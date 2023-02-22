Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (3 of 3)

Peter Robbins, 22 February 2023

With Jan engaged and defenders short on options but maybe not reinforcement, how does the rest of the battle unfold?

click images to enlarge

Criminey! Enemy tanks approaching.

Situation in the north.

I think Jan’s extending so far is broadening is orders timing. As seen above. Notice how Jan’s turns are 35 min+ in waiting, while the Soviets, who are consolidated (but shrinking in numbers quickly) are able to order more often to adjust command and control.

Good gravy, thankfully reinforcements are arriving in the east!

Scuffle in the East.

Finally, my tank battalion has arrived in the SE.

Pushing the motorized infantry up into built up town. Moving the tank battalion quickly up to the east of Colmar to sweep the flank of Froggy tanks.

I’ve let FSCC control the arty for now. They do a much more reasonable job at queueing up barrages based upon local commander’s requests and needs.

Above shot I’m just showing the time moving along. We are nearly three hours into the battle, but losing forces at a very high rate. We are doing “ok”, we are compressing, falling back in a relatively orderly manner, and keeping a tight command and control cycle; but that does not good if you lose over 50% of starting VP worth of units, which we have nearly at this point.

Above three screenshots show my tanks moving up the east side of the town of Colmar, supposedly undetected (or at least not shot at yet).

As soon as they get to approximately this point in the town, the enemy tank platoon (brgggerfurgerrin Frenchies : ) sorry any French readers*) took out at least 5 of my total tank battalion. Of course, what I had not factored in appropriately is, the larger the stack in the hex, the easier it is to be detected and hit.

Oh blazes. The main commander has been killed during these scuffles. Now my command timing will suffer for a bit.

Doesn’t really matter too much as we are down now to 30% of original VP total of Soviet units and given the option to pull back and surrender the town basically. We have to in order to fight another day. Long live the motherland, for I shall not.

And the nice note that ended the onslaught, as sent by the Matrix PBEM++ server for Southern Storm:

Dear PeterRobbins,

Your multiplayer game of Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm called The Ride of the 12th Cuirassier is now complete. Thanks for playing and we hope you enjoyed it.

Opponents: LetsPlayHistory

Turn: 13

Regards,

The Slitherine Team

I got my rump handed to me, but I learned a lot while getting it stomped. I don’t think I would have been able to do too much better in the end, other than possibly holding out a bit longer. It is difficult to keep more than 30% of your original VP of units intact in this mission as the Soviets. I enjoyed this multiplayer match.

Interested in the doctrinal concepts underlying the Flashpoint Campaigns series?

The Command Post Exercises (CPX’s) at the Origins’ Wargaming HQ are built around learning the principles of planning, staff coordination, and battle command, in a team environment where the players operate a command post against our OPFOR. The coaches are mostly former military members, and include a bunch of the dev team behind Flashpoint Campaigns. You can read more about these events here, and join us at Origins this Summer to jump into one yourself.

