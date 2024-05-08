Origins 2024 Countdown! The Wargame HQ Event Grid

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 May 2024

Here are the sortable event grids for the Wargame HQ at Origins 2024, as well as the events we are sponsoring in the Origins War College

Wargame HQ Events

All events are held in the main gaming hall. There are multiple pages to flip through, and the grid is sortable by any of the headers

Event # Event Name Starts Seats Hours 4298 Nevsky 6/19/2024 14:00 4 4 4227 CPX Bootcamp - Sync Matrix 6/19/2024 15:00 10 2 4215 Brazen Chariots 6/19/2024 16:00 6 4 4245 Normandy '44 6/19/2024 16:00 4 4 4292 We Are Coming Nineveh 6/19/2024 17:00 4 3 4224 Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 6/19/2024 18:00 10 4 4268 Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy 6/19/2024 18:00 4 3 4235 Halls of Montezuma 6/20/2024 8:00 4 2 4256 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/20/2024 8:00 6 4 4202 #ManeuverWarfare 6/20/2024 9:00 4 2 4246 Normandy '44 6/20/2024 9:00 4 4 4250 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/20/2024 9:00 6 3 4260 Sadr City 6/20/2024 9:00 4 2 4271 Song for War~Battle for North Africa 6/20/2024 9:00 4 3 4280 Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer 6/20/2024 9:00 4 2 4284 Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941 6/20/2024 9:00 3 4 4206 Air & Armor 6/20/2024 10:00 4 4 4225 CPX Bootcamp - Decision Support 6/20/2024 10:00 10 2 4209 Arabian Struggle 6/20/2024 11:00 3 2 4214 Brazen Chariots 6/20/2024 12:00 6 4 4223 Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 6/20/2024 12:00 10 4 4277 Twilight Struggle Red Sea 6/20/2024 12:00 4 2 4229 Crisis in Korea 6/20/2024 13:00 4 2 4236 Halls of Montezuma 6/20/2024 13:00 4 2 4294 Space Empires 4X 6/20/2024 13:00 4 4 4300 Drive on Stalingrad 6/20/2024 13:00 4 3 4205 A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 6/20/2024 14:00 8 4 4255 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/20/2024 14:00 6 4 4203 #ManeuverWarfare 6/20/2024 15:00 4 2 4266 Shores of Tripoli 6/20/2024 15:00 4 2 4274 True Command 6/20/2024 15:00 2 2 4221 Campaign Fall Blau 6/20/2024 17:00 2 2 4281 Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer 6/20/2024 17:00 4 2 4216 Brazen Chariots 6/20/2024 18:00 6 4 4283 Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941 6/20/2024 18:00 3 4 4299 Nevsky 6/20/2024 18:00 4 4 4239 Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary) 6/20/2024 19:00 16 4 4249 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/20/2024 19:00 6 3 4244 Normandy '44 6/21/2024 8:00 4 4 4263 Shakespeare's First Folio 6/21/2024 8:00 4 2 4210 Arabian Struggle 6/21/2024 9:00 3 2 4231 Empire of the Sun 6/21/2024 9:00 4 3 4252 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/21/2024 9:00 6 3 4279 Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer 6/21/2024 9:00 4 2 4213 Brazen Chariots 6/21/2024 10:00 6 4 4240 NATO~ The Cold War Goes Hot 6/21/2024 10:00 4 4 4297 Nevsky 6/21/2024 10:00 4 4 4226 CPX Bootcamp - Recon Planning 6/21/2024 11:00 10 2 4258 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/21/2024 11:00 6 4 4301 Battles for the Ardennes 6/21/2024 11:00 4 3 4261 Sadr City 6/21/2024 12:00 4 2 4295 Space Empires 4X 6/21/2024 12:00 4 4 4222 Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 6/21/2024 13:00 10 4 4233 Halls of Montezuma 6/21/2024 13:00 4 2 4289 We Are Coming Nineveh 6/21/2024 13:00 4 3 4251 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/21/2024 14:00 6 3 4272 Song for War~Battle for North Africa 6/21/2024 14:00 4 3 4275 True Command 6/21/2024 14:00 2 2 4204 #ManeuverWarfare 6/21/2024 15:00 4 2 4286 Shove to Shavli, July 1944 6/21/2024 15:00 3 4 4207 Air & Armor 6/21/2024 16:00 4 4 4212 Brazen Chariots 6/21/2024 16:00 6 4 4291 Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer 6/21/2024 16:00 3 2 4230 Crisis in Korea 6/21/2024 17:00 4 2 4257 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/21/2024 17:00 6 4 4262 Shakespeare's First Folio 6/21/2024 17:00 4 2 4288 We Are Coming Nineveh 6/21/2024 18:00 4 3 4201 #ManeuverWarfare 6/21/2024 19:00 4 2 4218 Campaign Bagration 6/21/2024 19:00 2 2 4269 Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy 6/21/2024 19:00 4 3 4285 Shove to Shavli, July 1944 6/21/2024 19:00 3 4 4278 Twilight Struggle Red Sea 6/21/2024 20:00 4 2 4220 Campaign Fall Blau 6/22/2024 9:00 2 2 4237 Hunt for Blackbeard 6/22/2024 9:00 4 2 4276 Twilight Struggle Red Sea 6/22/2024 9:00 4 2 4287 Shove to Shavli, July 1944 6/22/2024 9:00 3 4 4293 Space Empires 4X 6/22/2024 9:00 4 4 4200 #ManeuverWarfare 6/22/2024 10:00 4 2 4208 Air & Armor 6/22/2024 10:00 4 4 4243 Normandy '44 6/22/2024 10:00 4 4 4254 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/22/2024 10:00 6 4 4217 Brazen Chariots 6/22/2024 11:00 6 4 4273 True Command 6/22/2024 11:00 2 2 4242 Night Witches 6/22/2024 12:00 4 1 4248 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/22/2024 12:00 6 3 4267 Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy 6/22/2024 12:00 4 3 4259 Sadr City 6/22/2024 13:00 4 2 4296 Nevsky 6/22/2024 13:00 4 4 4234 Halls of Montezuma 6/22/2024 14:00 4 2 4241 Night Witches 6/22/2024 14:00 4 1 4211 Arabian Struggle 6/22/2024 15:00 3 2 4238 Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary) 6/22/2024 16:00 16 4 4253 Quatre Bras for Charge! 6/22/2024 16:00 6 4 4264 Shakespeare's First Folio 6/22/2024 16:00 4 2 4228 Crisis in Korea 6/22/2024 17:00 4 2 4247 PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6/22/2024 17:00 6 3 4265 Shores of Tripoli 6/22/2024 18:00 4 2 4219 Campaign Bagration 6/22/2024 19:00 2 2 4232 Empire of the Sun 6/22/2024 19:00 4 3 4282 Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941 6/22/2024 19:00 3 4 4290 Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer 6/22/2024 19:00 4 2 4270 Song for War~Battle for North Africa 6/23/2024 9:00 4 3

Origins War College Events

All events are held in room A216. The grid is sortable by any of the headers

Event # Event Name Starts Hours 1446 Guilford Courthouse 6/20 10:00 1 1445 Fight Like The Pros ~ Wargame Doctrine 6/20 12:00 1 1440 The Battle of Gazala 6/20 13:00 1 1442 Company Update ~ Academy Games 6/20 14:00 2 1443 Conflict Update on Ukraine 6/20 16:00 2 1444 Wargame Designer Panel #1 6/20 18:00 2 1441 Company Update ~ Decision Games 6/21 11:00 2 1429 Aircraft Carriers in SPACE !!! 6/21 13:00 2 1430 The Inchon Landings 6/21 15:00 1 1431 Company Update ~ Dietz Foundation 6/21 16:00 1 1433 Company Update ~ Fort Circle Games 6/21 17:00 1 1432 Games & Sims for Training & Learning 6/21 18:00 2 1439 The Twilight Struggle Franchise 6/22 9:00 2 1434 Franco-American Relations in WW2 6/22 11:00 1 1435 Company Update ~ GMT Games 6/22 12:00 2 1436 Company Update ~ Catastrophe Games 6/22 14:00 1 1437 US Army Tank Destroyers in WW2 6/22 15:00 1 1438 Wargame Designer Panel #2 6/22 16:00 2

ORIGINS 2024 COVERAGE



PREVIEWS:

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT

AT THE SHOW:

SETUP & FIRST GAMES ~ DAY 1 REPORT ~ DAY 2 REPORT ~ DAY 3 REPORT ~ DAY 4 REPORT ~ EXHIBIT HALL ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ COSTUME PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, BlueSky, Facebook, TwXtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

At the Origins Game Fair, so vast,

Wargaming enthusiasts amassed,

With armies in sight,

They prepared for the fight,

And victory was theirs at last.

Like this: Like Loading...