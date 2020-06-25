Classic Reviews: Unboxing Red Raven’s City of Iron

What’s inside Red Raven’s City of Iron? ~

Brant Guillory, 25 June 2020

Since it’s Thursday, we wanted to include a #TBT unboxing, so what’s inside the box of Red Raven’s city-builder City of Iron? Let’s take a look!

click images to enlarge

Classic Ryan Laukat artwork, with his trademark dreamscape imagery and softer lines

It’s rare to find a Red Raven game without some interesting characters.

Always-inventive names on things from Red Raven Games

