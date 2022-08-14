Robotech Reconstrution ~ The GenCon AAR

Dr Witcz, 14 August 2022

Following up the production-copy demos from GenCon, here’s an AAR of one of the games there

Kicking off the Friday morning Robotech: Reconstruction game at GenCon2022 with the G3 Boardroom YouTube channel.

click images to enlarge

Carefully the factions study their strategic position at the start of the game.

The Robotech Defense Force shores up RDF support in New Portland City.

The Anti-Unification League looks to New Detroit as a place where society can grow free of the Robotech Defense Force’s martial law.

Quickly the Robotech Expeditionary Force attempts to squash the dreams of the Anti-Unification League in New Detroit.

Frustrated, but not forlorn, the Anti-Unification League builds up forces to retake New Detroit .

Despite Khyron having driven away the Zentraedi Civilians in New Detroit, the Anti-Unification League still sees it as the place to build on their ambition to be free of martial law.

So focused on New Detroit, no one notices as the Robotech Defense Force pushes their hearts and minds campaign amongst the Zentraedi Civilians on earth.

Enabling the Robotech Defense Force to win by suppressing the Zentraedi Rebellion.

We’ll have more coverage of Robotech Reconstruction when the production copies hit the stores, and in the meantime, you can check out out the podcast episode discussing the game here.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...