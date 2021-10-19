October 20, 2021
#ZenobiaAward, and What Doesn’t Make It Into the News – #TuesdayNewsday 10/19/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you on a romp through what’s important (or not…) in the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The inaugural Zenobia Award winners were announced, and several of these are already on the glide-path toward publication with some different publishers.  Huge congratulations to all the Zenobia organizers who pulled this together over the past year.

In order…

  1. Tyranny of Blood by Akar Bharadvaj
  2. Winter Rabbit by Will Thoompson
  3. Wiñay Kawsay by Alison Collins

You can go watch the video announcements here

 

This Week’s Musings from the Editor:

You see a lot of “product announcements” from a variety of publishers – especially the ‘big’ guys like GW, Wyrd, Privateer, and S&M – that are previewing things getting released in a week, a month, a year, a “whenever”.  We ran across some pretty neat pre-press games at Origins.  Sharp eyes on social media have seen initial artwork from some overseas companies waiting to drop some new games into your laps.
“Why aren’t those in Tuesday Newsday?!”
There’s a simple reason:  in this column, we’re focused on something you can DO.  Here’s a game you can buy.  Here’s a campaign you can back.  Here’s a session you can join.  Here’s an article to read.  If we tell you about someone announcing a product you look at but maybe order in 4 months, if everyone can stay on schedule, then really, so what?  Ooooooh! Aaaaaaaah!  Preeeeeeeety pictures!   And….   now what?  You can’t buy it.  You can’t order it.  Sure, you can speculate on it, or chat about it.  But you can’t actually DO anything about it.
And until you can, we’re not going to waste your time with it.

 

Newly Released This Week:

  • Avalanche Press has released their new Black Panthers game to… uh, is “anti-acclaim” a thing?  Not that the game is bad, but that the topic itself is (inexplicably) making waves.  “Dropped by a distributor” certainly is a thing, so they’re focusing on direct-order.  In any event, Black Panthers needs Elsenborn Ridge to play for the Germans, and some maps, so Avalanche Press are offering a combo pack to get both of them for a single $90 price and you get everything you need to play.

    TN-FireShipSquadron01
    click to enlarge
  • Strategemata has released How the Union was Saved: The American Civil War 1861 – 1865 through their site, and it’s got a mounted map, too!
  • Warlord Games have released the Black Seas: Fire Ship Squadron and yeah, that looks pretty cool.
  • S&T #331 is shipping to subscribers and now available to purchase, either with or without On To Baghdad included.  The game covers the allied campaigns in Mesopotamia in WW1.
  • Matrix Games has released Order of Battle – Allies Resurgent in their ongoing DLCs for that series.
  • Steve Jackson has re-released a bunch of Munchkin games, but really, you just need the base game to ruin your friendships, and then Munchkin Booty for the off-color jokes.
  • The Gamer’s Armory now have Not One Step Back scenario pack for ASL, in keeping with their reputation for “all things ASL”
  • Hollandspiele has released the Horse & Musket Annual #3 with scenarios for all of the previous games.  There’s also an option to purchase the Annual plus an upgraded counter bundle to bring all of your previous H&M games up to the same counter styles/standard as the recent Vol IV release.

TN-HMannual

 

On Sale This Week:

 

Newly Launched This Week:

TN-FW270

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

 

Something From Our Partners:

 

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
    1. ack! I didn’t even realize they were taking pre-orders on it already!

      definitely will get it into the next one once I find the link

