The Evening News – #TuesdayNewsday 5/17/22

Look, it was a late-night show on a streaming network, but still, the CNAS Wargame on Taiwan was streamed by NBC News on their Peacock service, but more importantly, NBC’s news division brought their full production capacity to a wargame. Yes, it was a high-level game, and yes, most hobbyists are muttering something about Next War: Taiwan because they don’t get the point of analytical wargaming.
Folks, we had a major US network turn their news division on a wargame that they analyzed and described (to the best of their abilities) to the general public, and folks just don’t quite grok what a big deal that is.
The longer video below was shared through their YouTube channel, too
Several of the participants in this wargame were panelists at Connections Online last month
The Other Headline
Looks like Origins is poised to reinstate their mask mandate.
Wow, not a lot of new releases this week!
- Warlord Games has 3 new “army muster” packs for Renaissance warfare: Landsknecht missile troops1, Landsknechts with zweihanders, and Landsknecht pikes
- Ares Games started shipping The Thing boardgame based on the movie
- Noble Knight is pushing their AH ‘upgrade’ / replacement maps & counters that they sell for Camelot Games and there’s a lot of nice new artwork for your old classics
- SJG has a new “chibithulhu” dice bag and no, we’re not really sure why we mentioned it
- One of Hethwill’s favorites is on sale with Noble Knight: NAC’s War of the Triple Alliance is under $70
- Big D&D sale at Drive-Thru RPG through the end of the month
- Order of War is 85% off thru Humble Bundle right now
- Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is on sale on Steam right now for 15% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #17, with Dien Bien Phu as the included game
- It’s usually GMT announcing things 11 minutes after we finalize Tuesday Newsday, but last week MMP wanted to get into the game with their announcement of the new ASL map overlay bundle they have on pre-order; it collects all the old overlays going back to the original AH days
- MMP have also announced a new AWI game, which adapts the mechanics from Angola to the Southern colonies and the conflict in South Carolina in the 1780s, in Crown & Crescent
- Warlord Games are now adding the Prussian Landwehr to their “epic scale” Black Powder Waterloo campaign
- Warlord Games’ fantasy skirmish game Sláine (based on the titular comics) has been a big hit, and this monster ‘starter box’ on pre-order has about 10 different products all rolled up together for the price of a car payment
- Flames of War has their new Bulge Germans on pre-order
- Someone actually thought this was a good idea?
- There’s a Pocket Landship expansion on Kickstarter
- There’s another Waste Knights expansion on Kickstarter
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Et Sans Resultat” (3e) Live Play — With the Author!
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Battle Hymn Volume One – Pea Ridge Part 4
- Mentioned in Dispatches ~ Final Exam Results!
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay will be May 19
- Next Virtual Convention that’s confirmed will be our ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is Origins, 8-12 June
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Jan, from Let’s Play History, is in the midst of streaming his games of Flashpoint Campaigns
- A Less-Than-Modest Campaign Proposal for Mr. Wargaming
- The Big CoC Punch (from Wunsche) for “Chain of Command”
- The Battle of Laichling (part 3) for “Shako 2”
- PunchedCON was held over the UK
Day 1 of PunchedCON, a tour around what's being played thread 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jd7sv05qSS
— James Buckley (@CardboardEmp) May 13, 2022
- Osprey Games is looking for a full-time developer. It’s UK-based with a flex working schedule and a ton of other nice bennies
- Fort Circle Games’ Shores of Tripoli tournament has wrapped up, and the winners (both team / indiv) announced
- While we’re still waiting for the Origins event schedule to (finally) get released in anything remotely resembling a complete format, there’s a Geeklist preview that folks can check out for the new releases that’ll be there
- Avalanche Press digs into whether or not the WW2 PTO could’ve ever been “evened up” between the US and Japan, that builds on an earlier essay about “the long war” in the Pacific
- As StukaJoe shared, NAC Wargames Now Available in the U.S.
- The Wargaming Company has launched a ‘support site’ for their ESR series 3 rollout
- As noted by Ardwulf on last night’s stream, ADG has completely lost their Australian warehouse in a flood
- This week in our forums
- Brant’s laid up with the plague, so he’s rewatching Game of Thrones and people have very strong opinions on them
- Very nice paint job from SDR
- Tim is showing off some of his game graphics and design process
- A big discussion of fantasy-themed wargames broke out on BGG
If that's not a rogues' gallery masquerading as a no-fly list, then we don't know what is! pic.twitter.com/lefQ1ssCBn
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) May 13, 2022
- Rocky is using Harpoon V to test out Black Sea engagements between the Russians and Ukrainians
- Moe dug into Enemy Action: Kharkov
- The War Room interviewed Kieth Tracton from LNLP
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream nominally talked about changing tastes and ended up discussing seafood
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Headlining this week’s news is the release of Overlord, the sixth major expansion and latest DLC for Stellaris, Paradox’s popular space 4x/grand-strategy title (watch the release trailer here). Players quickly discovered that Overlord and “Cepheus” (the accompanying free update which dropped alongside the DLC) had a number of issues, which game director Steven Muray recently addressed. A hotfix is already in the works, with a more significant patch planned for release in a few weeks.
- This past week also saw the release of Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia onto Steam (trailer); previously, the game had released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 back in 2020. A sequel to the original PlayStation 1 title, Brigandine: The Legend of Forsena, this new game is likewise a “light” grand-strategy/RPG set in a fantasy world.
- During their “Home of Wargamers” event, Slitherine announced Field of Glory: Kingdoms, a new grand-strategy title set in the European medieval period from developer AGEOD (view the trailer here). An apparent follow-up to their ambitious, if flawed (but fun) Field of Glory: Empires, Field of Glory: Kingdoms is currently on track to enter beta-testing this autumn.
- In a bit of unexpected news, publisher 1C Entertainment announced they were teaming up with developer Kaila Gameworks to bring The Pegasus Expedition, a story-driven space 4x, to gamers later this year (2022). Given there had been no significant news or public developments regarding the game in the last year, the announcement definitely comes as a pleasant surprise.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- A CNAS wargame on Taiwan was shown by NBC News, and no we didn’t make that up
- Will Ukraine’s army cross the border?
- Want to watch the Ukrainians training with their newly-donated equipment?
- UK Fight Club is showing off a tactical decision games webinar
- Tonight’s GUWS webinar is Gaming as Scholarship: Creating a Space for Games in Academic Research on 5/17, followed by Breaking Bad: How to Get the Best Adversary for Your Wargame on 6/7
- PaxSims has an update to the High North matrix game that incorporates lessons learned from the current Ukraine conflict
- And Kings College Wargaming…!
I and my colleagues were delighted to present our wargame called "Guns and Money" during the event organised by the @kclwargaming at @KingsCollegeLon.
Guns and Money is a wargame about weapons acquisition, its politics and shortfalls.
[THREAD] 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/uEt7bUCdmP
— Thomas Danger (@Thomas_DangerRI) May 11, 2022
That’s all for this week!
