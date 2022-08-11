GenCon 2022 – The Exhibit Hall

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 11 August 2022
While there was no “official” Dragoons presence at GenCon this year, we still recruited a bunch of folks to help recon the convention, and bring you a look at what happened at the biggest tabletop game fest in North America.
Here’s a walk through the Exhibit Hall from K Richmeier. The Clank Catacombs game is currently on pre-order
click images to enlarge
Our buddies at DGS Games included some photos of their booth in the exhibit hall
Dr Witcz of Robotech Reconstruction fame was there showing off the game, and taking all sorts of photos, too
Both Dr Witcz and Matt Forbeck sent us some more general photos of the show as a whole.
More photos tomorrow, as we look at gameplay!
