LNLP’s Point Blank on Kickstarter – #TuesdayNewsday 8/17/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Lock ‘n Load has finally launched the long-awaited Point Blank tactical WW2 card game!
We first saw an early draft of this one in 2016, when LNLP co-located with the Wargame HQ at Origins. It’s the card-game version of their LNLT system, and it’s most-definitely-we-promise-absolutely-not just Up Front with new art. Gimpy Gamer has been showing the pre-pub version of the game on his channel, and there’s been chatter about it on our forums, too.
Newly Released This Week:
- Multi-Man Publishing are shipping Panzer’s Last Stand to pre-order customers. Not sure when Gary Gary is getting his, tho, and yes we’re going to run that gag into the ground
- Some cool new minis for the Armada series, with the “Twilight Kin” faction
- S&T Press / Decision Games are shipping Modern War #55, with the last of the 7DttR games, Objective Hamburg.
- There’s a bunch of reprints that go released this week
- Compass Games has restocked Blue Water Navy and Enemy Action: Ardennes
- Steve Jackson has the GURPS WWII Motor Pool back in stock
- Whenever folks talk about the “eurogame revolution” that made boardgaming a much bigger ‘thing’ during the new millennium, they usually point to Settlers of Catan as the game that launched the movement. But Bruno Faudetti’s Citadels was just as important, if not quite as popular, and now you can get the new, revised edition of the game from Z-Man Games.
On Sale This Week:
- Dark City Games is doing a buy-3-get-1 sale, and you can still get free shipping since your purchase is going to get you over that threshold.
- CSL has 1812 on sale, covering the French invasion of Russia.
- Paradox has Knights of Pen & Paper on sale at 75% off; most of the DLC is on sale, too
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #74, with an interesting premise for a game. Munich War looks at a hypothetical start to WW2 in 1938, in which the Allies did not roll over when the Germans, uh, ‘rolled over’ Czechoslovakia.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Carbon Grey, which revives the old West End d6 system, is a dieselpunk RPG with some interesting art and a lot of toys in the set.
- Cloudrunner: Fate of the Skies is a steampunk fantasy RPG with a low funding goal and some interesting scenarios.
- The WH40K Kill Team: Octarius boxed set is not any kind of “-punk” but is both expensive, and gorgeous.
- Steve Jackson has some Munchkin-ness on Kickstarter – past promo cards, bookmarks booklets, etc.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- We’ve got our events for Origins 2021 loaded up, and while it’s not a big slate, it’s a good slate.
- Saturday Night Fights finally went back to Waterloo, after an extended detour to Gettysburg. Yes, they’ve got a lieutenant reading the map.
- My Own Worst Enemy went to the Pacific and dug into Old School Tactical Volume 3.
- Rocky goes on a nostalgia trip and examines the genius that was Tactics II.
- Mentioned in Dispatches is coming back in September
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- The IKS guys are looking for players & umpires for a big Gettysburg game on 28 August. Details in our Discord server.
- Friday brought us The Battle of Cardedeu for Commands and Colors: Napoleonics
- We could use another captain or two for our Sail & Shot team that will (hopefully) sink a bunch of other teams’ boats. Or at least look good trying.
- Don’t forget we’ve still got out Patreon out there, where you can help support the work we do here at ACD.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Brian Train does not want to touch the current situation in Afghanistan with A Distant Plain.
- Alt-history? Sure! Avalanche Press has a Soldier Emperor variant that hypothesizes that the Byzantine Empire survived to the Napoleonic Era, and then built a game around it.
- Matrix Games is holding a global Panzer Corps 2 tournament.
- Warlord Games is looking for freelance writers.
- This week on Twitter, there’s continued discussions of the global shipping challenges out there, and we’re going to talk about them in detail on our site before next Tuesday. If you’re a publisher and would like to discuss, please drop Brant a line in our forums.
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky was on vacation.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Magazine Wargames, and has a joint show with Dan coming up that talks about unit scale.
- Moe has back-to-back Whiskey Charlie episodes coming up, with “wargames on the table” tonight and Point Blank next week
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- A serious thread about PME and wargaming from Sebastian Bae of GUWS.
- How do you effectively measure digital game-based learning?
- This week, GUWS had Malign Wargaming last night and next week, they’ve got Politics in Wargaming and Wargaming Politics (note: on Monday 8/23)
- In September, GUWS has some random “Brant” dude talking about Incorporating Professional Perspectives in Hobby Wargaming
- PaxSims has the Zenobia Award finalists.
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.