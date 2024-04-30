Convention Season Coming Up ~ #TuesdayNewsday

From tabletop tactics to warfighting masterpieces, #TuesdayNewsday covers it all
Our Origins countdown articles will be starting this week, with a whole lot of coverage coming your way. We’ll have our usual information about our events, other wargaming events at the convention, and key folks in the vendor/exhibit hall. This year, we’ve got a very robust program at the Origins War College, too, so there’s plenty of things to keep a wargamer busy.
But we want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show? We’ll have our usual photo galleries and some live hits from the convention, but what are the specifics you’d like to see in the coverage?
Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024
Livestream archive of this year’s Connections Online events. Note that the game sessions were not streamed
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Introduction & Distributed Wargaming: Some opening thoughts
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Distributed Wargaming Best Practices
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Peter Perla and the Art and Science of Professional Gaming
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Zenobia Awards Panel Presentation
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Using Discord to Provide the Kriegsspiel Experience
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ CNN Academy- Building Future Journalists
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Analytical Wargaming with SWIFT-G
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Human Factors and Cognitive Ergonomics
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Challenges with Online Multiplayer Events
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Urban Warfare Wargaming: Past, Present, Future
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Your Successful Professional Wargaming Career
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Alternative Military Technologies at Gettysburg
- WATCH ON YOUTUBE ~ Teaching History with Wargames
All of these broadcasts are public, and shareable.
Someone go hire Kevin! (and you can check him out on our podcast right here)
🫡Want to hire a wargamer that cares about your company as if he owns it?
Unfortunately, I'm looking at an earlier end to my current contract this summer than anticipated. Because of this I am starting to look at my options in regard to Wargaming related endeavors.
For those…
— Kevin Williamson (@RooksAndKingz) April 30, 2024
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Renegade Game Studios released Axis & Allies: Guadalcanal and are shipping pre-orders now
- Hollandspiele released Comet from designer Brad Smith1 where you help allied airmen evade and escape occupied Europe after having been shot down
- The new solitaire Napoleon at Waterloo from White Dog is available now at print-&-play and physical copies will start shipping in about 2 weeks
- Plague Island Games released their new Sparta! from their Kickstarter campaign
- A new version of Kerry Anderson’s Smokejumpers is available from Blue Panther
- Free League released a new Ruins of Symbaroum expansion The Throne of Thorns I2
- Black Oak Workshop has some fun new gelatinous cube dice
ed note: last week we reported Panzer Grenadier: Fire & Sword was going to start shipping, based on what Avalanche Press had in their most recent email, but it seems its still a ways off. It would be nice if their emails could just say “this is available right goddamn now” instead of “you can order it now” with the unspoken “and we’ll ship it to you at some point in before 2028”
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- The new Hârn hardcover – Kingdom of Kanday – is on Kickstarter
- The Silver Bayonet: Italy: The Shades of Calabria, is another expansion on pre-order, for The Silver Bayonet minis wargame
- Der Tag – Broadside: Empires of Steel digital edition (ie, STL files and printable rules) is on Kickstarter for your WW1 dreadnought action
- Gale Force 9 seems to have the Conan license now, and they’ve got The Adventures of Conan board game on Gamefound
- Last call for the Assault: Sicily ’43 – Gela Beachhead pledge manager; we’ve got Dragoons that helped work on this one!
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- WDS “Game of the week” is Great Northern War for $29.95; you can read about it here on our site
- Green Ronin has a “Boss is Away” sale on most of their games while Chris is off toodling around a Japan with an international trade delegation3
- Easy Roller Dice has a BOGO deal on all 12mm d6 sets with coupon code 12MM at checkout
- Roman Conquest: Rise to Power is on sale on Steam for $4
- Putin Strikes: The Coming War for Eastern Europe is on Wargame Vault as a print-&-play for only $20
- Big batch of Cepheus Engine stuff over on Bundle of Holding right now
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky points out that definitions aren’t always obvious
- Brian Train just added to the many, many4 reasons to dislike the BGG forums
- Stuart talks about SPQR from Herman & Berg
- Wargaming Esoterica has an AAR of Fallen Eagles II: Waterloo 1815
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Learn to play Atlantic Sentinels with Moe and designer Greg Smith
- Pushing Cardboard opens up Bonaparte’s Eastern Empire
- Meandering Mike talks some more about the CSRs
- Justegarde opens up the new Louisbourg 1758 from Worthington
- Bill Molyneaux walks around the battlefield from the First Battle of Kinston in North Carolina
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about how the bandwidth at BGF was so crappy that there wasn’t a live show
Folks, the bandwidth here at Buckeye Game Fest is NOT sufficient to provide a vaguely watchable viewing experience. So there will be NO Counter Clipping Show this week. I'll see what can be done for tomorrow's Chit Show, but worst case, we'll be back to normal next week.
— Ardwulf (@Ardwulf) April 29, 2024
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- GMT will be charging their p500 orders for Gest of Robin Hood and the 2nd printing of Bayonets & Tomahawks
- ICv2 reports that CMON’s 2023 sales were largely flat from the previous year; while not a wargame company, their business does impact the wider gaming world that includes a lot of printers/manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and stores that could affect our wargming niche
- BoardGameNewsWire reports on the games Mensa chose as their best of the year
- GMT found out there were 5 missing counters from the most recent printing of Here I Stand and made them available online until they can get the printed ones fixed/handled
- MMP are removing FedEx International Mail Service as a shipping option, since FedEx will be discontinuing it
- Matrix Games has a new Valor & Victory tournament starting soon and you can sign up here
- Here’s a very cool searchable dashboard for all the (known) ships sunk during WW2
We just had a discussion about the 14th printing of Root in the office. 13 is tied for the largest, and 14 will be the largest. I love this job.
— Patrick Leder (@PatrickLeder) April 30, 2024
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (II) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 12 Ep 11 ~ BGF & Origins Look-Ahead
- Connections Online 2024 AAR & Video Archive
- #TBT ~ I feel so used!
- Gameplay this week
- Next #UnboxingDay5 will be 16 May
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 May and 2 June
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC6, 17-19, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024
Other Conventions & Events
- 29 April-5 May 2024 The War Room at BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH) <– RIGHT NOW!
- 2-5 May 2024 BuckeyeGameFest (Columbus OH) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 3-5 May 2024 Richmond Open (Richmond VA) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 10-12 May 2024 PunchedCon (Coventry UK)
- 19 May 2024 Partizan (Winthorpe UK)
- 16-20 May 2024 Compass Expo (Meriden CT)
- 6-9 June 2024 GamemORe (Albany, OR)
- 8 June 2024 SDHISTCON Second Front 2024 (Virtual)
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague, CZ)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
For those of you that did not attend Connections Online 2024, we’re curious about why not. We want this to be as appealing as possible to the practitioners and hobbyists, so please chime in on this one and feel free to offer more detailed thoughts in the comments below.
(note: this is anonymous; you don’t need to ‘sign in to Google to save your progress’ on a one-question poll!)
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Revisit an early Jim Dunnigan design, dealing with the campus PD breaking up student protests in . . . (checks notes) 1969, published in the Columbia Daily Spectator on 11 March, here’s Up Against The Wall, Motherfucker!
- Here we go again? Another attempt at a Franco-German tank build
- WW1 dogfighting as a counter-drone tactic
- Sharing training and battlefield experience
- The next GUWS webinar is 7 May: The Hidden Power of Games: Game Based Models Within the Corporate Environment with Jared Fishman
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
