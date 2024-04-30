Convention Season Coming Up ~ #TuesdayNewsday

From tabletop tactics to warfighting masterpieces, #TuesdayNewsday covers it all

Our Origins countdown articles will be starting this week, with a whole lot of coverage coming your way. We’ll have our usual information about our events, other wargaming events at the convention, and key folks in the vendor/exhibit hall. This year, we’ve got a very robust program at the Origins War College, too, so there’s plenty of things to keep a wargamer busy.

But we want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show? We’ll have our usual photo galleries and some live hits from the convention, but what are the specifics you’d like to see in the coverage?

Livestream archive of this year’s Connections Online events. Note that the game sessions were not streamed

All of these broadcasts are public, and shareable.

Someone go hire Kevin! (and you can check him out on our podcast right here)

🫡Want to hire a wargamer that cares about your company as if he owns it? Unfortunately, I'm looking at an earlier end to my current contract this summer than anticipated. Because of this I am starting to look at my options in regard to Wargaming related endeavors. For those… — Kevin Williamson (@RooksAndKingz) April 30, 2024

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

ed note: last week we reported Panzer Grenadier: Fire & Sword was going to start shipping, based on what Avalanche Press had in their most recent email, but it seems its still a ways off. It would be nice if their emails could just say “this is available right goddamn now” instead of “you can order it now” with the unspoken “and we’ll ship it to you at some point in before 2028”

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Folks, the bandwidth here at Buckeye Game Fest is NOT sufficient to provide a vaguely watchable viewing experience. So there will be NO Counter Clipping Show this week. I'll see what can be done for tomorrow's Chit Show, but worst case, we'll be back to normal next week. — Ardwulf (@Ardwulf) April 29, 2024

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

We just had a discussion about the 14th printing of Root in the office. 13 is tied for the largest, and 14 will be the largest. I love this job. — Patrick Leder (@PatrickLeder) April 30, 2024

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 5 May and 2 June

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Buckeye Game Fest, 29 April – 5 May, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

For those of you that did not attend Connections Online 2024, we’re curious about why not. We want this to be as appealing as possible to the practitioners and hobbyists, so please chime in on this one and feel free to offer more detailed thoughts in the comments below.

(note: this is anonymous; you don’t need to ‘sign in to Google to save your progress’ on a one-question poll!)

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

That’s all for this week!

