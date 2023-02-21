February 22, 2023
What’s Your Preference? ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/21/23

by Armchair Dragoons PAO

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday’s trip around the strategy gaming headlines keeps you current on what matters

There’s plenty of fragmentation across the ways in which wargamers connect with each other.  We’re curious what your preference is, and whether or not it’s different than your primary source of wargaming interaction online.

 

There’s a TV miniseries starting this week about the Western Approaches Tactical Unit and their wargaming that helped win the Battle of the Atlantic in WW2.  There’ll no doubt be some dramatic license taken, but it should still help raise the profile of wargaming as a useful tool in national defense & security work, never mind just being a fun pasttime

 

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

 

 

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

 

Save a few bucks with these deals

 

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week

 

Random tidbits from our Dragoons

If David was a regular #TuesdayNewsday, he would’ve seen the announcement last week!

 

Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

 

 

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

Not a bad bucket list for sports fans to try to check off in their lives

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

2 thoughts on “What’s Your Preference? ~ #TuesdayNewsday 2/21/23

  1. While I will occasionally use Facebook to chat with other gamers, (mostly wargamers), I usually use the BGG forums.
    (While this might have fallen into one of the other categories, I just put “Other” so I could specifically state it was the BGG forums, rather than a “company” forum.)
    My two cents worth anyway.

    1. I think sites / forums like BGG or CSW or The Miniatures Page or here with the Armchair Dragoons, would all fall under “independent site/forum”

