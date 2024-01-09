January 10, 2024
The ACDC Is This Weekend ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Gear up for a weekly dive into the dynamic world of hobby wargaming with our #TuesdayNewsday roundup!

 

ACDC is this weekend!

We’ve got over 35 events (and probably a few more still coming in) from sci-fi space combat to gritty Napoleonic minis to heroes in the American Revolution to Russian ladies blowing up Nazis.  There’s plenty to choose from, and we cut the price back this year, too!

And here’s the event grid as of mid-day Tuesday, 9 January

Event NameTypeMax #StartsTime (Mins)Platform
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSGame Session12FRI (12th) 1200180Discord, VASSAL, TTS
People PowerGame Session3FRI (12th) 1600180VASSAL
Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071Game Session2FRI (12th) 1700120VASSAL
Goose Green by MMP.Game Session6FRI (12th) 1800240VASSAL
Squadron Strike: Newton's CradleGame Session3FRI (12th) 1900180ASCBI.net
Night Witches DemoGame Session10FRI (12th) 190060Tabletop Simulator
Valour and Fortitude 2nd editionGame Session2FRI (12th) 1900240Tabletop Simulator
Welcome Happy HourSeminar500FRI (12th) 2000120YouTube
Saturday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!Seminar100SAT (13th) 080090Discord
World at War '85 - Blood & FuryGame Session4SAT (13th) 1000240Tabletop Simulator
Robotech: Reconstruction - Tournament -Game Session12SAT (13th) 1100360Tabletop Simulator
200 years of modern wargaming: Kriegsspiel now and thenSeminar100SAT (13th) 110060YouTube
Nations & Cannons: Battle of Sullivan's IslandGame Session6SAT (13th) 1200240Roll20
Code: ATLASGame Session5SAT (13th) 1200240Tabletop Simulator
People PowerGame Session3SAT (13th) 1200180VASSAL
The Battle of GazalaSeminar100SAT (13th) 120060YouTube
Iron, Blood, Snow & Mud - demoGame Session2SAT (13th) 1300120Tabletop Simulator
Order & Opportunity: Making of the Post-Cold War World OrderGame Session12SAT (13th) 140090Discord
Postcards of WarSeminar100SAT (13th) 1400120YouTube
Raid on Aurich demo by Mark WalkerGame Session4SAT (13th) 140060Tabletop Simulator
Squadron Strike: Klingons Off The Starboard Bow!Game Session4SAT (13th) 1600240ASCBI.net
Demo of Raider Drop Zone: The Invasion of Planet KrakenGame Session6SAT (13th) 170060Tabletop Simulator
The 2024 ACDC KeynoteSeminar100SAT (13th) 1700120YouTube
OCS BootcampGame Session4SAT (13th) 1900240VASSAL
Volko Ruhnke's New GameSeminar100SAT (13th) 1900120YouTube
Learn to Play the Great Campaigns of the American Civil WarGame Session12SAT (13th) 210090VASSAL
Sunday Morning Wargaming Wakeup!Seminar100SUN (14th) 080090Discord
Blucher (Napoleonic minis)Game Session2SUN (14th) 1000240Tabletop Simulator
Escape From ColditzGame Session6SUN (14th) 1000180Tabletop Simulator
Kriegsspiel (200th Anniversary!)Game Session6SUN (14th) 1200240Tabletop Simulator
Nations & Cannons: Occupied New YorkGame Session6SUN (14th) 1200240Roll20
Code: ATLASGame Session5SUN (14th) 1200240Tabletop Simulator
The Battle of InchonSeminar100SUN (14th) 120060YouTube
Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven RealmsGame Session3SUN (14th) 1400180ASCBI.net
Gaming the American War for IndependenceSeminar100SUN (14th) 1400120YouTube

 

Wow. It’s hard to keep track of all the unsupported claims, lack of industry knowledge, ignorance of the state-of-the-art, and mile-high assumptions of pedagogical standards in this “please buy us some new toys” screed that got published in CIMSEC.  It’s clear that the author got stuck as the punching bag in one too many overly-long games of Risk while in high school, and developed an addiction to twitch-pads to compensate for other shortcomings, and now wants to inflict that overly-digital mindset on everyone else as early as possible.  Maybe at some future date we’ll disassemble this article bit by bit, but for now . . .   just . . .  “wow” 🙄

 

5News 3 Incoming

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about

TN montage 010924

 

5News 4 launch

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

 

 

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,
For news on each strategic scene,
With updates in tow,
They’re ready to go,
In battles on both tables and screens!

