Classic Reviews: Unboxing Red Raven’s City of Iron

What’s inside Red Raven’s City of Iron? ~
Brant Guillory, 25 June 2020
Since it’s Thursday, we wanted to include a #TBT unboxing, so what’s inside the box of Red Raven’s city-builder City of Iron? Let’s take a look!
click images to enlarge
Classic Ryan Laukat artwork, with his trademark dreamscape imagery and softer lines
It’s rare to find a Red Raven game without some interesting characters.
Always-inventive names on things from Red Raven Games
