Origins 2024 Countdown! Exhibitor Spotlight

Each year we bring you a spotlight on some specific exhibitors of interest to the wargaming crowd, as well as some wargaming-adjacent folks that we dig.

This year, that challenge was amp’ed up slightly because the official Origins website had a mismatch between the exhibitor listing, and the booth numbers on the map. Fortunately, a fellow Facebook user was able to point us to an alternate map that was (1) accurate, and (2) had the booth names directly on the map.

Now, GAMA is getting their master map fixed, but in the meantime, we’re running with the pre-labeled one, because it’s more useful! So click to zoom in on the map, and yes, we mean really zoom in – this image is over 3000px wide and will fit on a letter-sized sheet if you print at 300dpi.

click images to really enlarge

As to the companies we’re highlighting for you? Here they are, with their booth numbers. As always, our general guidance is “if we’ll include it in $TuesdayNewsday then we’ll include it here” and we include a few others that are just good people.

The usual caveats:

Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.

There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.

See the map above for the vendors in the table, highlighted in that weird “pinkle” sort of color, with the company names on those booths.

EXHIBITOR BOOTH # Academy Games 1419 Black Labrador Creations, LLC 215 Black Oak Workshop 1411 Carolina Game Tables 931 Catalyst Game Labs 2508 – Supported Play (Hall C) Chaosium Inc. 1107 Crystal Caste 919 Decision Games/Stategy & Tactics Press 107 Enterprise Games (official GMT Games rep) 1115 Free League Publishing 413 Iron Wind Metals 1119 Mantic Games 2304 – Supported Play (Hall C) Sea Dog Games Studios 1019 Strange Machine Games 910 Studio 2 Publishing 1601 The Dietz Foundation 1324 TTCombat 2301 – Supported Play (Hall C) VRGames/VR-Soft.com 1631 Warlord Games 2300 – Supported Play (Hall C)

The gaming hall?

We’re up against the far north wall, in between the 2 banks of bathrooms, with a lot of exterior doors next to us. We’ve got HMGS adjacent to us, along with Ohio War Kings (again). However, the Warlord Games, Mantic Games, and TT Combat guys are not near us. More concerning, there doesn’t seem to be an actual Twilight Struggle tournament, as had been discussed for a while.

Finally, the Origins War College is up in the “pods” of rooms across the main concourse from the exhibit hall (and nowhere near the main gaming hall). There are 2 rooms labeled “War College” and our events aren’t in either of them. We’re down at the end in Room 216.

