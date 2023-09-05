Welcome to Fall! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/5/23

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday sifts through the strategy gaming world to dig out the headlines

We told y’all last week to come join us for the show, and we had everyone from Ardwulf to Moe to Chris Weuve to Cyrano stop by and join us, along with a bunch of our fellow Dragoons, as Brant, Mike, and Rocky toasted to 5 years in the saddle on our anniversary happy hour

Connections UK 2023 is underway over in Merry Ol’ England and includes a guided tour of Sandhurst among plenty of other cool events

Connections UK, the premier professional #wargaming conference in the UK, is officially kicking off! Fantastic to see so many familiar and new faces among the crowd. Excited for a week of presentations and game demos! pic.twitter.com/MmV9rjV96E — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) September 5, 2023

The Fall Assembly is coming!

Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.

We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.

We’ve got designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, and Keith Tracton all joining us and showing off their games, as well as playing some other games with us.

Current Confirmed Game Sessions Convention Details We’re being hosted by The Gamer’s Armory, and they’re planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors

Update: we’re over halfway sold out

Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we've got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out

Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is

Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal

There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!

We’ll start recording new episodes of Mentioned in Dispatches in about 2 weeks and stack up a few before we start unleashing them





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Dicebreaker has an interesting article about increases in tabletop game play from before vs after COVID, but (1) they play a little fast-&-loose with some statistics, and (2) no mention from the original research about how tabletop gaming was trending before COVID

Avalanche Press has an article making (ie, “physically constructing”) your own counters from print-&-play files

Decision Games are looking for a graphics person

Due to our plans to increase our boxed game publication schedule, a full-time in-house graphic design position is open. Ability and experience in creating magazine layout, magazine map graphics, game components, and web design is expected.

Anyone interested can contact Callie at calliecummins@decisiongames.com for more information and how to apply.

Knights, kings, dynasties from distant ages come to life in Field of Glory: Kingdoms. Check out these illustrations made by Ivan Caceres (@Seado31 ) to get a taste of what awaits you in the new chapter of the Field Of Glory saga. Wishlist it now: https://t.co/n6FgBeExyL pic.twitter.com/XQet62A6k4 — Slitherine Games (@SlitherineGames) September 4, 2023

Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

