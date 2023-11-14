Plenty of News! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/14/23

Here’s our #TuesdayNewsday recon at the strategy gaming headlines of the week
It seems strange to tell people not to spend money with your company, but Hollandspiele have shown that charting their own path has been successful for them
We greatly-enjoyed this review of Battles on the Table from Brian Train. Short version: don’t buy the book. Longer version: read what Brian had to say, and learn what “VAPID” stands for
Of note: Paxsims’ wrapup of the fiasco is equally amusing
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Axis Empires Ultimate Edition from Decision Games is landing in mailboxes now, but if you hurry, you can still save over $60 with the pre-order price
- Same thing w/ Sealion from Decision Games, only at about 1/4 the price of Axis Empires
- While you’re waiting for Academy Games to never release the Stellaris boardgame, you can still get your tabletop space 4X fix from Galactic Era, that’s not just new, but on sale from Miniature Market
- Free League Publishing has released Tales from the Lone-lands for The One Ring RPG
- Draco Ideas has the new edition of 2GM Tactics in stock and now shipping
- We reported last week that Ares should be shipping QMG: East Front, but the Ares site has since updated to show it’ll ship in December
- In light of that premature report from Ares, you’d think we’d be more reticent to say that Napoleon’s Eagles 2: The Hundred Days is shipping, but we’ve seen it show up at retail outlets, so this might be a safe call even if it’s still a pre-order price at the Compass Games site
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- NUTS! Publishing has a second edition of Phantom Fury coming, now on pre-order
- New England Simulations will send Winter’s Victory to the printer soon, so get your pre-orders in
- Any Kickstarter campaign featuring Dragoons is one we’re happy to highlight
- Fiery Angels – the next expansion for Free League’s Blade Runner RPG is up for pre-order, with instant access to the PDFs
- Pre-order the new Orsogna scenario pack for ASL from Advancing Fire, which is an absolutely packed1 set of scenarios covering the New Zealand infantry battles around the titular village in Italy
- If that one’s too rich for you, check out Hazardous Movement Pack #4: Making the Grade, with 10 scenarios and 2 new boards, for well under half the price
- Phalanx Games has Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud on pre-order and with a name like that you can probably guess what it covers, no?
- Warlord Games as a new like of ABC Warriors stuff based on the 2000AD series over in the UK, and pre-order start with these
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Order any Polyversal boxed set, or any Polyversal battlegroup, and grab free minis from this list
- We don’t need to bother linking it, because MMP’s Fall sale barely lasted as long as the Desert Storm ground war and ended yesterday
- Not to be left out, OSG has all their in-print stuff at 20% off
- GMT’s posted some updates about sale eligibility for their big Fall blowout
- Bellica 3G has the well-regarded Vienna or Death on sale right now
- The WW1 Isonzo game is on sale through Humble Bundle for under $10
- Cold Waters on deeeep sale at GOG
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T 242 with They Died With Their Boots On 2
- And a bonus game-edition magazine on sale?! Scroll down and find World at War #14 with Invasion Pearl Harbor
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (V) for “Blucher”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 8 ~ Behind the Kickstarter Scenes
- #TBT / ThrowbackThursday ~ Task Force: Naval Tactics and Operations in the 1980’s
- 24-Hour Gamers for Cures Board Game Marathon
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Opening discussions of the upcoming ACDC
- Folks can’t figure this one out
- Talk about USN Deluxe
- Still following along with Assault: Sicily ’43
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 3 December and 7 January
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 16 November
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 15-19 November BGG.Con (Dallas TX)
- 25 November Battleground (Stockton-on-Tees UK)
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
Moe & Gary had a joint live show at Compass Expo
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky is really getting into War Stories: making characters, archetypes, and campaigns
- Fred & Liz took the classic AH D-Day for a spin
- Justegarde shows some of SDHistCon – in this video, you’ve got Robotech Reconstruction and Arcs
- Peter Robbins is hacking through some MDMP as a part of a Ukraine campaign using The Operational Art of War 4
- Liz has a nice interview with Rodney from Watch It Played, talking about wargames
- How mindsets impact the way you play and interpret the games, run through Google Translate
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream wrapped up his time at Compass Expo
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Grognard Sims has relaunched their website, and you still have to email them directly to place an order
- Wargame Design Studio has released the results of their customer survey
- Avalanche Press has an article about French ‘semi-dreadnoughts’
- Dicebreaker has their finalists for the 2023 Tabletop Awards, and as you’d expect, there’s not a wargame in sight, but David Thompson3 & Trevor Benjamin are nominated for Designer of the Year
Though not directly in response to the incessant whining of a bunch of know-nothing couch muffins, there was a big company update from LNLP last week, talking about the upcoming crowdfunded games (Blood & Fury, Stuka Ace, and First Victories). And as expected, there were a bunch of twats in the comments that were requesting unreasonable amounts of “evidence” from David and weren’t going to be happy with them no matter what…
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Ukrainian drones are really taking a toll on the Russians
- Jan Heinemann from IKS spent a day wargaming at the German Command and College
- The role of “new tech” in the ongoing Gaza conflict
- The next MORS Symposium is at Naval Postgrad out in Monterey, so if you need restaurant recommendations, ping Brant
- The last GUWS webinar of the year is 12 December (The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives)
- PaxSims asks if a conspiracy about metaconspiracies is just another conspiracy, or is it a game?
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
