Sale Season Is Starting ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/7/23

Get ready for GMT's Yearly Sale!!! Beginning Monday November 13. (Reposting this because the previous post had incorrect dates.) Details are here: https://t.co/9laCtFEh38 pic.twitter.com/3xJtLbw5t2
In case you missed Brant crashing The Chit Show
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Compass Games started shipping the Russia Besieged Finnish Expansion
- Iron Coffins is a new solo u-boat game that you can pick up on Wargame Vault
- Axis Empires Ultimate Edition from Decision Games is landing in mailboxes now
- Ares Games should be shipping Quartermaster General: East Front
- Avalanche Press are happy to sell you their Great War at Sea expansion Remember the Maine
- The Fixer’s Handbook for Modiphius’ Five Parsecs From Home has been released
- The last of the NATO Forces expansions for Team Yankee dropped last week
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Compass Games put Europe in Turmoil 2 on Kickstarter, so it should be shipping soon(ish)
- Randice, for generating quick-&-dirty one shot adventures, are on Kickstarter and of course we ordered them
- Lone Canuck Publishing has some new ASL scenario packs that you can pre-order through Gamer’s Armory
- Delver issues 11 & 12 are on Kickstarter for you OSR gamers
- New weapons teams from Warlord for their Bolt Action games
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- As noted up top, GMT announced their end-of-year sale with everyone getting 50% off of one game
- Order $200 or more from Avalanche Press and get free shipping with coupon code WENDY at checkout
- Big November Madness sale at Warlord, with 50% or more off most items
- Through Hell and Back – a solo game of B24 missions in WW2 – is on sale through Gamecrafter right now
- Kraken Dice has this ridiculous sale going on right now where all the rewards keep stacking as you order more
- Fighters of the Pacific has arrived at Miniature Market and is over $15 off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #25 with October War (Yom Kippur 1973)
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (IV) for “Blucher”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 7 ~ Traveller & Other Inferior Sci-Fi Games
- Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 AAR
- A Grognard’s 32-Year Perspective on a Hundred Hours Campaign – Desert Storm: The Hundred Hour War
- My Go-To Game: Lock ‘n Load Tactical Digital
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives: Battle Lab ~ Another “Resurgence” of Military Wargaming
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 3 December and 7 January
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 16 November
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 9-13 November Compass Expo (Meriden CT)
- 10-12 November MythicCon (Charlotte NC)
- 15-19 November BGG.Con (Dallas TX)
- 25 November Battleground (Stockton-on-Tees UK)
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online) <– info coming soon!
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
Justgarde takes you on a tour of SDHISTCON
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky dives into the Tattletail scenario for Harpoon
- Moe opens up Stout Hearts from Tiny Battle
- My Own Worst Enemy looks inside the new edition of Vive l’Empereur
- A very nice look at The War of the Triple Alliance from our man in Lithuania, Pjius
- Beyond Solitaire climbs Pont du Hoc with the US Rangers in Hermann Luttmann’s Crowbar
- Gimpy opens up A&A Arnhem, so apparently there actually are physical copies of games from Cadet Games, even if you can’t find anywhere to buy them ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about CRTs
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- There’s a new professional organization standing up for tabletop game designers and there’s a bit of a media blitz in trying to highlight issues they purport to want to solve
- Matrix Games has been beta-testing a bunch of updates for Gary Grigsby’s War in the East 2 and now you can poke around the updates yourself ahead of the full release
- WDS has a preview of their upcoming Thirty Years War game
Terracotta Dice from Harappa; an ancient city of Indus Valley Civilization (2600-1800 BC), now in Pakistan.
A cubical dice with 1 to 6 dots was found in rubble during excavations at Harappa between 1995 and 2001. Many dice were also found at Mohenjo-daro, and John Marshall… pic.twitter.com/VkPf48b3Xv
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Videos from the International Wargaming Symposium
- What kind of tanks will the US need in the Pacific?
- Ukrainian Marines across the Dnipro River
- The next MORS Symposium is at Naval Postgrad out in Monterey, so if you need restaurant recommendations, ping Brant
- The last GUWS webinar of the year is 12 December (The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives)
- PaxSims is reporting Connections North will be 17 February
- One of the GUWS students talks about the wargaming class there
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment's social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it's really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
