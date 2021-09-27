September 27, 2021
Conventions

Origins 2021 Preview!

Brant Gby Brant G

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 27 September 2021

Origins Game Fair is mere days away!
As noted before, The Armchair Dragoons will be re-establishing the Wargame HQ at Origins Game Fair this year, but with a limited slate of offerings.

However, Origins offers plenty to do besides gaming with us.  We’re not 100% why you’d want to do anything else, but just in case…

First, there are a variety of exhibitors of particular interest to wargamers and longtime Dragoons fans

Exhibitor Booth
Academy Games 111
Ares Games (frequently in our Tuesday Newsday) 105
Black Oak Workshop (dice!) 123
Catastrophe Games (Origins debut!) 154
Decision Games 723
Easy Roller Dice Company (more dice!) 629
Enterprise Games 347
Gamescience (maybe?) 120
Steve Jackson Games 200

For folks that don’t know, Lou Zocchi was hospitalized after collapsing during booth setup at GenCon.  There’s no word yet on whether or not Gamescience will be at Origins, even though they’re still listed.  Their website redirects to someone else (as a result of other miscellaneous drama) so there are no good answers right now

updated exhibit hall map, that shows Academy Games in the right place (the one on their site was out of date at time of publication)

O2021-Exhibit-Hall

Other things to keep an eye out for?

  • Watch our Twitter feed!  We’ll have some live coverage showing up there, especially while we walk around the exhibit hall.
  • Watch our Facebook page!  We’ll have some other live coverage here, especially as we sit & talk with some other people at the show.
  • Watch our website!  We’ll have some daily reports from the show with a variety of photos and thoughts.
  • Watch Ardwulf’s YouTube channel!  He’s going to be doing stuff from the show while he’s also GM’ing with us.
  • We’re going to explore the possibility of recording a podcast or three while we’re there, but you won’t hear those until after post-production.

Banner-WargameHQ-2021-2

We’ve shared our schedule before, but just to keep it handy, here it is again.

GMEvent #Event TitleEvent Start DateEvent Start TimeEvent DurationMaximum Players for Event
Bob Fix9649Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel!9/30/20212:00 PM4 Hours6
Brant Guillory9961Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank9/30/20214:00 PM2 Hours4
Rick Billings9964Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat9/30/20216:00 PM4 Hours4
Brant Guillory9647Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event10/1/202112:00 PM4 Hours8
Bob Fix9650Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel!10/1/20216:00 PM4 Hours6
Gary Mengle9651Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics10/1/20214:00 PM4 Hours8
Brant Guillory9962Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank10/1/20217:00 PM2 Hours4
Rick Billings9965Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat10/1/20215:00 PM4 Hours4
Rick Billings9966Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights10/1/20211:00 PM2 Hours4
Brant Guillory9648Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event10/2/20212:00 PM4 Hours8
Gary Mengle9652Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics10/2/202112:00 PM4 Hours8
Brant Guillory9963Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank10/2/202110:00 AM2 Hours4
Rick Billings9967Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights10/2/20211:00 PM2 Hours4

We have to accept ticket-holders first before we start to accept any generic tokens for events.  Once we start taking generic tokens, they are strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.  Unlike many other years where we can absorb additional players into events like the CPX’s or Kriegsspiels, these games really do max out at a certain number of players, so we highly recommend getting tickets as needed.  Additionally, we’ll have some other games that are not on the schedule, as they are not official events, but we’ll still poke around at them, like the copy of the USMC’s Fleet Marine Force game that Brant’s going to bring along.

More information, including pre-registration, can be found on the Origins Game Fair website.

See you at the show!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find the regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
We also have our Patreon, where supporter can help us keep The Armchair Dragoons on the web, and on the podcast.
We welcome your feedback either in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

