August 11, 2022
GenCon 2022 – The Exhibit Hall

While there was no “official” Dragoons presence at GenCon this year, we still recruited a bunch of folks to help recon the convention, and bring you a look at what happened at the biggest tabletop game fest in North America.

Here’s a walk through the Exhibit Hall from K Richmeier.  The Clank Catacombs game is currently on pre-order

DGSBooth-01

 

DGSBooth-02

Our buddies at DGS Games included some photos of their booth in the exhibit hall

 

Dr Witcz of Robotech Reconstruction fame was there showing off the game, and taking all sorts of photos, too

 

Gaming inside Lucas Oil Stadium – yes, GenCon has taken over an NFL football stadium
We got him from several angles
Yes, the Catan truck is styled to look like a sheep
Inflatable Statue – that’s a BIG ‘mech
The Longest Badge
The cattle gates at the Paizo booth
“life size” kobold
Presenting the Diana Jones Award. The winner was Ajit George, but it was picked up by someone else in his absence
Outside the Convention Hall
GenCon charity auction where one of the two copies of Robotech: Reconstruction went up for auction for charity.
GenCon Dragon… and yes, those are balloons
The community art project (work in progress)

Both Dr Witcz and Matt Forbeck sent us some more general photos of the show as a whole.

 

More photos tomorrow, as we look at gameplay!

