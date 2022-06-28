The Summer of Sales – #TuesdayNewsday 6/28/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a quick whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines
It’s the season of Summer Sales! Steam is the big one, but Humble Bundle, Noble Knight, Wargame Design Studio, Free League, Matrix, and others all have sales going on right now. Some have been announced in previous Newsdays, and others are dropping for the first time here, but it’s a chance to
spend like a drunken sailor save a lot of money on your gaming addiction.
Just pop into our forums and let us know what deals you found!
- GMT counter trays are back in stock
- Warlord Games has the latest issue of Wargames Illustrated now available
- GMT has also started charging for Flashpoint: South China Sea and reprints of Fall of Saigon: A Fire in the Lake Expansion and Empire of the Sun, so they’ll be shipping imminently
- Dark City Games released The Lost City of Tectum, another in their TFT-inspired line of adventure map-&-game books
- Avalanche Press actually released something that’s not just for Gold Club members – New Zealand Division is an expansion for An Army at Dawn that covers the Kiwis in Tunisia in ’42-’43
- Brian Train has linked a free p&p solo game on the current war in Ukraine, with some…. “entertaining”1 designer’s notes
- Warlord Games also has 2 new “army muster” packs that are 28mm and not 13mm; both are Russian Line Infantry
- Catastrophe Games wanted to make sure they got Stonewall Uprising: The Fight for Gay Civil Rights onto Kickstarter before the end of Pride Month
- Last-minute pre-orders on Kickstarter? Compass Games has you covered. This time, it’s Death in the Trenches, the WW1 game from Madison & Erni
- Columbia Games launched Alliance on Kickstarter that mixes their block system with a diplomatic engine for a grand strategy Napoleonic game; one of the add-ons is a $100 neoprene mat and no that’s not a typo
- Ares Games opened pre-orders for War of the Ring – The Card Game on their site
- Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont is on pre-order from OSG
- GMT’s monthly update waited multiple days2 after last week’s Tuesday Newsday to land in our inboxes, and the new p500s include
- The Steam Summer Sale is underway. Hide your wallets!3 Of particular note is Tabletop Simulator, the engine for Cyrano’s streamed games, that’s 50% off
- Big ol’ sale at Noble Knight, too, with a ton of off-the-wall, out-of-print, and obscure wargames yearning to be free, or at least very cheap
- Free League has a Summer Sale going on right now with up to 50% off some titles
- Matrix Games’ sale this week focuses on their ACW titles, but doesn’t include SC:ACW, which releases on the 30th
- Humble Bundle has Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia on sale at 75% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #68, containing France 1940
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The 1815 Campaign (Yes, All of it) for “Snappy Nappy” (part 2)
- Origins 2022 – The Armchair Dragoons AAR
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Battle Hymn Volume One – Pea Ridge Part 6
- First Impressions of Starship Troopers: Terran Command by Slitherine Games
- First Impressions of Strategic Command: American Civil War
- Designer Interview: WDS’s Kriegsmarine
- This week in our forums
- Martok takes a deep dive into both The Great Houses of Calderia and The Pegasus Expedition
- We’ve been talking more about SC:ACW now that previews are sneaking out
- Naval wargames don’t get as much love from the regiment, but some chat here about the Microprose one
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 14 July
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- The 1815 Campaign for “Snappy Nappy” (part 2) and then The 1815 Campaign for “Snappy Nappy” (part 2) — After the Crash
- The Blockade for “Fighting Sail”
- The Battle Guttstadt (part 3)
- Starting up a multi-player game of Old World – join in!
‼️🎲‼️🎲‼️
SUNDAY 3 JULY
Wargame Day at The Gamer's Armory in Cary NC
C'mon down to sling dice and hang out w/ your fellow grognards 😎
If you're anywhere nearby come join the Dragoons that afternoon
🎲‼️🎲‼️🎲@thegamersarmory
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) June 28, 2022
- Rocky’s plan to stuff your bookshelves continues
- Moe has Hermann Luttmann on tonight
- An interesting thought from Mad Padre, asking if Napoleonic wargame rules are “the New Tower of Babel”
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about his upcoming move, and what wargames he wants to front-load
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
-
- The final major update has dropped for Slipways, the “light” space grand-strategy game from developer Beetlewing. This update brings to fruition the developer’s original vision for the game, adding new missions for the final campaign and modding support, along with several other features & improvements. In addition, Slipways is currently available at a 30% discount across all platforms.
- Reverie World Studios released the 1.9 update for Kingdom Wars 4, the most recent entry in their historical grand-strategy/RTS series. This newest update focuses on reworking the game’s diplomacy, as well as rebalancing stats and starting conditions for both North African and Slavic nations. Moreover, the game is part of Steam’s big summer sale, at a hefty 60% off.
- Praxis Games announced the release of the 1.4.3 update for Interstellar Space: Genesis, their “old school done right” space 4x, this past week. The patch adds some useful improvements to the UI/graphics, plus quite a few bug-fixes, both to the base game and the recently-released Evolving Empires expansion. Interstellar Space: Genesis is similarly part of Steam’s summer sale at 67% off, as is its first expansion, Natural Law, at 50% off.
- Also last week, developer Amplitude Studios put out a small hotfix patch for their historical 4x, Humankind. The patch largely addresses some nagging gameplay issues in both the base game and the newly-released Cultures of Latin America DLC. Humankind is likewise part of Steam’s summer sale at 33% off.
- Decision Games are surveying the audience to ask what you’d like to see reprinted
- LNLP updated several of their PDFs, including a low-ink print-friendly version of their core LNLT rulebook
- SC:ACW doesn’t even release until the 30th, but Matrix Games already announced the first tournament for next month
- Battlefront.com released a new patch for Combat Mission Cold War v1.04 that includes the PBEM++ support for all your Harry Potter-inspired tournaments4
- As noted in the most recent GMT newsletter – and our forums – Mystery Wizard has been pulled from their p500 list, which means they’ll have to find something else to slide in front of Le Grande Battles for C&C:N
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Board wargaming at CGSC, using a GUWS project
- CNAS released a new report on their Taiwan wargame
- Is a new “panther” tank really what we need in Europe right now?
- Laser-guided munitions for Ukrainian artillery
- An interesting article about how badly we keep assessing Russian military power
- The next GUWS webinar is 7/7, talking about Mechanics & Theme: Synergies in Game Design and followed by Wargaming Operational Logistics Forward in Peer Adversary Conflict on 7/19
- Job listings
- Wargaming Assistant at NDU
- Policy Analyst at RAND that could eventually morph into some wargaming
Think, Fight, Learn, Repeat.
Staff have recently been trying different wargaming platforms under an initiative called Project PROMETHEUS, with the aim of speeding up the planning process to give more time at the tactical level, read more https://t.co/YCMjfiRaiP #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/045NGj5VlR
— NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (@HQARRC) June 24, 2022
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF