Distant Worlds 2 ~ Colonization After Action Report

Mike Orwick, 14 February 2022

Continuing our preview look at the upcoming Distant Worlds 2, here’s a short AAR covering one specific task in game. This AAR runs for 10 game years.I’ve started as a young empire in an abundant star system with a single planet.My goal is to colonize one additional planet.

This is my starting home world, with a single moon and a number of asteroids in orbit.

click images to enlarge

Our first builds are an exploration ship and a construction ship, followed by a small space station.This initial space state will allow for additional simultaneous ship construction projects with the planet.

In order to not only explore our system quicker, but to allow faster ship movement for all our ships, both state and civilian, we need to develop Warp Field Fields technology

Our construction ships first mission is to construct a research base.

It takes a couple of years, but we’ve successfully learned the secrets of warp fields.

Less than a year later, our first ship, and exploration class, is the first ship to make a hyperjump.It will take to years off the amount of time needed to explore our home system.

We’ve detected a debris that was built by sentient beings.

Confirming our legends, we are not alone.Receiving communications from the unknowns reveal that they are pirates, and that they will provide us protection, for a small fee of course.

That debris we detected earlier, turns out to be a pirate base.They also wish protection money.Without a navy to protect us, we’re forced to hire some of these pirate for their services.

After several years, our scientists and engineers have determined what is required to colonize another planet.Unfortunately, we will need to build larger ships.This will take time and research.

In the meantime, we’re begun building a navy.Our ships aren’t as large or technologically advanced, but if we can get an advantage in numbers, we can either drive them off, or better yet, destroy them.

It has taken time, but our engineers and scientists have developed the necessary ship systems to build bigger ships.

With this new ability, we’re able to construct our first colonization ship and colonize our first planet.

Stay tuned for more explorations of Distant Worlds 2.

