Pre-Orders Galore & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Reviewers aren’t required to like everything they play, no matter what their fans, publishers, or designers say. There does seem to be a surplus of positive reviews in the wargaming world, largely because most reviewers are unpaid volunteers or hobbyists, and are less likely to spend much time on something they dislike – either extensively playing it, or taking the time to write/speak about it.

Now, if a reviewer unjustly slags a game because they didn’t follow the rules or skipped an entire turn phase or somehow failed to play the game as designed, then that absolutely should be called out. Moreover, if/when that happens, reviewers who are interested in retaining their credibility should admit it, correct it, and move on – either to their next project or replaying/re-visiting the game in which they erred.

If a reviewer or player makes a good faith effort to engage with a game and finds it unsatisfying for a gameplay reason and articulates that gameplay-related reason in an understandable fashion, then the reviewer’s opinion is what it is. Accusing a reviewer of bias is like accusing a chef of cooking – that’s the entire point of what they’re doing.

In a new column on Substack, Geoff Englestein talks about plot vs mechanics through the lens of reskinning a game with a different theme. The initial comparison is an interesting take on how “press your luck” mechanics change based on the role played by the players.

However, the second example is one that doesn’t quite feel right

We experienced a similar thing when designing Survive: Space Attack. In the original Survive, the players are attacked by other players in the guise of sharks and sea monsters.

In our initial re-theme, we riffed on a Death Star attack. The island was now the Death Star. The player tokens were imperial grunts fleeing for safety. The sea creatures became rebel fighters that attack the player tokens as they try to float to safety in escape pods or just out in their spacesuits.

But there’s a real difference in attitude when you use a shark to go after someone swimming than if you’re piloting an X-Wing and actually just shooting innocent defenseless people floating in a spacesuit.

Seems like a bunch of playtesters need to re-watch Clerks

Upcoming ASL tournament in Kleineibstadt, Germany, April 26-28https://t.co/n7vgDq6O1Y — Multi-Man Publishing (@MultiManPub) February 18, 2024

You never knew you wanted to know this much about pencils

On Tuesdays, the wargamers convene,

For news on each strategic scene,

With updates in tow,

They’re ready to go,

In battles on both tables and screens!

