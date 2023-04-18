April 18, 2023
Connections Online This Week ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/18/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

The Armchair Dragoons' #TuesdayNewsday is the weekly update you need to stay in-the-know on the strategy gaming world

Connections Online is happening now.  The agenda includes

  • Littoral Commander Demo GameHex Blocks 2
  • The Dictator’s Image in Wargaming
  • What Is Red-Teaming
  • What Surprised Me The Most
  • Discussion of Wargaming Manuals
  • Wargame Bootcamp – Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
  • Social & Happy Hour
  • The Only Thing To Dread Is Dread Itself
  • How an Opponent Wargames is an Intel Collection Req
  • What to Do When Mother Nature Plays for the Red Team
  • Red-Teaming by Mercyhurst University
  • Red-Teaming Wargame Design Challenges
  • Red Teaming Workshop
  • Pragmatic X-Teaming in Game Design
  • Gaming the Vaccine:Red Teaming & Gaming in COVID-19 Response
  • Wargaming Novel Concepts — Is Red doing the same?
  • Use Cases for Command PEHex Blocks 4
  • Re-centering Red: New Approaches to Game Design
  • Wargaming Red in a Ukraine War Context
  • Rally The Troops online platform demo
  • The State of Hobby Wargaming
  • Punching Above Their Weight: Microgame Design
  • NSDM Retrospective
  • BAOR – Operational Wargaming (Fulda Gap 1960)
  • Introductory Kriegsspiel on the Italian Campaign of 1796/97
  • How to think About The Other- “Red” as a Creativity Prompt

It’s not too late to join the conference, if you want.  For the events that are streamed, those video will be available in a few weeks.

 

We told you last week that nominations are open at BoardGameGeek for the Golden Geek Awards, including the podcast category.  There’s no chance in hell that Mentioned in Dispatches would ever win for Best Podcast because we’re not called “Meepled in Dispatched” or “Mentioned in Meeplepatches” or something, but it would be awesome to get a wargaming podcast into the final round of voting.
Throw us a bone a give us a nomination, eh?

While you’re there, give some love to Hexy Talk, Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Homo Ludens, and Harold on Games.  We’d tell you to vote for Pushing Cardboard, too, but Grant isn’t in the list 😱

GG23noms

If you can’t vote b/c you don’t have enough GeekGold to spend on it, shoot Brant a PM on BGG and he’ll send some your way.

 

New games released in the past week that you'll find interesting

 

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

 

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

 

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

 

Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

As announced on our podcast on 3/31

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store.  We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

 

 

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

Don't forget we've got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

There are sooooooo many questions . . .

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I want to leave (@iwanttoleaveok)

Like, what are goose warning levels 1-4?  Anyone every posted a level 3 goose warning?  Is that more, or less, severe than a level 3 squirrel warning?  Is this a gradual scale or a logarithmic one?

 

