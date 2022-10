My Own Worst Enemy ~ C.S.A. America’s Civil War – Turn 1

It’s time to start a new playthrough! This time we refight the US Civil War in C.S.A – The American Civil War by Ben Madison & Wes Erni. Who will win this time? Random events, potential leader deaths, and possible European intervention make it almost impossible to tell. Plus, a wargaming rumor concerning a very possible reprint of CSA with Compass Games. 🙂



