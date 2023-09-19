New Games, New Pre-Orders, New Hockey Jerseys(?!) ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/19/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines, right up until GMT Games releases their latest monthly newsletter 20 minutes after we publish this
A few weeks ago, we asked about the prices folks might be willing to pay for an ACD hockey jersey, including the shipping. When we placed the initial order, we kept the scope small, and we used some of our limited budget to underwrite the initial setup fees to help keep the price down. And they’ve been a hit!
But we also found a new supplier that’s managed to shave about $20 each off the cost of the jerseys, and after some initial setup work with them….
🎲🏒 Our hockey jersey re-order is up and ready to go! 🏒🎲
Note that we are managing this ourselves and not through a third-party store, so please have a little patience with any questions or concerns you’ve got
Total cost (including US shipping) is $70; we’re not planning on any overseas shipping b/c of the unpredictability of shipping / customs costs.
We need a minimum of 20 orders to launch, so please get those orders in ASAP
Deadline is 10/6/23
Fall Assembly countdown: 31 days to go!
Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.
You can read our event previews here
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con
Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton
…munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways
|Convention Details
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- The second edition of Hermann Luttmann’s By Blood And Iron is now available from Blue Panther Games; bring your copy to the Fall Assembly and you can get Hermann to sign it for you!
- Strategy & Tactics #343, with Operation Albion: Germany versus Russia in the Baltic, 1917-1918 is now shipping to subscribers and can be ordered by the rest of us
- Strategemata has released Fourteen Days in June: The Waterloo Campaign
- Free League launched Pirate Borg on Talk Like A Pirate Day1
- The latest edition of WizWar from Steve Jackson is now shipping – Phil Foglio art!
- Also from SJG, the reprint of Game Design Vol. 1: Theory and Practice is now available again
- Stargrave: Bold Endeavour is now available from Osprey Games
- Matrix Games released the Steam version of Combat Mission: Fortress Italy, and we’ll have some coverage of that one very soon; it’s on sale at 20% off during launch week
- The Historical Game Company has a pair of new titles now available through Blue Panther
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
Battle Card is live! 5 solitaire wargames for $5 that play in as little as 5 minutes.
👇https://t.co/OqeIAHx6s6 pic.twitter.com/4xpvbcf7mg
— Postmark Games (@postmarkgames) September 19, 2023
- Postmark Games has launched their campaign for Battle Card – the latest from the design machine that is David Thompson2 (and Nils Johansson) – that comes out of the Postcards From The Front game jam last year
- Russia Besieged, Finish Expansion is on Kickstarter; you need Russia Besieged to use this one
- Warlord Games has a bunch of Bolt Action stuff for the French on pre-order, but really, you’re going to want the French Army All-In Bundle, right?
- There’s a new ONUS! expansion based on the books from author Simon Scarrow called Under the Eagle that’s on KIckstarter right now
- Avalanche Press has a pre-order/sale going on where you can get 20% off any of these with coupon code JEANINE at checkout, and they’re all scheduled to ship to arrive for the holidays
- Kursk: Grossdeutschland at Kursk – for Panzer Grenadier
- Java Sea: Wicked Sisters – for SWWAS
- 1940: Polish Exiles – for Panzer Grenadier
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Easy Roller Dice has another sale on their mystery dice sets, with a buy-2-get-1 deal with coupon code B2FR23 at checkout
- Ventonuovo Games has a very limited stock of Moscow ’41 that they’re selling at over 30% off
- All the Warhammer titles from S&M are on sale over at GOG right now
- Worthington Games still has some of their Band of Brothers 5-game bundles on sale at $300
- The revised edition of Undaunted: Reinforcements is on sale at Miniature Market for about 20% off
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher” cont’d
- HistoriKC Fest 2023
- Southern Front 2023
- Our live walkaround from Southern Front
- Mentioned in Dispatches has 2 episodes recorded and in editing now and it’s going to be a pretty fun season this time around
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives ~ Battle Lab: Games & Sims for Training & Learning – A Concept Explication
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Here’s another Littoral Commander scenario, and you could really add your own, too!
- Godzilla universe back in theaters
- Still drooling over the imminent release of Star Trek: Infinite
- continued discussion of house and/or mis-read rules
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ October 1 and November 5
- Next #UnboxingDay3 will be 21 September (THIS WEEK!)
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 23 September ModCon for Modiphius Games (online/virtual)
- 24-28 September World Series of Board Gaming (Las Vegas)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 5-8 October EssenSpiel (Essen, Germany)
- 19-22 October GameHoleCon (Madison WI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
- 27-29 October Carnage Royale (Dover VT)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Moe cracks the lid on Salerno ’43
- My Own Worst Enemy wraps up Triumph & Tragedy and you can play this one with Mike at the Fall Assembly
- Beyond Solitaire has some thoughts about generative AI in games, and we’re going to circle back to this topic in a future podcast, too
- Gimpy has some Six Days in Fallujah gameplay
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream dug into the existential question of every wargamer: “why more wargames?”4
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Haba, the Germany game publisher, doesn’t do anything in the wargaming space, but you’re never sure how a bankruptcy is going to ripple across the industry
- A bunch of updates from Wargame Design Studio on their Napoleonic Battles series; they recommend you complete all your saved games before installing these updates
Arcs base game cards! Just a few more art pieces to go and some small adjustments and then they are off! pic.twitter.com/KHOSVP4xtB
— Cole (@colewehrle) September 18, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
Matrix Gaming in Rome… pic.twitter.com/7uqZKQjej0
— Jim Dawson (@JimDaws93102644) September 19, 2023
- New cruise missile warheads might change the way we need to wargame long range strikes
- Based on what we learned from wargaming conflicts with China, what changes are being implemented in the Pacific
- MORS has a new workshop coming up in February on Wargaming in the Eastern Pacific, and you can submit papers here
- Connections NextGen is holding a virtual conference next month and the agenda is now posted
- The next GUWS webinar is TODAY! The Curse Of The Perfect Prototype: How To Move From Idea To The Table? on 19 September and yes, pretty much every aspiring designer just died a little inside.
On 3 October they’ve got Luke Hughes discussing Cardboard Meets Bits, Designing a WWII Tactical Leadership cRPG where he’ll likely cover the long-discussed-but-yet-to-materialize Burden of Command5
- PaxSims hosts a PDF copy of the newly-released NATO Wargaming Handbook
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
