Where Did *That* Come From? ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Holy. Cow.
Designed by Kurt Vonnegut.
Art by Bill Bricker & Ryan Goldsberry.
Published by me.
HuffPo talked about the existence of the game within Vonnegut’s notes back in 2012, but HUGE props to Geoff Engelstein for turning it into a viable product.
SDHISTCON Second Front is this weekend. It’s a one-day/all-day online event with a ton of games, demos, and interesting talks
Origins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID
We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?
Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024
Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!
- Mutant:Year Zero – Zone Wars is now available, and you can read Rocky’s review of it here
- Here’s a big-ass Bolt Action! D-Day bundle from Warlord that includes some crossover with the MMO World of Warships game
- Field of Glory: Kingdoms releases today, read Peter’s first impressions here
- A nice ‘generic’ medieval “Wandering Band” from Alternative Armies
- Mike Lambo’s got another new solitaire game book, Battles of Kursk
- New DLC from the Total Conflict: Resistance guys (who decided to zig while everyone else zags during D-Day week), as they just released Eastern Airborne Forces and it’s on sale during launch week
- Two new ones from High Flying Dice, both in their ECW series
- Boldness and Courage Unto Them (Marston Moor, 7/2/1644)
- Three Hoorays for the King (Adwalton Moor, Stratton, and Cropedy Bridge)
- If you’re in the US and don’t want to deal with overseas shipping, talk to Quarterdeck International, who just added these to their catalog and are shipping stateside already
- Eylau 1807 from Sound of Drums
- Radetzky’s March (2nd ed) from Disimula Edizioni
Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought
- One Hour World War II has rocketed past its funding goal from Worthington, and nice to know others appreciate the name, too
- Clash D-Day got funded in about 2 hours, and it’s chugging along nicely in it’s first few days
- Blue Panther has pre-orders open on Greek Tragedy, which will start shipping in mid-June
- The latest 2GM Tactics expansion from Draco Ideas is a 2-pack on Kickstarter now: France and Total War
- Paw of Duty answers the question “what if cats went into urban combat?”
- Another movie from The Gamers is Kickstarting
Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?
- Thru June 8th, all games connected to D-Day are 20% off at Decision Games
- It’s D-Day week, so you had to expect that the WDS “Game of the week” for $29.95 would be Panzer Campaigns – Normandy ‘44
- Ventonuovo had 10 copies of Moscow ’41 over 40% off right now
- Mini-game Velikiye Luki has a mini-price over at Legion Wargames right now – just $16
- Miniature Market has the well-regarded Risk 2210 AD (the new version from Renegade) on sale at $42, and you can use any MM discounts on top of that
- D&D 50th Anniversary sale on DM’s Guild for another 5 days
This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world
- Rocky is flying in the skies over England
- Space Biff checks out the Verdun trick-taking card game
- Stuart reviews the 4th ed of Successors
- A very nice side-by-side comparison of the early 80s TSR Moldvay-era B/X boxed sets from Wayne’s Books
The best videos this week from our wargaming friends
- Justegarde checks out the Vae Victis Zurich 1799 game, day 1 and day 2
- Zilla took a month off and is now back with his upcoming games he wants to see
- Beyond Solitaire previews the solo mode of the game she helped design
- Meandering Mike’s 500th video was part 2 of his Wizard Kings how-to-play
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about The Best of Strategy & Tactics, Part III: The Decision Era and a bunch of other stuff
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- ICv2 reports that Steamforged has bought the key Privateer Press lines for Warmachine and Iron Kingdoms.
- GMT tells you about the assets available in the upcoming Decisive Action
- Big update to the Panzer Campaigns series games on the Western Front from WDS
- Have fun with this “COIN In Space!” geeklist from Dr Wictz and add what’s missing
It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!
- Origins 2024 Countdown! All Other WG Events
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (4) for “General d’Armee 2”
- Mutated gaming with Mutant Year Zero: Zone Wars
- First Impressions: Spring Awakening ‘45
- First Impression of Maneuvering to War by High Flying Dice Games
- Gameplay this week
- Next #UnboxingDay1 won’t be until July because of Origins
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 July and 4 August
- Next planned virtual event is the ACDC2, 17-19, 2025
- Next confirmed live event is Origins Game Fair, 19-23 June, 2024
Other Conventions & Events
- 6-9 June 2024 GamemORe (Albany OR) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 8 June 2024 SDHISTCON Second Front 2024 (Virtual) <– THIS WEEKEND!
- 19-23 June 2024 Origins (Columbus OH)
- 25-27 June 2024 Connections (Carlisle PA)
- 12-20 July 2024 CSW Expo (Tempe AZ)
- 8-11 August 2024 SDHistCon East (Newport, RI)
- 15-18 August 2024 HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City MO)
- 20-22 September 2024 Southern Front (Morrisville NC)
- 27-29 September 2024 Czech Consim 2024 (Prague CZ)
- 11-13 October 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly (Raleigh/Cary NC)
- 6-11 November 2024 Compass Game Fall Expo (Meriden CT)
- 8-11 November 2024 FoxCon (Dallas TX)
Much more coming about the Origins events locations & exhibitors tomorrow
UNLOCKED: 2024 Show maps!
You can now see the layout of not only the exhibit hall, but the entire 2024 Origins Game Fair floorplan!
Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!
- Applying the lessons of the current Ukraine conflict to future vehicle development
- Interesting Engineering doesn’t know the difference between HIMARS / MLRS and doesn’t seen to know the difference between the standard GMLRS and the ATACMS missile
- The naval war in Ukraine
- The next GUWS webinar is TONIGHT with Daniel Hernandez talking about The Political Struggle in Europe during the Thirty Years’ War (1618-1648) and then previous MiD guest Pijus Kruminas on 18 June talking (War)game theory: wargaming and modeling in social sciences
- PaxSims has a long and detailed look at a bunch of academic/professional wargaming articles from the first half of the year
To follow up on the Indo-Pacific Micro Games, there is a whole new batch of educational micro #wargames exploring security challenges in Europe. We are doing the first round of #playtesting, so let me know what game you're playtesting for us. 😁
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
So here’s one of the worst D-Day graphics you’re likely to see.
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
The Vonnegut game has a long and convoluted history: here’s an exchange that started 12 years ago.
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/883385/kurt-vonneguts-board-game-general-headquarters
In 2008 my late friend John Kula tried to liberate the rules and descriptions of the game from the Lilly Library that holds Vonnegut’s papers and got the literary-executor runaround. See page 3 of the thread above.
Apparently Vonnegut tried to shop the game to a toy company that mostly made jigsaw puzzles, but no dice (no dice in this game either).
SDHistcon: It hasn’t been added to the schedule yet, but Rex Brynen and I will be discussing We Are Coming, Nineveh with Harold Buchanan at 0700 PST Saturday. At least, we will start there and move to other difficult topics.