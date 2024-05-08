May 8, 2024
Conventions

Origins 2024 Countdown! The Wargame HQ Event Grid

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 May 2024

Here are the sortable event grids for the Wargame HQ at Origins 2024, as well as the events we are sponsoring in the Origins War College

Wargame HQ Events

All events are held in the main gaming hall.  There are multiple pages to flip through, and the grid is sortable by any of the headers

Event #Event NameStartsSeatsHours
4298Nevsky6/19/2024 14:0044
4227CPX Bootcamp - Sync Matrix6/19/2024 15:00102
4215Brazen Chariots6/19/2024 16:0064
4245Normandy '446/19/2024 16:0044
4292We Are Coming Nineveh6/19/2024 17:0043
4224Command Post Exercises (The CPX)6/19/2024 18:00104
4268Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy6/19/2024 18:0043
4235Halls of Montezuma6/20/2024 8:0042
4256Quatre Bras for Charge!6/20/2024 8:0064
4202#ManeuverWarfare6/20/2024 9:0042
4246Normandy '446/20/2024 9:0044
4250PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/20/2024 9:0063
4260Sadr City6/20/2024 9:0042
4271Song for War~Battle for North Africa6/20/2024 9:0043
4280Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer6/20/2024 9:0042
4284Dash to Daugavpils, June 19416/20/2024 9:0034
4206Air & Armor6/20/2024 10:0044
4225CPX Bootcamp - Decision Support6/20/2024 10:00102
4209Arabian Struggle6/20/2024 11:0032
4214Brazen Chariots6/20/2024 12:0064
4223Command Post Exercises (The CPX)6/20/2024 12:00104
4277Twilight Struggle Red Sea6/20/2024 12:0042
4229Crisis in Korea6/20/2024 13:0042
4236Halls of Montezuma6/20/2024 13:0042
4294Space Empires 4X6/20/2024 13:0044
4300Drive on Stalingrad6/20/2024 13:0043
4205A Distant Plain (Team COIN)6/20/2024 14:0084
4255Quatre Bras for Charge!6/20/2024 14:0064
4203#ManeuverWarfare6/20/2024 15:0042
4266Shores of Tripoli6/20/2024 15:0042
4274True Command6/20/2024 15:0022
4221Campaign Fall Blau6/20/2024 17:0022
4281Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer6/20/2024 17:0042
4216Brazen Chariots6/20/2024 18:0064
4283Dash to Daugavpils, June 19416/20/2024 18:0034
4299Nevsky6/20/2024 18:0044
4239Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary)6/20/2024 19:00164
4249PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/20/2024 19:0063
4244Normandy '446/21/2024 8:0044
4263Shakespeare's First Folio6/21/2024 8:0042
4210Arabian Struggle6/21/2024 9:0032
4231Empire of the Sun6/21/2024 9:0043
4252PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/21/2024 9:0063
4279Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer6/21/2024 9:0042
4213Brazen Chariots6/21/2024 10:0064
4240NATO~ The Cold War Goes Hot6/21/2024 10:0044
4297Nevsky6/21/2024 10:0044
4226CPX Bootcamp - Recon Planning6/21/2024 11:00102
4258Quatre Bras for Charge!6/21/2024 11:0064
4301Battles for the Ardennes6/21/2024 11:0043
4261Sadr City6/21/2024 12:0042
4295Space Empires 4X6/21/2024 12:0044
4222Command Post Exercises (The CPX)6/21/2024 13:00104
4233Halls of Montezuma6/21/2024 13:0042
4289We Are Coming Nineveh6/21/2024 13:0043
4251PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/21/2024 14:0063
4272Song for War~Battle for North Africa6/21/2024 14:0043
4275True Command6/21/2024 14:0022
4204#ManeuverWarfare6/21/2024 15:0042
4286Shove to Shavli, July 19446/21/2024 15:0034
4207Air & Armor6/21/2024 16:0044
4212Brazen Chariots6/21/2024 16:0064
4291Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer6/21/2024 16:0032
4230Crisis in Korea6/21/2024 17:0042
4257Quatre Bras for Charge!6/21/2024 17:0064
4262Shakespeare's First Folio6/21/2024 17:0042
4288We Are Coming Nineveh6/21/2024 18:0043
4201#ManeuverWarfare6/21/2024 19:0042
4218Campaign Bagration6/21/2024 19:0022
4269Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy6/21/2024 19:0043
4285Shove to Shavli, July 19446/21/2024 19:0034
4278Twilight Struggle Red Sea6/21/2024 20:0042
4220Campaign Fall Blau6/22/2024 9:0022
4237Hunt for Blackbeard6/22/2024 9:0042
4276Twilight Struggle Red Sea6/22/2024 9:0042
4287Shove to Shavli, July 19446/22/2024 9:0034
4293Space Empires 4X6/22/2024 9:0044
4200#ManeuverWarfare6/22/2024 10:0042
4208Air & Armor6/22/2024 10:0044
4243Normandy '446/22/2024 10:0044
4254Quatre Bras for Charge!6/22/2024 10:0064
4217Brazen Chariots6/22/2024 11:0064
4273True Command6/22/2024 11:0022
4242Night Witches6/22/2024 12:0041
4248PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/22/2024 12:0063
4267Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy6/22/2024 12:0043
4259Sadr City6/22/2024 13:0042
4296Nevsky6/22/2024 13:0044
4234Halls of Montezuma6/22/2024 14:0042
4241Night Witches6/22/2024 14:0041
4211Arabian Struggle6/22/2024 15:0032
4238Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary)6/22/2024 16:00164
4253Quatre Bras for Charge!6/22/2024 16:0064
4264Shakespeare's First Folio6/22/2024 16:0042
4228Crisis in Korea6/22/2024 17:0042
4247PicoArmor Panzerblitz6/22/2024 17:0063
4265Shores of Tripoli6/22/2024 18:0042
4219Campaign Bagration6/22/2024 19:0022
4232Empire of the Sun6/22/2024 19:0043
4282Dash to Daugavpils, June 19416/22/2024 19:0034
4290Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer6/22/2024 19:0042
4270Song for War~Battle for North Africa6/23/2024 9:0043

 

Origins War College Events

All events are held in room A216.  The grid is sortable by any of the headers

Event #Event NameStartsHours
1446Guilford Courthouse6/20 10:001
1445Fight Like The Pros ~ Wargame Doctrine6/20 12:001
1440The Battle of Gazala6/20 13:001
1442Company Update ~ Academy Games6/20 14:002
1443Conflict Update on Ukraine6/20 16:002
1444Wargame Designer Panel #16/20 18:002
1441Company Update ~ Decision Games6/21 11:002
1429Aircraft Carriers in SPACE !!!6/21 13:002
1430The Inchon Landings6/21 15:001
1431Company Update ~ Dietz Foundation6/21 16:001
1433Company Update ~ Fort Circle Games6/21 17:001
1432Games & Sims for Training & Learning6/21 18:002
1439The Twilight Struggle Franchise6/22 9:002
1434Franco-American Relations in WW26/22 11:001
1435Company Update ~ GMT Games6/22 12:002
1436Company Update ~ Catastrophe Games6/22 14:001
1437US Army Tank Destroyers in WW26/22 15:001
1438Wargame Designer Panel #26/22 16:002

 

At the Origins Game Fair, so vast,
Wargaming enthusiasts amassed,
With armies in sight,
They prepared for the fight,
And victory was theirs at last.

