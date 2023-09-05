Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly Event Preview

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 September 2023

What are the events we’ll have at the upcoming Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly? Here you go!

Of note, we’ve got one table dedicated to nothing but pickup games, plus plenty of space on tables between these scheduled events, that you can throw down anything you’d like to play and give it a whirl. Just know that if we’ve got a game coming up at a specific time on that table, we will ask that you be cleared by they time they start.

And yes, opening the new game you just bought from the store, and playing it immediately, is highly encouraged!

It Never Snows (Session 1) is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1000 for 5 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Multi-player run through MMP’s game of Operation Market Garden in WW2. Split into 2 sessions; players need not play in both

and you can get more information here

It Never Snows (Session 2) is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1700 for 5 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Multi-player run through MMP’s game of Operation Market Garden in WW2. Split into 2 sessions; players need not play in both

and you can get more information here

Triumph & Tragedy is going to be running 3 different times, each for 3 hours: 20 Oct (Friday) at 1800, 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1000, and 22 Oct (Sunday) at 1000

The ‘official’ description is

Geopolitical strategy leading up to, and through, WW2, as capitalism, communism, and fascism all vie for supremacy

and you can get more information here

Brief Border Wars is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1400 for 2 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Explore some of the smaller & more obscure conflicts of the 20th century with Brian Train’s recent quad game that explores different short – and often inconclusive – “fun-size” wars. Battles include the “Soccer War” between Honduras & El Salvador, and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, among others.

and you can get more information here

Gunfight Royale is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1400 for 3 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Wild West shootouts in a man-to-man game

and you can get more information here

Bayonets & Tomahawks is going to be running 3 different times, each for 3 hours: 20 Oct (Friday) at 1900, 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1400, and 22 Oct (Sunday) at 1400

The ‘official’ description is

Colonial warfare in North America during the French & Indian War

and you can get more information here

Littoral Command: Indo-Pacific is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 2000 for 3 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Near-future tactical combat between the US & China in the coastal theaters of the Pacific

and you can get more information here

This War Without an Enemy is going to be running on 20 Oct (Friday) at 1800 for 2 hours

The ‘official’ description is

2 player game of the English Civil War by Nuts Publishing

and you can get more information here

World at War ’85 – Learning Game is going to be running on 20 Oct (Friday) at 1400 for 3 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Learn to play Lock ‘n Load Publishing’s platoon level system of the Cold War Gone Hot in an alternate 1985

and you can get more information here

World at War ’85 – The BIG Game is going to be running on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1000 for 4 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Large, multi-player scenario for Lock ‘n Load Publishing’s World at War ’85, their platoon-level game of Cold War Goes Hot in an alternate 1985 Europe

and you can get more information here

Great Battles of the American Civil War – Death Valley is going to be running on 22 Oct (Sunday) at 1000 for 5 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Learn to play the GCACW system and explore an interesting campaign from the war

and you can get more information here

Struggle for Zorn: The Red Blight is going to be running 2 times, each for 2 hours: on 20 Oct (Friday) at 1400 and 21 Oct (Saturday) at 2000

The ‘official’ description is

A new cooperative fantasy wargame by Hermann Luttmann, Fred Manzo and Ryan Heilman published by Blue Panther LLC

Since this one hasn’t even been released yet, there’s no “official” info page…

Oceans of Fire is going to be running on 22 Oct (Sunday) at 1000 for 5 hours

The ‘official’ description is

Oceans of Fire is a game from Compass Games that depicts World War II in the Pacific at a strategic level. It can be played by 2-3 players

and you can get more information here

NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot (learn w/ the designer!) is going to be running two times, each for 4 hours: on 20 Oct (Friday) at 1500 and 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1800

The ‘official’ description is

NATO is a division/brigade-level simulation of a Warsaw Pact invasion of Western Europe. The game system has been reworked to better reflect the fluid, fast-paced, and deadly nature of modern warfare. Taught by acclaimed designer Bruce Maxwell

and you can get more information here

#Maneuver_Warfare: The Card Game is going to be running two times, for 2 hours: on 21 Oct (Saturday) at 1200 and 22 Oct (Sunday) at 1000

The ‘official’ description is

This deck construction-style game explores the complexities of modern and future war. Attack and defend in the land, air, sea, space and information domains, and destroy your enemy’s reservoir of will before they destroy yours! NOTE: recommended for 12+, some mature subject matter.

and you can get more information here

Want to discuss the Fall Assembly some more? Live thread here in our forums, or comment below!

At Armchair Dragoons’ Fall Assembly,

Wargame enthusiasts gather, hurray!

With dice and with maps,

They’ll reenact some grand scraps,

In strategy games, they’ll spend the whole day!

From ancient battles to conflicts anew,

They’ll strategize, plan, and review.

With miniatures and boards,

They’ll command mighty hordes,

In the wargaming world, they’ll pursue!

