach for orders & shipping
- Miniature Market has Undaunted Stalingrad on pre-order sale for almost $40 off
- Another Paranoia game? Paranoia Perfect Edition is on Kickstarter right now and blowing thru its funding goals
- The Gamer’s Armory is showing a couple of third-party ASL expansions on pre-order
- 15% dice trays from Easy Roller Dice Company with code TRAY15
- MMP has their “spooktacular sale” running until Friday
- Big Pathfinder / Starfinder charity bundle on Humble Bundle right now
- Matrix Games has a “scary week” sale right now, that ranges from 10% off stuff you want, to 90% off the deep stuff in the catalog you’ve had for years
- Alternative Armies is applying 20% off of all orders automatically until 12/5
- Miniature Market has Worthington’s Malta Besieged on sale at over $20 off
- SGS Korean War is on sale over on Steam right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #25, with October War, covering the 1973 Arab-Israeli War
- Saturday Night Fights fought out Operation: NEPTUNE for “Rommel”
- Here comes War Thunder: On The Hunt
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ C.S.A. America’s Civil War – Turn 1
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 8 ~ GMT Weekend At The Warehouse
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay will be November 17
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is next week! We’ll see you at ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in Charlotte, NC
- “Probe at Bas de Mouen” (part 2) for “Chain of Command”
- “A Roaring Start” for “Spearhead”
- UCG is still purging heretics
- Carnage Royale, Rock-Con, and BottosCon are all this weekend
- Veterans’ Day weekend sees a bunch of conventions
- SDHISTCON
- ForJeffCon (The Last MACE)
- Compass Games Expo
- BGG.CON
- MilleniumCon
- Rocky takes his own quick spin through the Compass Games Catalog
- Moe threw an online Halloween party
- Mad Padre is back with the Canadian Wargamer Podcast!
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the best of Clash of Arms
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
The 4X gaming news of the week was pretty much this
Lead your nation through social, political and industrial change. The Victorians promised a Grand Tomorrow, you can play it today!
Get Victoria 3 here! https://t.co/xzcdfjCYDy
Watch the Trailer!https://t.co/G2qfQIpTiu pic.twitter.com/9eUs00A8Am
— Victoria 3 (@PDXVictoria) October 25, 2022
- Wargame Design Studio released an update to their Napoleonic Battles series that affects our SNF crew’s favorite “skirmies” but we also noticed in the images that those colored bases look mighty fine (see above)
- GMT let folks know that they are charging p500s for the games that were “stuck in port” up in Oakland (Charioteer and Skies Above Britain).
- Noble Knight Games employees are unionizing; unnecessary Twitter sarcasm1 2 follows
- War of the Worlds meets WW1 in this fiction + scenario special from Avalanche Press
- Littoral Commander needs a bigger box
- Minden Games has “temporarily” closed their site for a few weeks. The site hadn’t changed in almost a year, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s happening to it
- The last Compass Games town hall was pretty close to the Brady Bunch in its cast size
- And this is certainly…. something
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Bruce Gudmundsson talks wargames; you should listen
- How do you update hardware over the years when it continues to appear in wargames that take place 40 years apart in age, like the “new” Abrams tanks?
- Time to update those naval warfare models… again.
- Connections Japan is coming up in a few weeks (11/15) and it’s all online
- The next GUWS webinar, on 11/10, is Operation Doorstep: Designing and Executing an AFROTC Wing Wargame and followed by The Complexity of Simplicity: Wargames’ Footprint and Historical Model on 11/22 (at noon)
- There’s a job at NORAD for you, if you want to live in Colorado and play wargames
