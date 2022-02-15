Announcing Connections Online 2022 – #TuesdayNewsday 2/15/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday is the essential primer for all your strategy gaming headlines

The “Official” Announcement:

As the newest addition to the Connections-Wargaming community, Connections Online will celebrate our second year addressing the theme “Growing your skillset – Ways to Become a Professional Wargamer.” We are planning a diverse set of professionally focused “Core” panels/presentations between 10AM-4PM EST 19-21 Apr 2022.

Currently-planned core topics include:

Recent Innovations in Wargaming

How Wargamers Get Hired

Designing a Professional Wargame

Revisiting a Wargame That Helped Win WWII

Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames

Registration will again be handled via tabletop.events and the link shared when registration opens.

We will once again stream video to registered users via YouTube and host additional chat using Discord before/after events.

As before, we are also planning “Extended” events, including games, niche topic panels/presentations, networking sessions, etc. These will be hosted using the tools deemed most useful by our volunteers and will run from 18-23 April, outside of the core event hours, and we will schedule to minimize ‘fratricide’ (“overlap”) between events.

If you want to volunteer to help with Connections Online (or provide an extended event) contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

Look for additional details in the next couple of weeks, including registration info. Discussion area in our forums is now open.

Timon Le Bon holds off the Cardinal’s men while Éclair and Tartuffe bundle Pere Pierre d’Auxerre into the jolly boat. pic.twitter.com/uJ5yUSY3Md — TooFatLardies (@TooFatLardies) February 11, 2022

Rocky decided peeling back his own toenails with pliers wasn’t going to suck enough, and he decided to go back to the original T2K from 1984, and roll up a character to see how it went

Can’t possible imagine why Moe would be previewing a game called Semper Fi….

Dan & Ardwulf hosted our guy Cyrano for EYWTKAWBWATA

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “no formal topic”, since he was on a day early and counter-programmed against the Super Bowl.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

