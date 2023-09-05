Welcome to Fall! ~ #TuesdayNewsday 9/5/23

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday sifts through the strategy gaming world to dig out the headlines
We told y’all last week to come join us for the show, and we had everyone from Ardwulf to Moe to Chris Weuve to Cyrano stop by and join us, along with a bunch of our fellow Dragoons, as Brant, Mike, and Rocky toasted to 5 years in the saddle on our anniversary happy hour
Connections UK 2023 is underway over in Merry Ol’ England and includes a guided tour of Sandhurst among plenty of other cool events
Connections UK, the premier professional #wargaming conference in the UK, is officially kicking off! Fantastic to see so many familiar and new faces among the crowd. Excited for a week of presentations and game demos!
The Fall Assembly is coming!
Registration & events are both live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023.
We’ve got around 20 scheduled events, with plenty of empty table-space for pickup games in between. We’ve got multi-session monster games, smaller 2-player shootouts, playtest/pre-release games, and learn-to-play classics.
We’ve got designers Hermann Luttmann, Bruce Maxwell, and Keith Tracton all joining us and showing off their games, as well as playing some other games with us.
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
|Convention Details
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- The latest game from SGS has released on Steam, and you can get SGS Fall Weiss at 20% during its launch right now
- Per their post on social media, Europa Simulazioni are now shipping El Gran Capitan
- How about a free print-&-play game? Glory to the Heroes is a pretty simple grand-strat game of the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war from a current British Army major that current hosted on the Paxsims site
- Lords of Ragnarok started shipping this week; it falls well into that “box stuffed with toys” category that’s dominating the market these days but there weren’t a lot of other releases even remotely wargamey to talk about
- You might as well cave now; there are Iron Maiden-themed game packs for Zombicide starring Eddie1 and MM has them cheaper than anyone else we’ve found
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Napoleon’s Eagles is the latest Compass Games Kickstarter campaign
- Avalanche Press has opened up the order page for Fleets: La Royale2 here, and their most recent email promises shipping “in the next week or two”
- Moria™ – Through the Doors of Durin for The One Ring™ RPG from Free League now on Kickstarter and closing in on $1 million in pledges
- Warlord Games has some Bolt Action weapons teams on pre-order
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- S&M are part of the GOG Autumn Sale going on thru 11 September (scroll down past the mass market games for the search grid with their specific titles)
- There’s about 5 days left in LNLP’s “Blitzkrieg sale” with a lot of titles at 50% off
- Steve Jackson Games have their “Back To School” sale still going for a few days
- Miniature Market has Fighting Formations: Grossdeutschland Division’s Battle for Kharkov at over $10 off
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
We’ll start recording new episodes of Mentioned in Dispatches in about 2 weeks and stack up a few before we start unleashing them
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The LGB Battle of Borodino for “Commands and Colors” Napoleonic”
- The 5th Anniversary of the Mustering of the Dragoons
- Travels in Europe ~ Leipzig & The East, Part 3
- Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly Event Preview
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives – Comparing Mobile Civ-Style 4x Games
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Nineteen
- Gameplay this week
- The Church on the Flank 2 for “Chain of Command”
- The Battle of Dresden (V) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- The Robotyne Turkey Shoot, Part 1 and Part 2
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ September 10 and October 1
- Next #UnboxingDay3 will be 21 September
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 15-17 September Southern Front (Morrisville, NC)
- 24-28 September World Series of Board Gaming (Las Vegas)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 5-8 October EssenSpiel (Essen, Germany)
- 19-22 October GameHoleCon (Madison WI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
- 27-29 October Carnage Royale (Dover VT)
- 3-5 November Rock-Con (Rockford IL)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky boxes up World at War ’85: Storming the Gap with his new Cube4Me trays
- Beyond Solitaire talked to Mike Nerdahl about gaming “ancient Rome”
- My Own Worst Enemy still going through Triumph & Tragedy, which will also be on the table at the Fall Assembly
- Gimpy is not holding back on another Kickstarter scam
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Advanced Squad Leader, and plenty more
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Dicebreaker has an interesting article about increases in tabletop game play from before vs after COVID, but (1) they play a little fast-&-loose with some statistics, and (2) no mention from the original research about how tabletop gaming was trending before COVID
- Avalanche Press has an article making (ie, “physically constructing”) your own counters from print-&-play files
- Decision Games are looking for a graphics person
Due to our plans to increase our boxed game publication schedule, a full-time in-house graphic design position is open. Ability and experience in creating magazine layout, magazine map graphics, game components, and web design is expected.
Anyone interested can contact Callie at calliecummins@decisiongames.com for more information and how to apply.
Knights, kings, dynasties from distant ages come to life in Field of Glory: Kingdoms. Check out these illustrations made by Ivan Caceres (@Seado31 ) to get a taste of what awaits you in the new chapter of the Field Of Glory saga.
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- New TTPs for MEDEVAC, and how would you incorporate that into your wargaming
- Time to update your Chinese wargaming maps
- Most of Ukraine’s Leo 2’s are still in the fight
- The next GUWS webinar is Ender’s Legacy: Digital Wargames in Professional Military Education on 5 September, followed by The Curse Of The Perfect Prototype: How To Move From Idea To The Table? on 19 September and yes, pretty much every aspiring designer just died a little inside. On 3 October they’ve got Luke Hughes discussing Cardboard Meets Bits, Designing a WWII Tactical Leadership cRPG where he’ll likely cover the long-discussed-but-yet-to-materialize Burden of Command4
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
