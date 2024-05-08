Origins 2024 Countdown! The Wargame HQ Event Grid

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 May 2024
Here are the sortable event grids for the Wargame HQ at Origins 2024, as well as the events we are sponsoring in the Origins War College
Wargame HQ Events
All events are held in the main gaming hall. There are multiple pages to flip through, and the grid is sortable by any of the headers
|Event #
|Event Name
|Starts
|Seats
|Hours
|4298
|Nevsky
|6/19/2024 14:00
|4
|4
|4227
|CPX Bootcamp - Sync Matrix
|6/19/2024 15:00
|10
|2
|4215
|Brazen Chariots
|6/19/2024 16:00
|6
|4
|4245
|Normandy '44
|6/19/2024 16:00
|4
|4
|4292
|We Are Coming Nineveh
|6/19/2024 17:00
|4
|3
|4224
|Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|6/19/2024 18:00
|10
|4
|4268
|Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy
|6/19/2024 18:00
|4
|3
|4235
|Halls of Montezuma
|6/20/2024 8:00
|4
|2
|4256
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/20/2024 8:00
|6
|4
|4202
|#ManeuverWarfare
|6/20/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4246
|Normandy '44
|6/20/2024 9:00
|4
|4
|4250
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/20/2024 9:00
|6
|3
|4260
|Sadr City
|6/20/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4271
|Song for War~Battle for North Africa
|6/20/2024 9:00
|4
|3
|4280
|Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer
|6/20/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4284
|Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941
|6/20/2024 9:00
|3
|4
|4206
|Air & Armor
|6/20/2024 10:00
|4
|4
|4225
|CPX Bootcamp - Decision Support
|6/20/2024 10:00
|10
|2
|4209
|Arabian Struggle
|6/20/2024 11:00
|3
|2
|4214
|Brazen Chariots
|6/20/2024 12:00
|6
|4
|4223
|Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|6/20/2024 12:00
|10
|4
|4277
|Twilight Struggle Red Sea
|6/20/2024 12:00
|4
|2
|4229
|Crisis in Korea
|6/20/2024 13:00
|4
|2
|4236
|Halls of Montezuma
|6/20/2024 13:00
|4
|2
|4294
|Space Empires 4X
|6/20/2024 13:00
|4
|4
|4300
|Drive on Stalingrad
|6/20/2024 13:00
|4
|3
|4205
|A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|6/20/2024 14:00
|8
|4
|4255
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/20/2024 14:00
|6
|4
|4203
|#ManeuverWarfare
|6/20/2024 15:00
|4
|2
|4266
|Shores of Tripoli
|6/20/2024 15:00
|4
|2
|4274
|True Command
|6/20/2024 15:00
|2
|2
|4221
|Campaign Fall Blau
|6/20/2024 17:00
|2
|2
|4281
|Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer
|6/20/2024 17:00
|4
|2
|4216
|Brazen Chariots
|6/20/2024 18:00
|6
|4
|4283
|Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941
|6/20/2024 18:00
|3
|4
|4299
|Nevsky
|6/20/2024 18:00
|4
|4
|4239
|Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary)
|6/20/2024 19:00
|16
|4
|4249
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/20/2024 19:00
|6
|3
|4244
|Normandy '44
|6/21/2024 8:00
|4
|4
|4263
|Shakespeare's First Folio
|6/21/2024 8:00
|4
|2
|4210
|Arabian Struggle
|6/21/2024 9:00
|3
|2
|4231
|Empire of the Sun
|6/21/2024 9:00
|4
|3
|4252
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/21/2024 9:00
|6
|3
|4279
|Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer
|6/21/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4213
|Brazen Chariots
|6/21/2024 10:00
|6
|4
|4240
|NATO~ The Cold War Goes Hot
|6/21/2024 10:00
|4
|4
|4297
|Nevsky
|6/21/2024 10:00
|4
|4
|4226
|CPX Bootcamp - Recon Planning
|6/21/2024 11:00
|10
|2
|4258
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/21/2024 11:00
|6
|4
|4301
|Battles for the Ardennes
|6/21/2024 11:00
|4
|3
|4261
|Sadr City
|6/21/2024 12:00
|4
|2
|4295
|Space Empires 4X
|6/21/2024 12:00
|4
|4
|4222
|Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|6/21/2024 13:00
|10
|4
|4233
|Halls of Montezuma
|6/21/2024 13:00
|4
|2
|4289
|We Are Coming Nineveh
|6/21/2024 13:00
|4
|3
|4251
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/21/2024 14:00
|6
|3
|4272
|Song for War~Battle for North Africa
|6/21/2024 14:00
|4
|3
|4275
|True Command
|6/21/2024 14:00
|2
|2
|4204
|#ManeuverWarfare
|6/21/2024 15:00
|4
|2
|4286
|Shove to Shavli, July 1944
|6/21/2024 15:00
|3
|4
|4207
|Air & Armor
|6/21/2024 16:00
|4
|4
|4212
|Brazen Chariots
|6/21/2024 16:00
|6
|4
|4291
|Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer
|6/21/2024 16:00
|3
|2
|4230
|Crisis in Korea
|6/21/2024 17:00
|4
|2
|4257
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/21/2024 17:00
|6
|4
|4262
|Shakespeare's First Folio
|6/21/2024 17:00
|4
|2
|4288
|We Are Coming Nineveh
|6/21/2024 18:00
|4
|3
|4201
|#ManeuverWarfare
|6/21/2024 19:00
|4
|2
|4218
|Campaign Bagration
|6/21/2024 19:00
|2
|2
|4269
|Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy
|6/21/2024 19:00
|4
|3
|4285
|Shove to Shavli, July 1944
|6/21/2024 19:00
|3
|4
|4278
|Twilight Struggle Red Sea
|6/21/2024 20:00
|4
|2
|4220
|Campaign Fall Blau
|6/22/2024 9:00
|2
|2
|4237
|Hunt for Blackbeard
|6/22/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4276
|Twilight Struggle Red Sea
|6/22/2024 9:00
|4
|2
|4287
|Shove to Shavli, July 1944
|6/22/2024 9:00
|3
|4
|4293
|Space Empires 4X
|6/22/2024 9:00
|4
|4
|4200
|#ManeuverWarfare
|6/22/2024 10:00
|4
|2
|4208
|Air & Armor
|6/22/2024 10:00
|4
|4
|4243
|Normandy '44
|6/22/2024 10:00
|4
|4
|4254
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/22/2024 10:00
|6
|4
|4217
|Brazen Chariots
|6/22/2024 11:00
|6
|4
|4273
|True Command
|6/22/2024 11:00
|2
|2
|4242
|Night Witches
|6/22/2024 12:00
|4
|1
|4248
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/22/2024 12:00
|6
|3
|4267
|Song for War~Allied Invasion of Italy
|6/22/2024 12:00
|4
|3
|4259
|Sadr City
|6/22/2024 13:00
|4
|2
|4296
|Nevsky
|6/22/2024 13:00
|4
|4
|4234
|Halls of Montezuma
|6/22/2024 14:00
|4
|2
|4241
|Night Witches
|6/22/2024 14:00
|4
|1
|4211
|Arabian Struggle
|6/22/2024 15:00
|3
|2
|4238
|Kriegsspiel (200th anniversary)
|6/22/2024 16:00
|16
|4
|4253
|Quatre Bras for Charge!
|6/22/2024 16:00
|6
|4
|4264
|Shakespeare's First Folio
|6/22/2024 16:00
|4
|2
|4228
|Crisis in Korea
|6/22/2024 17:00
|4
|2
|4247
|PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6/22/2024 17:00
|6
|3
|4265
|Shores of Tripoli
|6/22/2024 18:00
|4
|2
|4219
|Campaign Bagration
|6/22/2024 19:00
|2
|2
|4232
|Empire of the Sun
|6/22/2024 19:00
|4
|3
|4282
|Dash to Daugavpils, June 1941
|6/22/2024 19:00
|3
|4
|4290
|Votes for Women - Play w/ Designer
|6/22/2024 19:00
|4
|2
|4270
|Song for War~Battle for North Africa
|6/23/2024 9:00
|4
|3
Origins War College Events
All events are held in room A216. The grid is sortable by any of the headers
|Event #
|Event Name
|Starts
|Hours
|1446
|Guilford Courthouse
|6/20 10:00
|1
|1445
|Fight Like The Pros ~ Wargame Doctrine
|6/20 12:00
|1
|1440
|The Battle of Gazala
|6/20 13:00
|1
|1442
|Company Update ~ Academy Games
|6/20 14:00
|2
|1443
|Conflict Update on Ukraine
|6/20 16:00
|2
|1444
|Wargame Designer Panel #1
|6/20 18:00
|2
|1441
|Company Update ~ Decision Games
|6/21 11:00
|2
|1429
|Aircraft Carriers in SPACE !!!
|6/21 13:00
|2
|1430
|The Inchon Landings
|6/21 15:00
|1
|1431
|Company Update ~ Dietz Foundation
|6/21 16:00
|1
|1433
|Company Update ~ Fort Circle Games
|6/21 17:00
|1
|1432
|Games & Sims for Training & Learning
|6/21 18:00
|2
|1439
|The Twilight Struggle Franchise
|6/22 9:00
|2
|1434
|Franco-American Relations in WW2
|6/22 11:00
|1
|1435
|Company Update ~ GMT Games
|6/22 12:00
|2
|1436
|Company Update ~ Catastrophe Games
|6/22 14:00
|1
|1437
|US Army Tank Destroyers in WW2
|6/22 15:00
|1
|1438
|Wargame Designer Panel #2
|6/22 16:00
|2
