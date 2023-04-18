Connections Online This Week ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/18/23

The Armchair Dragoons’ #TuesdayNewsday is the weekly update you need to stay in-the-know on the strategy gaming world
Connections Online is happening now. The agenda includes
- Littoral Commander Demo Game
- The Dictator’s Image in Wargaming
- What Is Red-Teaming
- What Surprised Me The Most
- Discussion of Wargaming Manuals
- Wargame Bootcamp – Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
- Social & Happy Hour
- The Only Thing To Dread Is Dread Itself
- How an Opponent Wargames is an Intel Collection Req
- What to Do When Mother Nature Plays for the Red Team
- Red-Teaming by Mercyhurst University
- Red-Teaming Wargame Design Challenges
- Red Teaming Workshop
- Pragmatic X-Teaming in Game Design
- Gaming the Vaccine:Red Teaming & Gaming in COVID-19 Response
- Wargaming Novel Concepts — Is Red doing the same?
- Use Cases for Command PE
- Re-centering Red: New Approaches to Game Design
- Wargaming Red in a Ukraine War Context
- Rally The Troops online platform demo
- The State of Hobby Wargaming
- Punching Above Their Weight: Microgame Design
- NSDM Retrospective
- BAOR – Operational Wargaming (Fulda Gap 1960)
- Introductory Kriegsspiel on the Italian Campaign of 1796/97
- How to think About The Other- “Red” as a Creativity Prompt
It’s not too late to join the conference, if you want. For the events that are streamed, those video will be available in a few weeks.
We told you last week that nominations are open at BoardGameGeek for the Golden Geek Awards, including the podcast category. There’s no chance in hell that Mentioned in Dispatches would ever win for Best Podcast because we’re not called “Meepled in Dispatched” or “Mentioned in Meeplepatches” or something, but it would be awesome to get a wargaming podcast into the final round of voting.
Throw us a bone a give us a nomination, eh?
While you’re there, give some love to Hexy Talk, Beyond Solitaire, History on the Table, Homo Ludens, and Harold on Games. We’d tell you to vote for Pushing Cardboard, too, but Grant isn’t in the list 😱
If you can’t vote b/c you don’t have enough GeekGold to spend on it, shoot Brant a PM on BGG and he’ll send some your way.
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Wargame Design Studio released Great Northern War in their Musket & Pike line
- Inspired by the British desert recon units in WW2, the Italians created their own similar units, and Warlord’s got their new
Camionettisti – Sahariana AS42 Squadron available for their Bolt Action game
- March Madness 10th Mountain Division Pack from the Kansas City ASL community is now available from Gamer’s Armory
- World at War issue #90 is now shipping, with the included Great European War alt-history of WW2 game
- Munchkin Cows. No, we’re not kidding.
- There’s a new freeware wargame campaign manager for the Berthier system and that’s extent of what we know about it
- Thanks to reader Bill K who noted that we’d missed the release of Scope U-Boot from Draco Ideas
- The first wave in the “Berlin: German” late war series from Flames of War released this week
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Columbia Games has their Julius Caesar Enhanced Edition on Kickstarter until early May
- Warlord Games has a new starter pack for their Blood Red Skies WW2 aerial minis game
- Compass Games has the second edition of their Combat! Vol 1 maps as a standalone pre-order and, well, some people are not happy about it
- We’ve talked about pop-up skirmish terrain before, so the Dungeons Pop map project isn’t really innovative, but they’ve got a bunch of them in a single book, and they’re damned good-looking
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm is on sale at Matrix Games for 25% off
- LNLP’s Blitzkrieg Sale is still going on until the inventory is out
- Miniature Market has the D&D Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn box game on sale for over $15 off
- GOG has Stronghold Crusader at 80% off
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Invasion of Norway for “NIMITZ”
- Battle Lab ~ (Counter)Recon and the Intel Fight
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Beyond the Board of Dublin, OH
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 10 ~ Tabletop “AI” & Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 12
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ May 7th and June 4th
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be THIS WEEK, right in the middle of Connections Online
- Next virtual event is RIGHT NOW! ~~ Connections Online Connections Online, 17-23 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 17-24 April Connections Online
- 24-30 April Buckeye Game Fest (incl The War Room) (Columbus, OH)
- 18-22 May Compass Expo Spring ’23 (Meriden, CT)
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky talks about his latest professional reading list
- Moe is still noodling through The Doomsday Project Ep2
- My Own Worst Enemy is still on the Hill of Death
- Gimpy Gamer has a whole series on Fighters of the Pacific
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the best pure hex-&-counter wargames
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Dear publishers: if your Kickstarter / crowdfunding campaign closed more than a week ago (like, say a year ago) maybe take the “available on Kickstarter” banner off your website. Similarly, if your latest “news” article is from 2021, we’re going to start wondering if you’re still in business…
- Avalanche Press has an article about German naval ops in the Pacific around WW1
- .\\tG creator Richard Garfield has co-founded a new game studio, Popularium, and launched with a digital card game, Chaos Agents
- Modiphius Games’ “Season of the Snake” promo event for Achtung! Cthulhu is ongoing, highlighting their upcoming North Africa campaign book
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Quick, someone stat out this counter for the MBT system
- Counterintelligence, meet digital gamers
- The next GUWS webinar is May 9, with Michael Bond talking about Scenario Design, or How I ruined my perfect wargame with a sloppy scenario
- PaxSims is bringing attention to King’s Wargaming Week, which looks a lot like Connections, just limited to their people
- Here’s an AAR from US Fight Club about their use of Combat Mission: Professional for some introductory scenarios
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
There are sooooooo many questions . . .
View this post on Instagram
Like, what are goose warning levels 1-4? Anyone every posted a level 3 goose warning? Is that more, or less, severe than a level 3 squirrel warning? Is this a gradual scale or a logarithmic one?
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
