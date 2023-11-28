New-Release-a-Palooza ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/28/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the headlines of the strategy gaming world

📆 SAVE THE DATE ‼️

Start planning now for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (#The2024ACDC) 12-14 January, all online . . . We’ll open event submissions and registration within the next few weeks, so stay tuned for details!

Brant crashed Beyond Solitaire to talk about the perpetual “graying of the hobby” and the many deaths of wargaming, and far too many people decided they already knew what was going to be said without bothering to watch the stream that they just ran off to various social media channels and completely missed the point and/or pulled a hamstring jumping to conclusions.

You can see the slides here

A crap-ton of new games that were released in the past week that you’ll want to check out

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

After a screw-up on shipping charges for the “free-shipping” replacement countersheet, GMT had to do some damage control – both financial and PR – but managed to sort it all out by the end of Monday 11/27

So this came in on a company newsletter this week . . .

Look folks, templates are great to help build your newsletters, but let’s swap out the default ‘help’ text in the newsletter fields for your actual company ad copy instead of leaving in the ‘marketing hype cheat sheet’

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

As a professional game designer — you should always be learning a new skill, a new game, a new idea. So, recently, I have been exploring VANTAGE, a digital naval and air wargame, used by the Norwegian military for educational purposes. I really love the easy UI. pic.twitter.com/0RcgI5hIHw — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) November 28, 2023

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

In a world of wargaming so grand,

Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,

Updates each week,

For battles we seek,

On the tabletops, forces will stand!

Like this: Like Loading...