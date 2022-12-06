RIP Dr John Prados – #TuesdayNewsday 12/6/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday recons the strategy gaming world to bring you the headlines

It was a late addition to last week’s news, but we wanted to take a second and dig a little deeper into the passing of John Prados, one of the more celebrated game designers in wargaming history. Most of us know him for Third Reich, but his design credits are in the dozens. In addition, his was a prolific author, teacher, and historian, especially of the American military/intel world.

It’s not often that a game designer gets an extended obit in the New York Times.

The National Security Archive also has a nice obituary that digs into the work he did for them.

Rocky has some nice thoughts about the breadth of his career, too

Brant notes his early encounter with Dr Prados:

John was one of the first “celebrities” in wargaming world that I met, at my first Origins. He was one of the nicest dudes I ever met, and very gracious with my bumbling starry-eyed hero worship. It was his down-to-earth discussion with me in the dealer room there that left me thinking that game designers weren’t some elevated ivory-tower archetype that were unapproachable rock stars. He didn’t know me from Adam, but was happy to have a quick chat about his games with me and that impression always stuck with me.

This Week’s Other Headline

Time is almost up to vote for this year’s Charles S Roberts Awards. You’ve got until 10 December to get your votes in for the games released in 2021

ASL folks! Gamer’s Armory has a pre-order on the “Tournament Director’s Pack” from Enrico Catanzaro, with 16 tourney-tested scenarios and a bunch of advice on how to run the events

Fjord Serpents sounds weird, but looks pretty cool with their minis battles around Dark Age Viking clashes (on Kickstarter now). The stands of minis actually fit into the longship models, so you have to manage loads, plus land your troops, before getting to the fight itself

With its release next week, Free League is taking pre-orders on their new Blade Runner RPG

300 pages for a minis wargame book? Over 120 people have backed Warsurge, so it must have some promise; the art is incredible and there’s extended rules for varying types of campaigns

You don’t need to squint to imagine a few of these being acquired by various Dragoons – The Hexcrawl Toolbox on Kickstarter

Draco Ideas is giving €8 to spend in their shop when you use 8euros so you can pick up one of their 2GM titles a little cheaper

so you can pick up one of their 2GM titles a little cheaper Assault Games has a big Red Horizon “Christmas Bundle” sale that saves a bunch on the game and expansions; you’ll need it to cover the shipping costs

Beach Invasion 1944 is on sale on Steam at 10% off

GOG has pretty much everything in the line of Cossacks games available for under $10, and most of it is under $5

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #69 with Breakout: First Panzer Army as the included game

Normally we don’t project stuff that you can’t already do when #TuesdayNewsday releases, but David over at Lock ‘n Load was such a mensch that he sent us the announcement of their Christmas Sale so it was waiting for Tuesday morning as we finalize the news, so of course we’re including it! Just use coupon code SANTA22 at checkout

Our live-streaming crew tackled these this past week

With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

It is official. We will be co-hosting Circle DC: A Conference on History, Education & Play with @civisinstitute on March 31-April 2, 2023 at the Naval Lodge at 330 Pennsylvania Avenue SE in Washington, DC – close to both the Capitol and @labyrinthdc. More details soon… pic.twitter.com/SPUIhMozIL — Fort Circle Games (@fortcircle) November 28, 2022

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

!!! @NKGames has done what 95% of privately-owned companies fail to do: they have voluntarily recognized their workers' union! Our amazing coworkers, with the support of @CWAUnion, @LaborSCFL, @AFLCIO, and ALL OF YOU, have achieved this! 🎲✊️❤️ #WeRollTogether 🧵… pic.twitter.com/7X2l97XTqN — Noble Knight Games United (@NkgUnited) December 1, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

@USFightClub1 at the @NATOinnovation test out a creative and collaborative space game, Starship Horizons. They were on the 4th mission but @arnelpdavid forgot to engage shields in a final battle. Great game design and user interface, fun experience! pic.twitter.com/mzqkDFFSQf — UK Fight Club (@UKFightClub1) December 5, 2022

