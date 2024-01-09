The ACDC Is This Weekend ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Gear up for a weekly dive into the dynamic world of hobby wargaming with our #TuesdayNewsday roundup!
We’ve got over 35 events (and probably a few more still coming in) from sci-fi space combat to gritty Napoleonic minis to heroes in the American Revolution to Russian ladies blowing up Nazis. There’s plenty to choose from, and we cut the price back this year, too!
And here’s the event grid as of mid-day Tuesday, 9 January
|Event Name
|Type
|Max #
|Starts
|Time (Mins)
|Platform
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game Session
|12
|FRI (12th) 1200
|180
|Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|People Power
|Game Session
|3
|FRI (12th) 1600
|180
|VASSAL
|Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071
|Game Session
|2
|FRI (12th) 1700
|120
|VASSAL
|Goose Green by MMP.
|Game Session
|6
|FRI (12th) 1800
|240
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle
|Game Session
|3
|FRI (12th) 1900
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Night Witches Demo
|Game Session
|10
|FRI (12th) 1900
|60
|Tabletop Simulator
|Valour and Fortitude 2nd edition
|Game Session
|2
|FRI (12th) 1900
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Welcome Happy Hour
|Seminar
|500
|FRI (12th) 2000
|120
|YouTube
|Saturday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 0800
|90
|Discord
|World at War '85 - Blood & Fury
|Game Session
|4
|SAT (13th) 1000
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Robotech: Reconstruction - Tournament -
|Game Session
|12
|SAT (13th) 1100
|360
|Tabletop Simulator
|200 years of modern wargaming: Kriegsspiel now and then
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1100
|60
|YouTube
|Nations & Cannons: Battle of Sullivan's Island
|Game Session
|6
|SAT (13th) 1200
|240
|Roll20
|Code: ATLAS
|Game Session
|5
|SAT (13th) 1200
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|People Power
|Game Session
|3
|SAT (13th) 1200
|180
|VASSAL
|The Battle of Gazala
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1200
|60
|YouTube
|Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud - demo
|Game Session
|2
|SAT (13th) 1300
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Order & Opportunity: Making of the Post-Cold War World Order
|Game Session
|12
|SAT (13th) 1400
|90
|Discord
|Postcards of War
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1400
|120
|YouTube
|Raid on Aurich demo by Mark Walker
|Game Session
|4
|SAT (13th) 1400
|60
|Tabletop Simulator
|Squadron Strike: Klingons Off The Starboard Bow!
|Game Session
|4
|SAT (13th) 1600
|240
|ASCBI.net
|Demo of Raider Drop Zone: The Invasion of Planet Kraken
|Game Session
|6
|SAT (13th) 1700
|60
|Tabletop Simulator
|The 2024 ACDC Keynote
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1700
|120
|YouTube
|OCS Bootcamp
|Game Session
|4
|SAT (13th) 1900
|240
|VASSAL
|Volko Ruhnke's New Game
|Seminar
|100
|SAT (13th) 1900
|120
|YouTube
|Learn to Play the Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
|Game Session
|12
|SAT (13th) 2100
|90
|VASSAL
|Sunday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!
|Seminar
|100
|SUN (14th) 0800
|90
|Discord
|Blucher (Napoleonic minis)
|Game Session
|2
|SUN (14th) 1000
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Escape From Colditz
|Game Session
|6
|SUN (14th) 1000
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Kriegsspiel (200th Anniversary!)
|Game Session
|6
|SUN (14th) 1200
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Nations & Cannons: Occupied New York
|Game Session
|6
|SUN (14th) 1200
|240
|Roll20
|Code: ATLAS
|Game Session
|5
|SUN (14th) 1200
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|The Battle of Inchon
|Seminar
|100
|SUN (14th) 1200
|60
|YouTube
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms
|Game Session
|3
|SUN (14th) 1400
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Gaming the American War for Independence
|Seminar
|100
|SUN (14th) 1400
|120
|YouTube
Wow. It’s hard to keep track of all the unsupported claims, lack of industry knowledge, ignorance of the state-of-the-art, and mile-high assumptions of pedagogical standards in this “please buy us some new toys” screed that got published in CIMSEC. It’s clear that the author got stuck as the punching bag in one too many overly-long games of Risk while in high school, and developed an addiction to twitch-pads to compensate for other shortcomings, and now wants to inflict that overly-digital mindset on everyone else as early as possible. Maybe at some future date we’ll disassemble this article bit by bit, but for now . . . just . . . “wow” 🙄
This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about
- World at War issue #94 is now shipping; the included game is Kesselring’s War: Sicily & Southern Italy 1943-44
- White Christmas – The Fall of Saigon April 1975 is available from High Flying Dice
- The Austrians are here! There’s a new force pack for the Austrian army for Et Sans Résultat!
- SJGames started shipping the next wave of Groo on Monday
- Osprey Games now has Pressure in stock and shipping, and the hardcovers are 10% off right now
- Lombardy Studios has a very cool collection of French papers, letters, correspondence, etc from the Waterloo campaign, gathered into 5 volumes of The Operations of the Armée du Nord: 1815
- Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud is starting to show up on store shelves
Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!
- GCACW fans take note: MMP put The Skirmisher issue #4 on pre-order and it’s already hit the number
- HârnWorld: Republic of Tharda is now on Kickstarter
- TSWargames put Grunwald 2025 on pre-order
- the reprint of Armageddon War is on pre-order
- “Pre-orders” for Combat Mission Final Blitzkrieg module Downfall are on the Battlefront.com site, but rather confusingly, they tell you if have an updated CMFB installation then you already have the files for the expansion . . . ? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
- We’re not really sure how Arctic Ignited will actually play, but the graphics sure do look cool
- Compass has Paper Wars #105, with Ebb & Flow, up on Kickstarter
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- Frontline: World at War is on sale on Steam until 12 January
- Kraken Dice have a B2G1 on all their resin dice sets right now
- Modiphius has a big new year sale until 4 February – 25% off with coupon code JANSALE24 at checkout
- C&C Samurai Battles 2nd printing on sale at Miniature Market right now for almost $30 off
- Want to play a Robin Hood game but still pissed at Fred? GOG.com has you covered, as Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood is 90% off right now and no that’s not a typo
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky takes Red Fleet at Dawn for a shakeout cruise
- Real & Simulated Wars shows you some tactical hints for DCS AH-64D Apache
- Space Biff reviews Halls of Hegra
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- My Own Worst Enemy digs into Struggle for Zorn
- Justegarde cracks open some new toys from GMT Games
- Liz & Dan talked about their top 5 games for 2023
- GMT Talk Ep 2 talks with Hermann Luttmann about Plum Island Horror and more
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “Scenarios or Campaigns?” 1
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Pretty much the entire Table Battles scenario set is available on Rally The Troops
- Kevin hikes up Fort Circle’s skirts to give you a sense of how the company did last year, financially
- Avalanche Press has an article about the rise of the Imperial Chinese navy
- BGG’s support drive totals went down for a third straight year
I'm currently buried deep in our new expansion for Assault Sicily 43, and the battle for the Primosole Bridge has cast a spell over me. Because I'm fascinated by the clash between the Red and Green devils, I've decided to incorporate a bit more narrative into the campaign…… pic.twitter.com/WOnE4VYnf0
— Wolfgang at Assault Games (@AssaultGames1) January 9, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Achilles Takes the Cavalry on a Great Rice Hunt for “Charlie Don’t Surf”
- 2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention Events
- Your 2023 in Wargaming, Part 1
- Gunner, load AP! Target…errata and narrative rules complexity in War Stories: A World War 2 RPG
- This week in our forums
- Gameplay this week
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 February and 3 March
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 18 January
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 12-14 January 2024 The ACDC (Online)
- 12-14 January 2024 Winter Offensive (Baltimore MD)
- 15-28 January 2024 BellotaCon (Badajoz Spain)
- 3 February 2024 SDHistCon 2024: ‘Winter Quarters’ (Online)
- 10 February 2024 The Battle At The Crossroads (Cambridge OH)
- 17 February 2024 Connections North (Montreal QC)
- 4-7 April 2024 Circle DC (Washington DC)
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH)
- 16-20 May Compass Expo(Meriden CT)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- The US Army released a PDF of the 1939 Infantry in Battle manual
- Connections North registration is open, and the even is 17 February
- How to design your surface navy
- Wrecking Russian logistics in Ukraine
- Another bullet
- The next GUWS webinar is Oh, The Humanity: Generative AI Imagery in Game Design (TONIGHT! Jan 9) and then Wargaming’s Influence on U.S. Navy Tactical Doctrine, 1906-1941 (Jan 23)
- PaxSims has more discussion about AI & wargaming, with this article focused on ‘ethical oversight’
- Counting down to Connections Online – save the date! The conference will run 15-20 April, 2024, with scheduling & registration info coming soon
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) January 6, 2024
