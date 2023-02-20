Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (2 of 3)

Peter Robbins, 20 February 2023

Last time, we explored the setup of the Soviet defense, and many of the planning and reporting tools available to the commander. This time? People start getting hurt.

click images to enlarge

Radar picked them up on the move towards Ostheim in the North. and Jan’s hitting it heavy with arty. I’ll be up next according to the command cycle chronology.

Laying down smoke in center, to try and get him to re-attend not where he’s heading..

Meanwhile, pulling back from the bridgeway for arty to start missions against highways leading up to them.

Calling in off map arty as well.

And local additional fire for effect.

All fire support has been planned out.

As show above, the fire support listings are succinct but full of information. Of particular note, is the description in the above screenshot of “under FSCC control”. What this does is it allows for local commanders to call in fire support into a queue and the FSCC then automatically prioritizes on your behalf. This is a difficulty setting choice when starting a game of Flashpoint Campaigns. Some may want that turned off, but I in particular think it better represents the command level decisions you are trying to accentuate at this game’s scale for its scenarios.

What I like about their newer PBEM++ server is that you gotta do it all in one go, and there is no functional way for a person to repeat the turn several times over to get a better computed result. You start it, you need to finish it out. This keeps you tidy in your turn ordering and you better pace yourself to only start the turn resolution when you know you have enough spare time to prepare the orders properly.

Above is a quick disruption barrage.

SITREP current. Turn 3.

Jan is pumping armor up through the North. I expected this, but not as much tanks as they start with, vs Soviets starting with none.

Ordering up barrages along the highway those tanks are viz on.

Schedule for additional inbound reinforcements.

How did the battle wrap up? We’ll see you next time and let you know!

Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE

Interested in the doctrinal concepts underlying the Flashpoint Campaigns series?

The Command Post Exercises (CPX’s) at the Origins’ Wargaming HQ are built around learning the principles of planning, staff coordination, and battle command, in a team environment where the players operate a command post against our OPFOR. The coaches are mostly former military members, and include a bunch of the dev team behind Flashpoint Campaigns. You can read more about these events here, and join us at Origins this Summer to jump into one yourself.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX

AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,

AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER

ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

