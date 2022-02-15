February 15, 2022
Announcing Connections Online 2022 – #TuesdayNewsday 2/15/22

The “Official” Announcement:

As the newest addition to the Connections-Wargaming community, Connections Online will celebrate our second year addressing the theme “Growing your skillset – Ways to Become a Professional Wargamer.”  We are planning a diverse set of professionally focused “Core” panels/presentations between 10AM-4PM EST 19-21 Apr 2022.

Currently-planned core topics include:Hex-Blocks-2022-2

  • Recent Innovations in Wargaming
  • How Wargamers Get Hired
  • Designing a Professional Wargame
  • Revisiting a Wargame That Helped Win WWII
  • Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames

Registration will again be handled via tabletop.events and the link shared when registration opens.
We will once again stream video to registered users via YouTube and host additional chat using Discord before/after events.

As before, we are also planning “Extended” events, including games, niche topic panels/presentations, networking sessions, etc. These will be hosted using the tools deemed most useful by our volunteers and will run from 18-23 April, outside of the core event hours, and we will schedule to minimize ‘fratricide’ (“overlap”) between events.
If you want to volunteer to help with Connections Online (or provide an extended event) contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

Look for additional details in the next couple of weeks, including registration info. Discussion area in our forums is now open.

 

  • The Wargaming Company has some nifty ESR Command Card Decks to support their Napoleonic minis games, now on pre-order TN-ESR-CD-003-Promo-1024x683-1
  • Ares Games are taking pre-orders on 2 different big-ass boxes. The Thing is based on the movie, and includes some incredible minis. They better be incredible for $199, but it’s a loaded box of stuff.  Sword & Sorcery – Ancient Chronicles is getting ready to ship from the factory so they’re offering one last chance to buy into the Kickstarter bundles, ranging from $160 to $295, depending on just how much “stuff” you want in your set.
  • Compass Games has War for America on Kickstarter for those of you that didn’t already pre-order it through their site.
  • DiSumula Edizioni are taking pre-orders on their Give Us Victories game that was crowdfunded last year, and getting close to shipping
  • Warlord Minis also has a new prehistoric fantasy skirmish game based on an IP from some adventure comics. The starter set for this new Sláine world is the awesomely-titles Kiss My Axe bundle
  • How about a Goblin Civil War that’s loosely based on the Spanish one?  It’s a little pricey but that’s because you get the minis along with the rules.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
