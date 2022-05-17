The Evening News – #TuesdayNewsday 5/17/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is the essential primer for all your strategy gaming headlines

Look, it was a late-night show on a streaming network, but still, the CNAS Wargame on Taiwan was streamed by NBC News on their Peacock service, but more importantly, NBC’s news division brought their full production capacity to a wargame. Yes, it was a high-level game, and yes, most hobbyists are muttering something about Next War: Taiwan because they don’t get the point of analytical wargaming.

Folks, we had a major US network turn their news division on a wargame that they analyzed and described (to the best of their abilities) to the general public, and folks just don’t quite grok what a big deal that is.

The longer video below was shared through their YouTube channel, too

Several of the participants in this wargame were panelists at Connections Online last month

The Other Headline

Looks like Origins is poised to reinstate their mask mandate.

Wow, not a lot of new releases this week!

Day 1 of PunchedCON, a tour around what's being played thread 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jd7sv05qSS — James Buckley (@CardboardEmp) May 13, 2022

This week in our forums Brant’s laid up with the plague, so he’s rewatching Game of Thrones and people have very strong opinions on them Very nice paint job from SDR Tim is showing off some of his game graphics and design process

A big discussion of fantasy-themed wargames broke out on BGG

If that's not a rogues' gallery masquerading as a no-fly list, then we don't know what is! pic.twitter.com/lefQ1ssCBn — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) May 13, 2022

Rocky is using Harpoon V to test out Black Sea engagements between the Russians and Ukrainians

Moe dug into Enemy Action: Kharkov

The War Room interviewed Kieth Tracton from LNLP

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream nominally talked about changing tastes and ended up discussing seafood

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Headlining this week’s news is the release of Overlord , the sixth major expansion and latest DLC for Stellaris , Paradox’s popular space 4x/grand-strategy title (watch the release trailer here). Players quickly discovered that Overlord and “Cepheus” (the accompanying free update which dropped alongside the DLC) had a number of issues, which game director Steven Muray recently addressed. A hotfix is already in the works, with a more significant patch planned for release in a few weeks.

, the sixth major expansion and latest DLC for , Paradox’s popular space 4x/grand-strategy title (watch the release trailer here). Players quickly discovered that Overlord and “Cepheus” (the accompanying free update which dropped alongside the DLC) had a number of issues, which game director Steven Muray recently addressed. A hotfix is already in the works, with a more significant patch planned for release in a few weeks. This past week also saw the release of Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia onto Steam (trailer); previously, the game had released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 back in 2020. A sequel to the original PlayStation 1 title, Brigandine: The Legend of Forsena , this new game is likewise a “light” grand-strategy/RPG set in a fantasy world.

onto Steam (trailer); previously, the game had released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 back in 2020. A sequel to the original PlayStation 1 title, , this new game is likewise a “light” grand-strategy/RPG set in a fantasy world. During their “Home of Wargamers” event, Slitherine announced Field of Glory: Kingdoms , a new grand-strategy title set in the European medieval period from developer AGEOD (view the trailer here). An apparent follow-up to their ambitious, if flawed (but fun) Field of Glory: Empires , Field of Glory: Kingdoms is currently on track to enter beta-testing this autumn.

, a new grand-strategy title set in the European medieval period from developer AGEOD (view the trailer here). An apparent follow-up to their ambitious, if flawed (but fun) , Field of Glory: Kingdoms is currently on track to enter beta-testing this autumn. In a bit of unexpected news, publisher 1C Entertainment announced they were teaming up with developer Kaila Gameworks to bring The Pegasus Expedition, a story-driven space 4x, to gamers later this year (2022). Given there had been no significant news or public developments regarding the game in the last year, the announcement definitely comes as a pleasant surprise.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

I and my colleagues were delighted to present our wargame called "Guns and Money" during the event organised by the @kclwargaming at @KingsCollegeLon. Guns and Money is a wargame about weapons acquisition, its politics and shortfalls. [THREAD] 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/uEt7bUCdmP — Thomas Danger (@Thomas_DangerRI) May 11, 2022

