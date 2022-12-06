December 7, 2022
RIP Dr John Prados – #TuesdayNewsday 12/6/22

It was a late addition to last week’s news, but we wanted to take a second and dig a little deeper into the passing of John Prados, one of the more celebrated game designers in wargaming history.  Most of us know him for Third Reich, but his design credits are in the dozens.  In addition, his was a prolific author, teacher, and historian, especially of the American military/intel world.
It’s not often that a game designer gets an extended obit in the New York Times.
The National Security Archive also has a nice obituary that digs into the work he did for them.
Rocky has some nice thoughts about the breadth of his career, too

Brant notes his early encounter with Dr Prados:

John was one of the first “celebrities” in wargaming world that I met, at my first Origins. He was one of the nicest dudes I ever met, and very gracious with my bumbling starry-eyed hero worship.  It was his down-to-earth discussion with me in the dealer room there that left me thinking that game designers weren’t some elevated ivory-tower archetype that were unapproachable rock stars.  He didn’t know me from Adam, but was happy to have a quick chat about his games with me and that impression always stuck with me.

This Week’s Other Headline

Time is almost up to vote for this year’s Charles S Roberts Awards. You’ve got until 10 December to get your votes in for the games released in 2021

 

 

  • Draco Ideas is giving €8 to spend in their shop when you use 8euros  so you can pick up one of their 2GM titles a little cheaper
  • Assault Games has a big Red Horizon “Christmas Bundle” sale that saves a bunch on the game and expansions; you’ll need it to cover the shipping costs
  • Beach Invasion 1944 is on sale on Steam at 10% off
  • GOG has pretty much everything in the line of Cossacks games available for under $10, and most of it is under $5
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #691 with Breakout: First Panzer Army as the included game
  • Normally we don’t project stuff that you can’t already do when #TuesdayNewsday releases, but David over at Lock ‘n Load was such a mensch that he sent us the announcement of their Christmas Sale so it was waiting for Tuesday morning as we finalize the news, so of course we’re including it!  Just use coupon code SANTA22 at checkout

Our live-streaming crew tackled these this past week

Got your own games coming up this week you’re looking to recruit some players for?
Drop us a line and we can link to them for you

 

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Consolidated-Calendar-SplashWith the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Galactic Empire is a lightweight-looking space 4x game with a ridiculously-low funding level, but some higher stretch-goal levels
  • After being in open beta the past couple months, the 3.6 “Orion” update for Stellaris has been officially released.  (You can read the full patch notes here, or watch the condensed video version here.)  The update contains a globular cluster’s worth of features, bug-fixes, & improvements, including new galaxy shapes, a new federation type (for Spiritualist empires), and improved accessibility options.  However, Orion’s biggest highlights by far are the rework to both Fleet Combat and Ascension Paths, something the player community had long requested be addressed.
  • Victoria 3 just received its first major update following the game’s somewhat bumpy release back in October (you can read the patch notes here).  Aside from a rework to Morale, Legitimacy, and Treaty Ports, the update appears to include a general smorgasbord of improvements regarding balance, AI, along with a laundry list of both major and minor bug-fixes.
  • Rounding off the list of Paradox titles receiving updates this week is Crusader Kings III with version 1.8.0 “Robe” (check out the patch notes here).  In addition to the usual bug-fixes and improvements to balance, AI, etc., the update adds the ability to save & load Custom Rulers, along with a reorganized Bookmark Screen to allow room for more bookmarks.
  • Arcen Games released a pair of patches for AI War 2 this past week:  Update 5.527 mostly updates some official mods, though it does also include some balance work and bug-fixes.  Update 5.528 includes more updates to official mods, along with some fixes to multiplayer.
  • Mohawk Games dropped Update #101 for Old World (main patch notes are here).  Along with the usual AI work, UI improvements, and bug-fixes, the update also adds new story and tutorial events.
  • Praxis Games released version 1.5.2 for Interstellar Space: Genesis.  This is a smaller patch to further address issues that cropped up from the release of the 1.5 update last month (you can read the patch notes here).
  • Silver Lemur Games put out a patch for Stellar Monarch 2 (you can check out the patch notes here).  The update largely addresses UI issues, along with some bug-fixes.
  • Another patch dropped for DR4X, the rogue-like 4X currently in Steam Early-Access (patch notes are here).  This patch focuses on UI & gameplay issues, in addition to the typical bug-fixes and improvements to balance and visuals.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

  1. From the Atlantic article on the next world war: “One key change is that militaries will have great difficulty hiding from or surprising one another. ”

    So perhaps, over time, real war will possibly resemble these near-perfect-information games we play.

