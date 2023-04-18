Connections Online This Week ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/18/23

The Armchair Dragoons’ #TuesdayNewsday is the weekly update you need to stay in-the-know on the strategy gaming world

Connections Online is happening now. The agenda includes

Littoral Commander Demo Game

The Dictator’s Image in Wargaming

What Is Red-Teaming

What Surprised Me The Most

Discussion of Wargaming Manuals

Wargame Bootcamp – Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS

Social & Happy Hour

The Only Thing To Dread Is Dread Itself

How an Opponent Wargames is an Intel Collection Req

What to Do When Mother Nature Plays for the Red Team

Red-Teaming by Mercyhurst University

Red-Teaming Wargame Design Challenges

Red Teaming Workshop

Pragmatic X-Teaming in Game Design

Gaming the Vaccine:Red Teaming & Gaming in COVID-19 Response

Wargaming Novel Concepts — Is Red doing the same?

Use Cases for Command PE

Re-centering Red: New Approaches to Game Design

Wargaming Red in a Ukraine War Context

Rally The Troops online platform demo

The State of Hobby Wargaming

Punching Above Their Weight: Microgame Design

NSDM Retrospective

BAOR – Operational Wargaming (Fulda Gap 1960)

Introductory Kriegsspiel on the Italian Campaign of 1796/97

How to think About The Other- “Red” as a Creativity Prompt

It’s not too late to join the conference, if you want. For the events that are streamed, those video will be available in a few weeks.

We told you last week that nominations are open at BoardGameGeek for the Golden Geek Awards, including the podcast category. There’s no chance in hell that Mentioned in Dispatches would ever win for Best Podcast because we’re not called “Meepled in Dispatched” or “Mentioned in Meeplepatches” or something, but it would be awesome to get a wargaming podcast into the final round of voting.

Throw us a bone a give us a nomination, eh?

While you’re there, give some love to Hexy Talk, Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Homo Ludens, and Harold on Games. We’d tell you to vote for Pushing Cardboard, too, but Grant isn’t in the list 😱

If you can’t vote b/c you don’t have enough GeekGold to spend on it, shoot Brant a PM on BGG and he’ll send some your way.

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Dear publishers: if your Kickstarter / crowdfunding campaign closed more than a week ago (like, say a year ago) maybe take the “available on Kickstarter” banner off your website. Similarly, if your latest “news” article is from 2021, we’re going to start wondering if you’re still in business…

Avalanche Press has an article about German naval ops in the Pacific around WW1

.\\tG creator Richard Garfield has co-founded a new game studio, Popularium, and launched with a digital card game, Chaos Agents

Modiphius Games’ “Season of the Snake” promo event for Achtung! Cthulhu is ongoing, highlighting their upcoming North Africa campaign book

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

There are sooooooo many questions . . .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I want to leave (@iwanttoleaveok)

Like, what are goose warning levels 1-4? Anyone every posted a level 3 goose warning? Is that more, or less, severe than a level 3 squirrel warning? Is this a gradual scale or a logarithmic one?

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we'll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

