May 15, 2024
News

Golden Geeks, Minis Pre-Orders, & more ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Stay in the loop with our comprehensive roundup of hobby (and practitioner!) wargaming headlines every #TuesdayNewsday

 

5News 1 top

Golden Geek Awards for 2023 have been released.  Of the ones that wargamers care about, here are some key winners

Wargame

 Best Podcast
Best Board Game App

 Thematic Game

Undaunted: Battle of Britain was also a 2nd runner-up in the 2-Player Game category, which was a rare appearance for a wargame in a non-wargame category.

 

5News 2 Below 1

 

5News 2 Below 2

WHQ O24 VertOur Origins countdown articles will be starting this week, with a whole lot of coverage coming your way.  We’ll have our usual information about our events, other wargaming events at the convention, and key folks in the vendor/exhibit hall.  This year, we’ve got a very robust program at the Origins War College, too, so there’s plenty of things to keep a wargamer busy.

WARGAME HQ EVENT LISTINGS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

TN montage 051424

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

There’s a great thread on Twitter here, about how every interaction is a part of your “marketing” for your game, and by extension, your company

You can read the whole thread here, too

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. the “g” is pronounced like the “g” in “gif”
  2. 3rd Thursday of the month
  3. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

One thought on “Golden Geeks, Minis Pre-Orders, & more ~ #TuesdayNewsday

  1. “Blood and Oil: The 1985 Persian Gulf Tank War”

    …er…it doesn’t bode well when the publisher gets their own title wrong.

    Reply

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: