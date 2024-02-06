Start Prepping NOW for Origins 2024 ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Grab your dice and join us every #TuesdayNewsday as we roll out the latest updates, strategies, and community highlights in the world of hobby wargaming.

Origins will be held 19-23 June in Columbus OH; Armchair Dragoons hosts the Wargame HQ there.

We got our Origins events submitted this past week, and while they aren’t officially approved yet, we’ve never had anything rejected, so while we’re not going to post the entire schedule w/ dates & times in case any of those change, we will tell you that we’ve got the following games planned over the course of 4-1/2 days:

Brazen Chariots – 6

Brazen Chariots – 6 PicoArmor Panzerblitz – 6

Quatre Bras for Charge! – 6

#ManeuverWarfare – 5

Votes for Women – Play with the Designer – 5

Halls of Montezuma – 4

Normandy ’44 – 4

Air & Armor – 3

Arabian Struggle – 3

Command Post Exercises (The CPX) – 3

Crisis in Korea – 3

Symphony of Destruction – Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941 – 3

Sadr City – 3

Shakespeare’s First Folio – 3

Symphony of Destruction – Shove to Shavli, July 1944 – 3

Space Empires 4X – 3

True Command – 3

We Are Coming Nineveh – 3

Song for War ~Allied Invasion of Italy – 3

Song for War ~Battle for North Africa – 3

Campaign Bagration – 2

Campaign Fall Blau – 2

Empire of the Sun – 2

Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary) – 2

Night Witches – 2

Shores of Tripoli – 2

A Distant Plain (Team COIN) – 1

CPX Bootcamp – Decision Support – 1

CPX Bootcamp – Recon Planning – 1

CPX Bootcamp – Sync Matrix – 1

Hunt for Blackbeard – 1

NATO ~ The Cold War Goes Hot – 1

Note that this is just the games. We’ll have our War College events listed for you next week.

Worthington Games just announced (like just today) that they’re now carrying VUCA Simulations’ games for US customers, so you can get their games through a stateside vendor.

Shop the VUCA page on Worthington’s site here.

Wargame Design Studio has started a new “Game of the Week” program that’s going to put a different game on sale each week (except during store-wide sale months). The plan is to rotate through a bunch of different titles throughout the year, and the first one in the hopper is Civil War Battles: Campaign Antietam. Note, this is the entire campaign, and not just the battle of Antietam itself – all for $29.95

This week’s releases that you’ll want to know about; there were a lot last week, so it’s a little lighter this time

Getcher orders in now and then either (a) wait for it impatiently, or (b) forget your ordered it and be surprised later!

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

If you missed it over the weekend, Ardwulf hosted both an opening & closing show for SDHISTCON Winter Quarters 2024

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

