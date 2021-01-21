UnboxingDay – Space Infantry: Federation

Moe’s Game Table, 21 January 2021
Friend-of-the-Dragoons, Moe-of-the-Game-Table, pops in with a game he knew about before it even had a publisher. Space Infantry: Federation takes the States of Siege mechanics is some interesting new directions, set in LNLP’s Space Infantry universe
Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.