February 22, 2023
After-Action Reports

Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (2 of 3)

Peter Robbins, 20 February 2023

Last time, we explored the setup of the Soviet defense, and many of the planning and reporting tools available to the commander.  This time?  People start getting hurt.

SStorm PBEM12

click images to enlarge

Radar picked them up on the move towards Ostheim in the North. and Jan’s hitting it heavy with arty. I’ll be up next according to the command cycle chronology.

 

SStorm PBEM13

 

SStorm PBEM14

 

SStorm PBEM15

Laying down smoke in center, to try and get him to re-attend not where he’s heading..

 

SStorm PBEM16

Meanwhile, pulling back from the bridgeway for arty to start missions against highways leading up to them.

 

SStorm PBEM17

Calling in off map arty as well.

 

SStorm PBEM18

And local additional fire for effect.

 

SStorm PBEM19

All fire support has been planned out.

 

SStorm PBEM20

As show above, the fire support listings are succinct but full of information. Of particular note, is the description in the above screenshot of “under FSCC control”. What this does is it allows for local commanders to call in fire support into a queue and the FSCC then automatically prioritizes on your behalf. This is a difficulty setting choice when starting a game of Flashpoint Campaigns. Some may want that turned off, but I in particular think it better represents the command level decisions you are trying to accentuate at this game’s scale for its scenarios.

 

SStorm PBEM22

What I like about their newer PBEM++ server is that you gotta do it all in one go, and there is no functional way for a person to repeat the turn several times over to get a better computed result. You start it, you need to finish it out. This keeps you tidy in your turn ordering and you better pace yourself to only start the turn resolution when you know you have enough spare time to prepare the orders properly.

 

SStorm PBEM24

Above is a quick disruption barrage.

SStorm PBEM25

SITREP current. Turn 3.

 

SStorm PBEM27

Jan is pumping armor up through the North. I expected this, but not as much tanks as they start with, vs Soviets starting with none.

 

SStorm PBEM28

 

SStorm PBEM29

Ordering up barrages along the highway those tanks are viz on.

 

SStorm PBEM30

Schedule for additional inbound reinforcements.

How did the battle wrap up?  We’ll see you next time and let you know!

 

Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR
PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE

Interested in the doctrinal concepts underlying the Flashpoint Campaigns series?

The Command Post Exercises (CPX’s) at the Origins’ Wargaming HQ are built around learning the principles of planning, staff coordination, and battle command, in a team environment where the players operate a command post against our OPFOR.  The coaches are mostly former military members, and include a bunch of the dev team behind Flashpoint Campaigns.  You can read more about these events here, and join us at Origins this Summer to jump into one yourself.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX
AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,
AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER
ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

