What’s Your Preference? ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/21/23

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on what matters
There’s plenty of fragmentation across the ways in which wargamers connect with each other. We’re curious what your preference is, and whether or not it’s different than your primary source of wargaming interaction online.
There’s a TV miniseries starting this week about the Western Approaches Tactical Unit and their wargaming that helped win the Battle of the Atlantic in WW2. There’ll no doubt be some dramatic license taken, but it should still help raise the profile of wargaming as a useful tool in national defense & security work, never mind just being a fun pasttime
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- Revolution Games officially released Stalingrad: Advance to the Volga, 1942 and it’s on a new-launch sale at $40
- S&T Press released World at War #89, with The Crimean Campaign included
- Vae Victis are selling Typhoon Over The Pacific that covers all the PTO in WW2 and there’s an English-language version, too
- Tiny Epic Vikings started arriving for Kickstarter backers, and is now for sale at Gamelyn’s site
- The first round of Berlin Soviet products for Flames of War hit the streets this week
- Clash of Steel Starter Set (late war German vs Soviet)
- Berlin: Soviet (late war 100p A4 hardback)
- Soviet M4 Sherman Forward Detachment (Plastic)
- Berlin: Soviet Command Cards
- Berlin: Soviet Unit Cards
- Battle For Berlin Ace Campaign Card Pack
- Ford GPA Jeep
- Mounted Cossack Platoon
- Tchanka (Cossack HMG Wagon)
- SU-57
- BM-31-12 Katyusha
- Red Banner Colour Party
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- Compass Games has Prelude to Revolution up on Kickstarter
- Warlord Games has a new Pike & Shotte Epic Battles line on pre-order, with a wide variety of products as an entry point
- The 40th anniversary Harn hardcover from Columbia Games
- Steve Jackson Games has Hexagram #11 on Kickstarter, supporting your addictions to The Fantasy Trip
- Battlefront Minis laid out their upcoming Berlin Soviet release plan, and you can pre-order them all here
- You can pre-order the upcoming Company of Heroes 3 from Humble Bundle
Save a few bucks with these deals
- If you click thru to the individual game pages, Osprey has most of them on sale for another week or so, including Pulp! and the Undaunted series
- Compass Games has South China Sea on sale for $52
- Matrix Games has most of the Panzer Corps 2 products on sale, some up to 50% off
- Modiphius Games are moving to a new warehouse, so while that’s going to cause some shipping delays, they’re also offering 25% off all physical products right now thru their website
- Miniature Market has FITNA: Global War in the Middle East from NUTS! on sale at $36
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #58 with Stalin Moves West
What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl (part V) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- Rocky got a little frisky with his Ponderings of a Metropolitan Elite Wargamer… and followed it up on his own blog here
- Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (2 of 3)
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Four (and discuss it here)
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 2 ~ Cole Wehrle talks Napoleonics, among other things
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Enemy Action: Kharkov by Compass Games
- 1944: D-Day to the Rhine by Worthington
- Archie’s War
- Brazen Chariots by Multi-Man Publishing
- C3i Magazine Nr. 36 featuring Desert Victory: North Africa, 1940-1942 (RBM Studios, 2023)
- Crusade and Revolution: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 by Compass Games
- City of the Great Machine by CrowD Games
- Decision at Kasserine: Rommel’s Last Chance – Designer Signature Edition from Compass Games
- Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea by Compass Games
- Land & Freedom from Blue Panther Games
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Civilization 7 ⁉️
- RIP Raquel Welch & Richard Belzer
- JD got his butt kicked in Enemy Action: Kharkov
- Martok is trying to survive in Stellaris
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ March 5th and April 2nd
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will 16 March
- The next virtual event is Connections Online, 18-20 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Random tidbits from our Dragoons
If David was a regular #TuesdayNewsday, he would’ve seen the announcement last week!
Wait! How did I miss this? Thanks for flagging it for me. It’s an instant back to support @Wojtowicz_N!
— David Thompson 🇺🇦 (@djackthompson) February 21, 2023
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 17-25 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH) ⬅️ right now!
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA) ⬅️ right now!
- 8-12 March Dice Tower West (Las Vegas, NV)
- 18-19 March Playthrough (Raleigh, NC)
- 22-26 March Adepticon (Schaumburg, IL)
- 23-26 March PAX East (Boston,MA)
- 24-26 March Hotlead (Stratford, ON)
- 31 March – 3 April, Circle DC (Washington, DC)
- 17-24 April Connections Online
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH)
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky is pimping for the Dietz Foundation’s latest Kickstarter, Sharks!
- Moe will be on Whiskey Charlie tonight
- Gimpy Gamer took a look at The Hunt
- Justegarde digs into Rivoli 1791 from Vae Victis magazine
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream was live from Winterfest, with a bunch of special guests (like Dean Essig!)
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Renegade Game Studios wants you to vote about which Axis & Allies game they should make next
- Sound of Drums continue to discuss the development of their 1793 Patriots & Traitors game
- OSG has ended pre-orders on Napoleon Overruns Piedmont and will be shipping soon
- The OGL fallout is turning into a dozen different competing standards, as Free League has now launched their own FTL (Free Tabletop License) for their Year Zero engine
- How often does the gaming business make the Financial Times?
- Related to wargaming’s discussion of complexity & accessibility, these questions are relevant elsewhere, too
Discussions of game "complexity" tend to conflate so many things, they aren't useful for game makers.
The term itself is misleading:
A game isn't a fixed thing, with fixed properties, like "complexity"
Rather, a game is a succession of moments.
Each moment has it's own… https://t.co/BuKEdtTynq
— Nick Bentley (@Nick__Bentley) February 18, 2023
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Will jets to Ukraine bring Moscow to the table?
- What happens if the Russians run out of tanks?
- The next GUWS webinar is 7 March with Malign: Gaming Influence in the Information Age, and on the 21st, they’re covering Wargaming at West Point
- There’s a “wargaming instructional fellow” position open at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA
- PaxSims is also promoting We Are Coming, Nineveh! since the designers were originally students of Dr Brynen
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
Not a bad bucket list for sports fans to try to check off in their lives
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF
2 thoughts on “What’s Your Preference? ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/21/23”
While I will occasionally use Facebook to chat with other gamers, (mostly wargamers), I usually use the BGG forums.
(While this might have fallen into one of the other categories, I just put “Other” so I could specifically state it was the BGG forums, rather than a “company” forum.)
My two cents worth anyway.
I think sites / forums like BGG or CSW or The Miniatures Page or here with the Armchair Dragoons, would all fall under “independent site/forum”