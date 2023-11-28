New-Release-a-Palooza ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/28/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the headlines of the strategy gaming world
Start planning now for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (#The2024ACDC) 12-14 January, all online . . . We’ll open event submissions and registration within the next few weeks, so stay tuned for details!
Brant crashed Beyond Solitaire to talk about the perpetual “graying of the hobby” and the many deaths of wargaming, and far too many people decided they already knew what was going to be said without bothering to watch the stream that they just ran off to various social media channels and completely missed the point and/or pulled a hamstring jumping to conclusions.
A crap-ton of new games that were released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- MMP are about to start charging/shipping OCS Crimea: Conquest & Liberation either Tuesday or Wednesday, and you can possibly still grab a copy at pre-order price if you hurry
- White Dog Games released Pyrates!
- TS Wargames just released Koronowo 1410
- Wargames Illustrated issue #432 is now available
- Legion Wargames has a couple of new ones for you
- Velikiye Luki (mini game)
- Picket Duty, 2nd edition
- According to the Ares Newsletter that just came in today, both Fighters of the Pacific – Battle of Midway, and Fighters of the Pacific – Battle of the Coral Sea are now shipping; note that these are expansions to Fighters of the Pacific and not standalone games
- Hey look, we’re glad that Commanders At War: Stalingrad – Cauldron of Death is now available through Amazon, but in 3 different social media posts from the company, there were links to an announcement on Youtube, but -ZERO- links to purchase the game either in the posts, or on the Youtube video; don’t make it hard for people to give you money!
- Want to make a better Napoleon movie than Ridley Scott did? Warlord has a General Napoleon Bonaparte Foot And Mounted Bundle that you can get to make some stop-motion films
- CSL released Pike & Piquet, a print-&-play 30 Years’ War game
- Per last week’s GMT update, the following start charging this week to get ready to ship
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Cadet Games has a new A&A Blitzkrieg ’40 – The Battle for France on Kickstarter, so either pledge it direct from them or waste hours of time trying to find out where you can actually buy it once it releases
- The latest from NAC Wargames – The Other Side of the Hill – is a ‘different’ look at WW2
- Last week’s GMT update added the following to their p500 list
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- War Diary Magazine has a deal on Blade & Bow for a few more days, at only $30 off
- Decision Games has a deal through the end of the month on their D-Day series, where you get between 20%-30% off based on how many of them you order
- The most recent Worthington newsletter says that most of the store is 25% off, no coupon codes needed
- LNLP has Day of Heroes for under $30(!)
- ND Hobbies has a 50% off sale on all digital 5E & OSR products with coupon code CYBER2023 at checkout
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #38 with Soyuz ’81
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (VII) for “Blucher”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 11 Ep 10 ~ The Circle of Wargaming Life
- Command: Modern Operations ~ Desert Falcon (Showcase Scenario) Overview plus an interview with the designer
- Ten Things to Watch Instead of “Napoleon” – Most of Which are Cheap and Some of Which Are Free
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 3 December and 7 January
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 21 December, and probably pretty light
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 25 November Battleground (Stockton-on-Tees UK)
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Brian Train shared a variant for the classic Berlin ’85 game that really amps up the urban combat effects
- Rocky takes a look at Catastrophe’s Rule The Waves, Britannia!
- Dr Crossbows gives us a good review of Agincourt
- My Own Worst Enemy testing a live stream tomorrow?
- Peter Robbins had a great interview with Dr Phil Sabin
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “scale” in wargaming and gave away some games for his 150th episode/3-yr anniversary
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Asmodee’s vulture capitalist parent is hacking away at payroll again as they claim they’re “restructuring” to reduce a shitload of debt they probably didn’t need to run up in the first place, if they weren’t after some idiotic cash-grab that would end up tanking the livelihoods of thousands of employees
- How companies use Kickstarter as a marketing tool instead of a true crowdfunding tool (h/t Tolstoi)
- The current S&T mega-feedback survey closes on 30 November
- Mark Hermann talks about the design he’s working on with David Dockter about one of the first battles of the ongoing war in Ukraine
- New update to the Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm game
- WDS continues their intro to the Napoleonic Battles series
After a screw-up on shipping charges for the “free-shipping” replacement countersheet, GMT had to do some damage control – both financial and PR – but managed to sort it all out by the end of Monday 11/27
So this came in on a company newsletter this week . . .
Look folks, templates are great to help build your newsletters, but let’s swap out the default ‘help’ text in the newsletter fields for your actual company ad copy instead of leaving in the ‘marketing hype cheat sheet’
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Update your vehicle stats for your modern wargames
- IWP ran another iteration of ISIS Crisis for their students
- The last GUWS webinar of the year is 12 December (The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives)
- PaxSims talks about wargaming wildfires
As a professional game designer — you should always be learning a new skill, a new game, a new idea. So, recently, I have been exploring VANTAGE, a digital naval and air wargame, used by the Norwegian military for educational purposes. I really love the easy UI. pic.twitter.com/0RcgI5hIHw
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) November 28, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
