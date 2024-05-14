Golden Geeks, Minis Pre-Orders, & more ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Stay in the loop with our comprehensive roundup of hobby (and practitioner!) wargaming headlines every #TuesdayNewsday

Golden Geek Awards for 2023 have been released. Of the ones that wargamers care about, here are some key winners

Undaunted: Battle of Britain was also a 2nd runner-up in the 2-Player Game category, which was a rare appearance for a wargame in a non-wargame category.

The Charles S. Roberts Awards would like to thank each and every person who submitted a ballot! The results will now be tabulated and our Awards festivities produced! Stay tuned! — The Charles S. Roberts Awards (@CharlieAwards) May 14, 2024

Our Origins countdown articles will be starting this week, with a whole lot of coverage coming your way. We’ll have our usual information about our events, other wargaming events at the convention, and key folks in the vendor/exhibit hall. This year, we’ve got a very robust program at the Origins War College, too, so there’s plenty of things to keep a wargamer busy.

WARGAME HQ EVENT LISTINGS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

There’s a great thread on Twitter here, about how every interaction is a part of your “marketing” for your game, and by extension, your company

I'm not experienced with crowdfunding boardgames. But I *am* a marketing manager by career. A couple thoughts: Every. Single. Interaction. Is part of your marketing. Pre sale, during sale, post sale, and actually playing. What are your rules like to read? Is it fun? How 1/n https://t.co/Bru1VrhuQ8 — vijilant games (@vijilant) May 10, 2024

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 2 June and 7 July

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

