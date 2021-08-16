Armchair Dragoons Events for Origins 2021

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 16 August 2021

With the cancellation of last summer’s in-person conventions, including Origins Game Fair, the wargaming community has spent a year adapting to a new online world. This includes The Armchair Dragoons, who have held 3 virtual game conventions, plus co-sponsored a professional wargaming conference, all online, over the past 13 months.

However, in-person game conventions are now making a comeback, and the Armchair Dragoons are currently planning to re-establish the Wargame HQ at Origins Game Fair this year, even with a limited slate of offerings.

Thanks to both the pandemic, and the change in schedule for when Origins is being held this year, the Dragoons are operating on a skeleton crew, but are still planning to provide a variety of games over the main 3 gaming days of the convention (let’s face it, no one shows up for events on Sunday).

The current plan for wargaming at Origins is as follows

Tank Duel by GMT

Age of Dogfights by Forsage

Commands & Colors: Napoleonics by GMT

Tank on Tank by Lock ‘n Load Publishing

Second World War at Sea by Avalanche Press

A Distant Plain by GMT (as a Team COIN game)

On the schedule, we are currently projecting the following

Table 1 Table 2 Table 3 Table 4 THU 1400 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1500 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1600 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1700 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 1800 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1900 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2000 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2100 Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2200 FRI 1000 1100 1200 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1300 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1400 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1500 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1600 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1700 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1800 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 1900 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2000 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) Second World War at Sea

(Avalanche) 4px 2100 Tank Duel

(GMT) (6px) 2200 SAT 1000 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) 1100 Tank on Tank

(LNLP) (4px) 1200 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1300 C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1400 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) Age of Dogfights

(Forsage) (4px) 1500 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) C&C: Napoleonics

(GMT) (8px) 1600 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1700 Team COIN

A Distant Plain

(GMT) (8px) 1800 1900 2000 2100 2200 SUN 1000 RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES RAFFLE / PRIZES 1100 1200 1300

What we don’t have this year are any planned Origins War College talks, as we’re running short of people to help with those presentations.

As always, we will have a variety of prize support, as well as pick-up games, live broadcasts, and occasional interview or report from the floor, and the always-nutty prize raffle at the end for whatever’s left.

More information, including pre-registration, can be found on the Origins Game Fair website.

See you at the show!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find the regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

We also have our Patreon, where supporter can help us keep The Armchair Dragoons on the web, and on the podcast.

We welcome your feedback either in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...