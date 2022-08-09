US Fight Club Open Tournament Invitation – #TuesdayNewsday 8/9/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on what matters
Army University is hosting another Battle for Moscow tournament thru US Fight Club
The official verbiage:
You are invited to the U.S. Army Fight Club Battle for Moscow VASSAL Tournament. The event will be hosted by the Army University out of Fort Leavenworth Kansas. Please forward this announcement to anyone you feel may be interested.
This is a virtual event. You are welcome to participate from anywhere in the world.
The event will start 25 August 2022. The tournament will consist of multiple rounds, each round taking place over the span of six days. You will be expected to complete one game per week.
We will be playing Battle for Moscow (BfM) on VASSAL. VASSAL is free and runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.
We will use DISCORD for communications. Discord is free and runs on most modern computing devices.
These are all easy systems to use, so don’t let technology stop you from participating.
Technical instructions will be sent after you RSVP.
Please RSVP (individual player or team) no later than Monday 22 August.
RSVP to ArmyUWargaming@army.mil with:
Name / Email / Phone Number / Discord User ID
Send all questions and comments to the Directorate of Simulation Education: (DSE) at ArmyUWargaming@army.mil
Don’t let the Russophiles win!1 Join the tournament today and put them in their place 🤠
- Compass Games started shipping Brothers at War: 1862 but still has it at the pre-order price for a short time
- Looks like Tolling of the Bell from TS Wargames has moved from “in progress” to actually shipping
- Worthington Games started shipping Levee En Masse Deluxe edition
- Nagashino 1575 And Shizugatake 1583 : Battles Of The Sengoku Jidai is a new one from Serious Historical Games
- GMT Games started shipping their latest batch of new games this week
- Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition – combines Caesar: The Civil Wars and Caesar: Conquest of Gaul from 15-20 years ago and includes scenarios from about 8 different sources
- Musket & Pike Dual Pack – combines This Accursed Civil War and Sweden Fights On for a total of 11 battles in the 1640s
- Stalingrad ’42 Expansion – adds new counters and scenarios to the existing game
- The Medieval Margin-agerie Zine might be the most “Owczarski” Kickstarter ever in the Non-Napoleonic category
- Compass Games has put Oceans of Fire on pre-order but hasn’t committed to a release date
- Compass Games also added WWII Campaigns: 1940, 1941, and 1942 to their pre-order queue. This one collects 3 of the old GDW 120 series games into a single box
- We missed the original launch of the 2022 GURPS Pyramid Scheme Kickstarter campaign, but you can still catch the tail end of it
- Wizkids is taking pre-orders the new Heroclix game, X-Men, X of Swords, in both starters & boosters, but there are rumors that it’s already shipping, too
- Modiphius has a sale on their Ennie-winning products
- Humble Bundle has a sale on games featuring female heroes
- A bi-plane with rockets? Just go with it – it’s on sale on Steam for under $5
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #39, with Axis of Evil as the game
- Saturday Night Fights is still on vacation
- We ask 5 Questions with… Werwolf Designer Clint Warren-Davey
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41 – Turn 2
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Hangar 18 Hobbies in Cary, NC
- Connections US 2022 AAR
- This week in our forums
- How big do you like your…. maps?
- Someone finally decided to start a chat about the DC movie universe(s)
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 18 August
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC in January; on 19 October, we’ll have a 1-day showcase of professional wargaming projects under the Connections Online banner with details coming soon
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- HistoriKC Fest, Kansas City MO 19-21 August
- DragonCon, Atlanta GA 1-5 September
- StrategiCon: GateWay, Los Angeles CA 2-5 September
- Photos from Claymore 2022, the largest wargame convention in Scotland
I've been on alot of flights filled with gamers out of Gen Con, but this was a first. The woman next to me pulled out her dice and started playing D&D over Discord with her home gaming group. She plays in like 5 games a week. Love it. pic.twitter.com/OIbnnukrkh
— Ross Thompson (@AlmostKirk) August 9, 2022
- Moe takes a look at Halls of Hegra, that’s currently on Kickstarter
- Some very nice Roman cavalry from Mad Padre
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about shelving strategies
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- After two years of being in Early-Access, Galactic Ruler has been officially released (watch the announcement here). Developed by Battlegoat Studios (creator of the long-running Supreme Ruler series), Galactic Ruler is fairly unique in being one of a very few space-strategy games where “on-map” planetary development and planetary combat is a major feature (ala Emperor of the Fading Suns). It’s a fascinating concept, with the caveat that Battlegoats’ titles are often known for being particularly micromanagement-heavy. This is almost certainly going to be an even greater challenge with Galactic Ruler, given its scale, so it will be interesting to see how the game develops now that it’s fully launched.
- In perhaps the most interesting news of the week, Holistic Design, Inc. announced they’re currently beta-testing a 1.5 patch for Emperor of the Fading Suns. No, that’s not a typo: They’re actually working on an update for a cult classic space-strategy game that was released a good quarter-century ago. (You would also be correct in guessing that the previous reference to EotFS was not a coincidence.) Whether or not this portends further patches, or even a sequel — should we be so blessed — only time will tell.
- KatHawk Studios has put out a huge dev blog covering the progress they made in July with Alliance of the Sacred Suns in conjunction with their beta-testers. The short version is that all the gameplay systems are finally implemented, and the developers have begun focusing on polish, stability, etc., along with adding more Events. They’re also getting ready for another round of beta-testing, with hints that this could be the final one.
- Mohawk Games released Update #95 to Old World (read the patch notes here). Along with the usual balance tweaks and bug-fixes, this patch changes Judge governors to allow rushing Projects and Specialists with Money, plus it makes some improvements to network MP stability.
- Arcen Games released version 5.504 for AI War 2. This patch largely focuses on addressing issues in multiplayer, although it includes some bug-fixes and balance tweaks to single player as well.
- Silver Lemur Games has put out version 0.79 for Stellar Monarch 2, which continues its development in Steam Early Access. In addition to numerous bug-fixes and addressing balance issues, this update focuses on finishing and fleshing out the combat mechanics.
- Sheesh… Avalon Hill is now the imprint being used for Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal… can we get a wargame, please?! OK, maybe we take that back ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- An interesting article about the 1897 “Hawai’i Crisis” and the Japanese attempts to pre-empt the American annexation of the territory
- Wargame Design Studio’s latest news update talks about their Napoleonic Battles series
- GenCon numbers are out and it’s over 50,000 unique attendees
- Hey Noble Knight! One of these things is not like the others!
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- See the top of the article for the Battle for Moscow tournament details
- A great podcast about the urban ops planner course out at 40th ID in California, including discussions of Brian Train’s QUICK game they used
- In the absence of their tank brigades, the Ukrainian 93rd Mech Bde seems to be kicking ass and taking initials2
- Connections 2022 proceedings are now available online
- How do you build Chinese construction crews and Russian mercenaries into wargaming in Africa?
- The next GUWS webinar is a Monday session on Norwegian Wargaming – Teaching Maritime Tactics at noon US EDT
- Job listings!
- ORSA role on the Joint Staff in DC
- Assistant / Associate Professor, Wargaming Dept at the US Naval War College
- Assistant Prof of Military & Strategic Studies at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, with wargaming as one of the focal points
- Wargame Analyst, BAE, with the USMC at Quantico, VA
- PaxSims is sharing a CSIS course on wargaming & competitive strategy exercises
