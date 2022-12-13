December 13, 2022
Inaugural Summit Award from SDHISTCON – #TuesdayNewsday 12/13/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important

SDHISTCON announced their inaugural Summit Award winner, Red Flag Over Paris
The official verbiage:

The San Diego Historical Games Convention (SDHistCon) is proud to announce the winner of the first annual Summit Award. The Summit Award aims to recognize a historical board game published in the preceding year that most broadened the hobby through the ease of teaching and/or play, uniqueness of topic, or novel approach. The winner of the 2022 Summit Award (for games published in 2021) is Red Flag Over Paris.

Red Flag Over Paris is designed by Fred Serval, with art from Donal Hegarty, development from Jason Carr and Joe Dewherst, and solitaire mode design by Jason Carr. It is published by GMT Games. It is a 20-40 minute card-driven game for one to two players, depicting the two months of intense confrontation between the Communards and the government in Versailles during the 1871 Paris Commune. Players take control of one of those factions and battle not just for physical control of the city, but also for the hearts and minds of the population. Solitaire variants are included for both factions.

The winner of the Summit Award was determined by members of the SDHistCon Board and SDHistCon Advisory Board. The judges praised Red Flag Over Paris for its ease of teaching and play, novelty of topic, and effectiveness as a historical game.

Red Flag Over Paris was one of four Summit Award finalists announced in October following a three-month public call for nominations (sent out in Conflicts of Interest #1) that produced more than 48 submissions. Red Flag Over Paris received the highest public nominations of any candidate. The other three finalists, selected by members of the SDHistCon Board and SDHistCon Advisory Board in October, were (in alphabetical order) Atlantic Chase (designed by Jeremy White, published by GMT Games), Nicaea (designed by Amabel Holland, published by Hollandspiele Games), and No Motherland Without: North Korea In Crisis and Cold War (designed by Dan Bullock, published by Compass Games). Each of those four games was taught and demonstrated at the Nov. 11-13 San Diego Historical Games Convention. Following that, members of the SDHistCon Board and SDHistCon Advisory Board met for a final selection of the 2022 Summit Award winner.

The Summit Award will return in 2023, with games published in 2022 under consideration for that award. A call for public submissions will go out in the summer of 2023. More information can be found on the Summit Award page on the SDHistCon website.

This Week’s Other Headline:

It sucks having to bring you the news of the passing of game industry luminaries.  For those of us of a certain age, Kim Mohan was a far more influential figure than almost anyone realizes, as he was the editor of Dragon Magazine for a significant number of our formative years growing up.  So sorry to report that he, too, has headed to the great game table in the sky.  Hoist an extra shot for him at your next adventure.

RIP-Mohan

 

  • Another Worthington Publishing “bookgame” – Coral Sea Solitaire in either the regular or ‘midnight‘ edition
  • Compass Games has a set of mounted maps for Bitter Woods on pre-order
  • Mafia: Reign of Terror manages to bring an Italian term to the French Revolution for a social deduction that really needs at least a half-dozen to play, and moves about as fast a British melodrama and it’s all on Kickstarter

 

TN-Christmas-2022-FB-2-Rev1

 

Slow week here in Dragoon-land, as everyone’s going into low idle for the holidays

 

Consolidated-Calendar-SplashWith the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

  • 3 different conventions on 13-15 January!
    • The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon)
    • MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
    • MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
  • 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
  • 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
  • 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
  • 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • This past week saw the release of Knights of Honor II: Sovereign from publisher THQ Nordiq and developer Black Sea Games (trailer).  The long-awaited sequel to the original game (which was released back in 2005) aims for an improved experience across the board, with an emphasis on accessibility (the first Knights of Honor is known for its “quirks”).
  • Distant Worlds 2 received a major update (v1.0.8.6) this past week; you can read the patch notes here.  This update improves the game across all areas, from bug-fixes to performance issues, UI work, ship/fleet behavior, research, exploration, diplomacy, and more.
  • The Stellaris team dropped a hotfix patch — version 3.6.1 — last week as well (patch notes are here).  The update largely addresses bugs/issues that cropped up the previous week after the public release of the Orion update.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

One thought on “Inaugural Summit Award from SDHISTCON – #TuesdayNewsday 12/13/22

  1. I hasten to point out that I did not seek the acronym BBW for this family of games; as it is strictly descriptive, it found me… after trading a few flirtatious abbreviations back and forth:
    SJW – Short Jerrybuilt Wars
    FTM – Finite Territorial Militarisms
    SBD – Short Border Disagreements

    Reply

