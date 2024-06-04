Where Did *That* Come From? ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Gear up for strategic insights and epic battles in our #TuesdayNewsday feature

Holy. Cow.

Designed by Kurt Vonnegut.

Art by Bill Bricker & Ryan Goldsberry.

Published by me.

Coming in August. pic.twitter.com/9W13tFc4Zz — Geoff Engelstein (@gengelstein) June 3, 2024

HuffPo talked about the existence of the game within Vonnegut’s notes back in 2012, but HUGE props to Geoff Engelstein for turning it into a viable product.

SDHISTCON Second Front is this weekend. It’s a one-day/all-day online event with a ton of games, demos, and interesting talks

Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August

Next planned virtual event is the ACDC , 17-19, 2025

Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024

Other Conventions & Events

Much more coming about the Origins events locations & exhibitors tomorrow

UNLOCKED: 2024 Show maps! You can now see the layout of not only the exhibit hall, but the entire 2024 Origins Game Fair floorplan! Check it out: https://t.co/ZrhwOHAeqL#OriginsGameFair pic.twitter.com/RAVizh2voQ — Origins Game Fair (@originsgames) June 3, 2024

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

To follow up on the Indo-Pacific Micro Games, there is a whole new batch of educational micro #wargames exploring security challenges in Europe. We are doing the first round of #playtesting, so let me know what game you're playtesting for us. 😁 🔗https://t.co/iBuHgZaoYW pic.twitter.com/Gk3CF7DTPC — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) June 4, 2024

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

So here’s one of the worst D-Day graphics you’re likely to see.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

