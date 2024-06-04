June 4, 2024
News

Where Did *That* Come From? ~ #TuesdayNewsday

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Gear up for strategic insights and epic battles in our #TuesdayNewsday feature

 

5News 1 top

Holy. Cow.

HuffPo talked about the existence of the game within Vonnegut’s notes back in 2012, but HUGE props to Geoff Engelstein for turning it into a viable product.

 

5News 2 Below 1

SDHISTCON Second Front is this weekend.  It’s a one-day/all-day online event with a ton of games, demos, and interesting talks

5News 2 Below 2

WHQ O24 VertOrigins countdown articles are continuing to drop each Wednesday, as we look forward to the convention this Summer, 19-23 June in Columbus OH

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWSCONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID

We still want to hear from you – what sort of preview coverage would you like to see leading up to Origins, and what sort of coverage would you like us to provide at the show?

Sound off in the comments below, or talk back to us in our forum thread for Origins 2024

 

5News separatorLine

5News 3 Incoming

Hitting the shelves (and webstores) near you now!

TN montage 060424

 

5News 4 launch

Time to get those orders in now and then either (a) gripe that it’s not here already, and/or (b) be surprised when it gets here sooner than you thought

 

5News 5 falling

Saving money? Spending just as much but getting more for it?

 

5News separatorLine

5News 8 Blogs

This week’s best written coverage from the wargaming world

 

5News 9 screen

The best videos this week from our wargaming friends

 

 

5News 10 industry

Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

5News separatorLine

5News 6 regiment

It’s been a busy week for the regiment; here’s what you might’ve missed!

 

5News 7 muster

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

Upcoming Dragoons Events

Other Conventions & Events

Much more coming about the Origins events locations & exhibitors tomorrow

 

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 11 Pros

Focusing on the practitioner world ~ don’t forget about our dedicated area in our forums for the wargame professionals!

 

 

5News separatorLine

5News 12 different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

So here’s one of the worst D-Day graphics you’re likely to see.

ddayNOT

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twxtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Footnotes

  1. 3rd Thursday of the month
  2. Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

One thought on “Where Did *That* Come From? ~ #TuesdayNewsday

  1. The Vonnegut game has a long and convoluted history: here’s an exchange that started 12 years ago.
    https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/883385/kurt-vonneguts-board-game-general-headquarters

    In 2008 my late friend John Kula tried to liberate the rules and descriptions of the game from the Lilly Library that holds Vonnegut’s papers and got the literary-executor runaround. See page 3 of the thread above.

    Apparently Vonnegut tried to shop the game to a toy company that mostly made jigsaw puzzles, but no dice (no dice in this game either).

    SDHistcon: It hasn’t been added to the schedule yet, but Rex Brynen and I will be discussing We Are Coming, Nineveh with Harold Buchanan at 0700 PST Saturday. At least, we will start there and move to other difficult topics.

    Reply

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: