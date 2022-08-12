GenCon 2022 – Gameplay

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 12 August 2022

While there was no “official” Dragoons presence at GenCon this year, we still recruited a bunch of folks to help recon the convention, and bring you a look at what happened at the biggest tabletop game fest in North America.

Today, we’re cruising through a bunch of gameplay around the convention, as photographed by our intrepid Friends-of-the-Dragoons

Our friends at DGS Games held their annual GenCon Freeblades tournament

click images to enlarge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Game designer par excellence David Thompson was there showing off not only the upcoming Undaunted: Stalingrad but also his Dice Tower award!

The NSDM crowd doesn’t always make for ‘action-packed’ photos, since most of their ‘action’ is in the interpersonal dynamics at play in their games

However, they did find Waldo!

Production copies of Robotech Reconstruction were spotted in the wild, and gamers were having a blast with this COIN-inspired asymmetric sci-fi game.

Finally, Chris Pramas snapped these photos of the excellent Horus Heresy diorama from the Games Workshop booth, showing the Drop Site Massacre of Istvaan V.

If you’re headed out to any game conventions of your own, stay in touch and send us your photos from the game tables!

