Breaking News With “My Own Worst Enemy” – #TuesdayNewsday 11/1/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important

My Own Worst Enemy’s latest video series is playing through the older C.S.A. America’s Civil War and designer Ben Madison dropped this nugget of news on Mike’s channel

And yes, it is now official: this game will be re-published by Compass Games sometime in 2023. It will be under a different title (the C.S.A. title was seen as “too Confederate”) and I’m not at liberty to reveal the new title yet. But the game will feature brand new artwork from Jonathan Carnehl (of new “Death in the Trenches” fame), and will incorporate all existing errata plus additional tweaks. It will be a lot closer, ruleswise, to the original C.S.A. than the new DITT is to the old DITT, but it will be a great improvement over the existing game. I’ll keep you posted! Thanks for your enthusiastic support for this game, which I think has been unfairly forgotten.

So there you have it – breaking news from Tuesday Newsday

Carnage Royale, Rock-Con, and BottosCon are all this weekend

Veterans’ Day weekend sees a bunch of conventions SDHISTCON ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) Compass Games Expo BGG.CON MilleniumCon



We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

The 4X gaming news of the week was pretty much this

Lead your nation through social, political and industrial change. The Victorians promised a Grand Tomorrow, you can play it today! Get Victoria 3 here! https://t.co/xzcdfjCYDy Watch the Trailer!https://t.co/G2qfQIpTiu pic.twitter.com/9eUs00A8Am — Victoria 3 (@PDXVictoria) October 25, 2022

Wargame Design Studio released an update to their Napoleonic Battles series that affects our SNF crew’s favorite “skirmies” but we also noticed in the images that those colored bases look mighty fine (see above)

GMT let folks know that they are charging p500s for the games that were “stuck in port” up in Oakland (Charioteer and Skies Above Britain).

Noble Knight Games employees are unionizing; unnecessary Twitter sarcasm follows

War of the Worlds meets WW1 in this fiction + scenario special from Avalanche Press

Littoral Commander needs a bigger box

Minden Games has “temporarily” closed their site for a few weeks. The site hadn’t changed in almost a year, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s happening to it

The last Compass Games town hall was pretty close to the Brady Bunch in its cast size

And this is certainly…. something

https://twitter.com/Ardwulf/status/1587217858353893376 https://twitter.com/Ardwulf/status/1587276069954097154

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...