Here’s The News! – #TuesdayNewsday 10/25/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is essential reading for all your strategy gaming headlines
It’s a lighter-than-usual newsdump this week, with the reminder that in this age of COVID, the flu can still suck, too.
- Worthington Games has another solitaire bookgame out, about Guadalcanal
- Steve Jackson dropped a couple of new GURPS Monster Hunters books
- Dark City Games released another wargame in their Combat Boots series: The Pusan Perimeter
- Now that Stonewall Uprising is done shipping to pre-orders, you can buy it yourself from Catastrophe Games
- Warlord Games released a bunch of Dr Who minis, including these “Imperial Daleks“, which obviously imply the existence of “Metric Daleks” too
- Gamer’s Armory has the newest ASL scenario pack from Lone Canuck Publishing, Großdeutschland Pack #3 High TIde at Kursk in stock now; it’s still showing “pre-order” on the item page, but was moved from the “pre-order page” to the “new arrivals page”
- Catastrophe Games got Stonewall Uprising delivered early (yes, early!) and they’ve now launched their next Kickstarter, for Campaign: Fall Blau, a solo card-driven game of the highly-neglected Eastern Front in WW2
- Princeps Games are following up their WW1/Serbia game with a Finland-USSR game in WW2 called Freezing Inferno, on Kicktsarter right now
- DiSimula has their next Kickstarter up, When The Americans Come, covering North Africa & Southern Europe
- Captaincy ends it’s Kickstarter campaign within the week; if Age of Sail is your thing then check it out
- Barbarian Kingdoms is on Gamefound
- Decision Games has a pair of Battles in the East games on their pre-order now
- GMT added some p500 games in their most recent newsletter
- By Swords and Bayonets
- Decisive Action (does not appear to be a tabletop implementation of the digital game that’s used at the Command & General Staff College)
- Nevsky, 2nd Edition
- Renegade Game Studios, the soon-to-be-home of Squad Leader and Diplomacy is having a “spooky sale” on… well, not those games
- It’s AGEOD week at Matrix Games and all those titles are on sale
- Humble Bundle has a big “strategy sale” with some games 80% off
- Steam has Swift Attack on sale right now
- If you got excited about seeing discussion of Regiments in our forums, you can snag it on sale right now on Steam
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #291, with Warpath in it
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Cape Ortegal for “Kiss Me, Hardy”
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 7 ~ Wargaming Media & 1000 True Fans with Ardwulf
- And a bonus episode! Mentioned in Dispatches Season 9 Ep 7-1/2 ~ The Compass Games Holiday Catalog
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay will be November 17
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is definitely ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November as we’ve got our events submitted now
- Learning Game of “Valour and Fortitude”
- “A Roaring Start” for “Spearhead”
- Hethwill’s latest Battles for Prydain game
- Rocky talks about the wargames waiting for him after his travels
- Moe has his Halloween episode of Whiskey Charlie tonight
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the old SPI Quads
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- The Pegasus Expedition released onto Steam Early Access this past week (watch the release trailer here). Developed by newcomer Kalla Gameworks, The Pegasus Expedition is a space 4x/grand-strategy title with a focus on story elements driving the game.
- The 2.2.0 update for Warhammer III has dropped — read the full patch notes here, check out the “Cliff Notes” version here. The list of changes & improvements are too numerous to count, but two of the more notable highlights include fewer minor settlement battles, and a new Vermintide end-game crisis (which is toggleable in the game setup screen like the others).
- There’s a couple exciting developments for Stellaris fans: First off, Paradox released (somewhat unexpectedly) the 3.5.3 patch, which addresses most of the major lingering issues from the release of the Toxoids DLC and accompanying “Fornax” update. In addition, only a couple days after that, the developers also released an open beta for the upcoming 3.6 “Orion” update to the players, with the beta running until the end of the month. This open beta includes the re-work to space combat, the revamp of Ascension paths and Tradition Trees, plus the new galaxy maps — you can check out the full list of changes here, or watch the (condensed) video dev diary here.
- Mohawk Games has put out Update #99 for their historical 4x, Old World (read the patch notes here). Highlights include improvements to performance and AI, plus the French translation received a major rework.
- GMT Games announced in their most recent newsletter that they will have a Fall sale this year, sometime in November. But they’re going to delay announcing the exact dates until they sort out some shipping issues for the current p500 games they’re still trying to get out of the port
- Yes, Avalanche Press are showing off another Gold Club-exclusive expansion, but the Blackshirt counters look cool w/ the gradient effect, so we’ll point you to the article to read about them
- Modiphius Games has their “Winter of Fear” promo campaign going on right now, which brings the Battle of the Bulge into their Achtung! Cthulhu world
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF