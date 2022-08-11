GenCon 2022 – The Exhibit Hall

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 11 August 2022

While there was no “official” Dragoons presence at GenCon this year, we still recruited a bunch of folks to help recon the convention, and bring you a look at what happened at the biggest tabletop game fest in North America.

Here’s a walk through the Exhibit Hall from K Richmeier. The Clank Catacombs game is currently on pre-order

click images to enlarge

Our buddies at DGS Games included some photos of their booth in the exhibit hall

Dr Witcz of Robotech Reconstruction fame was there showing off the game, and taking all sorts of photos, too

Gaming inside Lucas Oil Stadium – yes, GenCon has taken over an NFL football stadium We got him from several angles Yes, the Catan truck is styled to look like a sheep Inflatable Statue – that’s a BIG ‘mech The Longest Badge The cattle gates at the Paizo booth “life size” kobold Presenting the Diana Jones Award. The winner was Ajit George, but it was picked up by someone else in his absence Outside the Convention Hall GenCon charity auction where one of the two copies of Robotech: Reconstruction went up for auction for charity. GenCon Dragon… and yes, those are balloons The community art project (work in progress)

Both Dr Witcz and Matt Forbeck sent us some more general photos of the show as a whole.

More photos tomorrow, as we look at gameplay!

