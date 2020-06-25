Classic Reviews: Unboxing Red Raven’s City of Iron

What’s inside Red Raven’s City of Iron? ~

Brant Guillory, 25 June 2020

Since it’s Thursday, we wanted to include a #TBT unboxing, so what’s inside the box of Red Raven’s city-builder City of Iron?  Let’s take a look!

CityOfIronUnbox-30

The box

click images to enlarge

CityOfIronUnbox-43

The contents

Classic Ryan Laukat artwork, with his trademark dreamscape imagery and softer lines

 

CityOfIronUnbox-18

Full-color rulebooks

 

CityOfIronUnbox-35

The cards for the factions

It’s rare to find a Red Raven game without some interesting characters.

 

CityOfIronUnbox-29

The different city district cards

 

CityOfIronUnbox-25

The rules are well-explained and well-illustrated

 

CityOfIronUnbox-41

Detailed card explanations

 

CityOfIronUnbox-06

The other cards and districts and tokens

 

CityOfIronUnbox-54

Different places you can connect to

Always-inventive names on things from Red Raven Games

 

CityOfIronUnbox-44

Lots of tokens

 

CityOfIronUnbox-02

The playing board to track goods and points

 

