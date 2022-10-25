Here’s The News! – #TuesdayNewsday 10/25/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is essential reading for all your strategy gaming headlines

It’s a lighter-than-usual newsdump this week, with the reminder that in this age of COVID, the flu can still suck, too.

Rocky talks about the wargames waiting for him after his travels

Moe has his Halloween episode of Whiskey Charlie tonight

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the old SPI Quads

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

The Pegasus Expedition released onto Steam Early Access this past week (watch the release trailer here). Developed by newcomer Kalla Gameworks, The Pegasus Expedition is a space 4x/grand-strategy title with a focus on story elements driving the game.

released onto Steam Early Access this past week (watch the release trailer here). Developed by newcomer Kalla Gameworks, The Pegasus Expedition is a space 4x/grand-strategy title with a focus on story elements driving the game. The 2.2.0 update for Warhammer III has dropped — read the full patch notes here, check out the “Cliff Notes” version here. The list of changes & improvements are too numerous to count, but two of the more notable highlights include fewer minor settlement battles, and a new Vermintide end-game crisis (which is toggleable in the game setup screen like the others).

has dropped — read the full patch notes here, check out the “Cliff Notes” version here. The list of changes & improvements are too numerous to count, but two of the more notable highlights include fewer minor settlement battles, and a new Vermintide end-game crisis (which is toggleable in the game setup screen like the others). There’s a couple exciting developments for Stellaris fans: First off, Paradox released (somewhat unexpectedly) the 3.5.3 patch, which addresses most of the major lingering issues from the release of the Toxoids DLC and accompanying “Fornax” update. In addition, only a couple days after that, the developers also released an open beta for the upcoming 3.6 “Orion” update to the players, with the beta running until the end of the month. This open beta includes the re-work to space combat, the revamp of Ascension paths and Tradition Trees, plus the new galaxy maps — you can check out the full list of changes here, or watch the (condensed) video dev diary here.

fans: First off, Paradox released (somewhat unexpectedly) the 3.5.3 patch, which addresses most of the major lingering issues from the release of the DLC and accompanying “Fornax” update. In addition, only a couple days after that, the developers also released an open beta for the upcoming 3.6 “Orion” update to the players, with the beta running until the end of the month. This open beta includes the re-work to space combat, the revamp of Ascension paths and Tradition Trees, plus the new galaxy maps — you can check out the full list of changes here, or watch the (condensed) video dev diary here. Mohawk Games has put out Update #99 for their historical 4x, Old World (read the patch notes here). Highlights include improvements to performance and AI, plus the French translation received a major rework.

GMT Games announced in their most recent newsletter that they will have a Fall sale this year, sometime in November. But they’re going to delay announcing the exact dates until they sort out some shipping issues for the current p500 games they’re still trying to get out of the port

Yes, Avalanche Press are showing off another Gold Club-exclusive expansion, but the Blackshirt counters look cool w/ the gradient effect, so we’ll point you to the article to read about them

Modiphius Games has their “Winter of Fear” promo campaign going on right now, which brings the Battle of the Bulge into their Achtung! Cthulhu world

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...