Inaugural Summit Award from SDHISTCON – #TuesdayNewsday 12/13/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday dives into the strategy gaming world to fish out what’s important

SDHISTCON announced their inaugural Summit Award winner, Red Flag Over Paris

The official verbiage:

This Week’s Other Headline:

It sucks having to bring you the news of the passing of game industry luminaries. For those of us of a certain age, Kim Mohan was a far more influential figure than almost anyone realizes, as he was the editor of Dragon Magazine for a significant number of our formative years growing up. So sorry to report that he, too, has headed to the great game table in the sky. Hoist an extra shot for him at your next adventure.

Another Worthington Publishing “bookgame” – Coral Sea Solitaire in either the regular or ‘midnight‘ edition

Compass Games has a set of mounted maps for Bitter Woods on pre-order

Mafia: Reign of Terror manages to bring an Italian term to the French Revolution for a social deduction that really needs at least a half-dozen to play, and moves about as fast a British melodrama and it’s all on Kickstarter

Slow week here in Dragoon-land, as everyone’s going into low idle for the holidays

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

With the holidays coming up, the conventions we’re tracking are mostly after the new year, so you’ve got some time to plan!

3 different conventions on 13-15 January! The ACDC (virtual) (more details coming soon) MarsCon (Norfolk, VA) MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)

8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)

17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)

17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)

20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

This past week saw the release of Knights of Honor II: Sovereign from publisher THQ Nordiq and developer Black Sea Games (trailer). The long-awaited sequel to the original game (which was released back in 2005) aims for an improved experience across the board, with an emphasis on accessibility (the first Knights of Honor is known for its “quirks”).

Distant Worlds 2 received a major update (v1.0.8.6) this past week; you can read the patch notes here. This update improves the game across all areas, from bug-fixes to performance issues, UI work, ship/fleet behavior, research, exploration, diplomacy, and more.

The Stellaris team dropped a hotfix patch — version 3.6.1 — last week as well (patch notes are here). The update largely addresses bugs/issues that cropped up the previous week after the public release of the Orion update.

Avalanche Press tells you all about the Manx going to war in WW2

Minden Games’ site is back online after their hiatus last month, but there’s still nothing new over the past 2 years on it

On Thursday, Compass Games will have their year-in-review episode of their Town Hall

Picking fights on Twitter again, with a sprawling set of conversational tendrils that spread off of this

This is from the event listings from Origins in 1984 No doubt @TheGascon, @Ardwulf, and @moesgametable, and others will have thoughts pic.twitter.com/54VJWvatrT — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) December 9, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

