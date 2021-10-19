ZenobiaAward, and What Doesn’t Make It Into the News – #TuesdayNewsday 10/19/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes you on a romp through what’s important (or not…) in the strategy gaming world >>>

The inaugural Zenobia Award winners were announced, and several of these are already on the glide-path toward publication with some different publishers. Huge congratulations to all the Zenobia organizers who pulled this together over the past year.

Tyranny of Blood by Akar Bharadvaj Winter Rabbit by Will Thoompson Wiñay Kawsay by Alison Collins

You can go watch the video announcements here

This Week’s Musings from the Editor:

You see a lot of “product announcements” from a variety of publishers – especially the ‘big’ guys like GW, Wyrd, Privateer, and S&M – that are previewing things getting released in a week, a month, a year, a “whenever”. We ran across some pretty neat pre-press games at Origins. Sharp eyes on social media have seen initial artwork from some overseas companies waiting to drop some new games into your laps.

“Why aren’t those in Tuesday Newsday?!”

There’s a simple reason: in this column, we’re focused on something you can DO. Here’s a game you can buy. Here’s a campaign you can back. Here’s a session you can join. Here’s an article to read. If we tell you about someone announcing a product you look at but maybe order in 4 months, if everyone can stay on schedule, then really, so what? Ooooooh! Aaaaaaaah! Preeeeeeeety pictures! And…. now what? You can’t buy it. You can’t order it. Sure, you can speculate on it, or chat about it. But you can’t actually DO anything about it.

And until you can, we’re not going to waste your time with it.

