Fall Assembly Countdown ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/12/23

Hey look, we get that you’re probably tired of hearing about the Fall Assembly coming up in October. But if y’all would hurry up and sell it out, then we could focus on other things for #TuesdayNewsday!
Fall Assembly countdown: 38 days to go!
Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.
You can read our event previews here
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
Open table gaming, In-store discounts, livestreams from the con
Designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, Keith Tracton
…munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and other prizes & giveaways
|Convention Details
FLASH SALE ALERT! You can save 20% of all Dragoons merch with code ENDOFSUMMER20 until 9/14
Shirts, hats, mugs, stickers, and more…
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Silent War & IJN Deluxe now shipping from Compass Games, but the pre-order price is still live on their site so grab it quick!
- Soviet intervention in 1967 in the Middle East? This downloadable Panzer Grenadier Modern expansion lets you check it out
- Fly Fight Win: MiG Alley is a new, free, PDF over at Wargame Vault covering aerial combat in the Korean War
- Alternative Armies has a “human hirelings” pack at £11 that would be 25% more if you bought them separately
- Warlord Games has their latest Bolt Action campaign book (Italy: Tough Gut) now in digital formats: PDF and Ebook
- Freebies on partisans / resistance, from Brian Train’s blog
- Wheels of Change is a non-wargame from High Flying Dice, but you still might dig it
- The latest Nordic Forces for Team Yankee
- Last week, we should’ve listed the following as shipping from GMT
- Pursuit of Glory, 2nd Edition
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics, 5th Printing
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics Exp: The Spanish Army, 4th Printing
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics Exp: The Russian Army, 4th Printing
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics Exp: The Prussian Army, 3rd Printing
- Commands & Colors: Napoleonics Exp: The Austrian Army, 3rd Printing
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- A Very Civil Whist is on pre-order from Phalanx Games, for all your trick-taking ECW needs
- One Page War, a print-and play game, just launched on Kickstarter today
- Holy shit! Actual physical minis on Kickstarter?!?! Say it isn’t so! Here’s a new Rob Roy 28mm collection
- MMP’s Warriors of England: The War of the Roses isn’t new, but it’s still only about halfway to its pre-order count, so go help it over the line
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- ARMA III is on a HUGE discount at Steam right now; this is the civilian version of the VBS3 platform that a bunch of militaries use for their training sessions
- Slitherine’s “Home of the Wargamers” event is going on right now, and as new products are being rolled out, they’re also going on sale, like the new Valor & Victory – Kursk that’s 15% off on Steam after just being announced today
Decision Games’ latest monthly email takes you to a deal of the month on a page (“Cat 12”) that doesn’t exist
OK, they got that fixed and sent out an updated email with the actual sale, which is supposed to be $30 copies of game-edition back issues of their magazines. However, if you sort the magazine page by price low->high, the cheapest ones are still $40, so something still seems broken
- CSL has a 5-year anniversary sale going on with discounts on most of the catalog and free shipping on orders over $200
- GOG has the Homeworld Remastered Collection at 90% off and no that’s not a typo
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher”
- #TBT/Throwback Thursday ~ 1974 Avalon Hill Catalog
- Videos from on-site at Bautzen
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ October 1 and November 5
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 21 September
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 15-17 September Southern Front (Morrisville, NC)
- 24-28 September World Series of Board Gaming (Las Vegas)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 5-8 October EssenSpiel (Essen, Germany)
- 19-22 October GameHoleCon (Madison WI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
- 27-29 October Carnage Royale (Dover VT)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky looks back at 9/11
- Moe digs into Die Festung Hamburg
- Beyond Solitaire looks at Ancient Realm, a quick pocket game from ButtonShy
- Gary & Dan dug into the issue of complexity in wargames, at least partly inspired by our mockery of GameRant’s dumb-ass column
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about CDGs
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- $444,000 for a Pokemon card?!
- Joint All Domain Operations from over in Taiwan looks pretty cool, but no idea how to get a good translated version
an excellent thread here on wargames creating engagement with a topic
Having slept (and I certainly needed to!) on my experience as a speaker, exhibitor and first time attendee @WeHaveWaysPod Fest I can now offer some reflections on my experience, and the role, purpose and benefits of #wargaming at the event (long thread follows) pic.twitter.com/AenjGLgXfM
— Nick (@Dozibugger) September 11, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Kriegsspiel 2030 is now available as a free download, with an accompanying article about it’s use in the USMC
- Using War of Whispers for military education
- Connections Oz will be all online, and held 8-9 November
- Treating AI like your “crazy drunk friend”
- The next GUWS webinar is The Curse Of The Perfect Prototype: How To Move From Idea To The Table? on 19 September and yes, pretty much every aspiring designer just died a little inside.
On 3 October they’ve got Luke Hughes discussing Cardboard Meets Bits, Designing a WWII Tactical Leadership cRPG where he’ll likely cover the long-discussed-but-yet-to-materialize Burden of Command2
- State of the art of 1961 in Ukraine
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!