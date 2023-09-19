New Games, New Pre-Orders, New Hockey Jerseys(?!) ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/19/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on the headlines, right up until GMT Games releases their latest monthly newsletter 20 minutes after we publish this

A few weeks ago, we asked about the prices folks might be willing to pay for an ACD hockey jersey, including the shipping. When we placed the initial order, we kept the scope small, and we used some of our limited budget to underwrite the initial setup fees to help keep the price down. And they’ve been a hit!

But we also found a new supplier that’s managed to shave about $20 each off the cost of the jerseys, and after some initial setup work with them….

🎲🏒 Our hockey jersey re-order is up and ready to go! 🏒🎲

Note that we are managing this ourselves and not through a third-party store, so please have a little patience with any questions or concerns you’ve got

Total cost (including US shipping) is $70; we’re not planning on any overseas shipping b/c of the unpredictability of shipping / customs costs.

We need a minimum of 20 orders to launch, so please get those orders in ASAP

Deadline is 10/6/23

Fall Assembly countdown: 31 days to go!

Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.

We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.

You can read our event previews here

Current Confirmed Game Sessions NATO–Next War in Europe (w/ the designer!)

Littoral Commander (USMC training game)

It Never Snows (two-session rolling game)

World at War ‘85 (w/ the designer!)

Triumph & Tragedy & Bayonets & Tomahawks each day

Brief Border Wars, This War Without An Enemy, Gunfight Royale, Oceans of Fire, Maneuver Warfare Card Game, Great Battles of American Civil War, Struggle for Zorn Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton …munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways Convention Details Update: we’re almost two-thirds sold out

Badges are $40 for the weekend

Badges are $40 for the weekend We’re being hosted by The Gamer’s Armory, and they’re planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Battle Card is live! 5 solitaire wargames for $5 that play in as little as 5 minutes.

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Haba, the Germany game publisher, doesn’t do anything in the wargaming space, but you’re never sure how a bankruptcy is going to ripple across the industry

A bunch of updates from Wargame Design Studio on their Napoleonic Battles series; they recommend you complete all your saved games before installing these updates

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

