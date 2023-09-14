HistoriKC Fest 2023

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 14 September 2023

HistoriKCFest was last month, and we’ve received a handful of photos of games in action from folks we know who attended.

Thanks to Bill Simoni, Michael Dunn, James Sterrett, and the History on the Table Podcast folks for sharing some photos

click images to enlarge

Games pictured included Founding Fathers, a tournament scenarios for Next War: Poland, Stationfall, Twilight Struggle: Red Sea, Tanto Monta, Eutaw Springs in the Battles of the American Revolution series, and a couple of photos of the Baltic Storm game from the Operational Wargaming Series that’s used for military training/professional development

If you were there, let us know what you thought!

