Origins 2021 Preview!

Origins Game Fair is mere days away!

As noted before, The Armchair Dragoons will be re-establishing the Wargame HQ at Origins Game Fair this year, but with a limited slate of offerings.

However, Origins offers plenty to do besides gaming with us. We’re not 100% why you’d want to do anything else, but just in case…

First, there are a variety of exhibitors of particular interest to wargamers and longtime Dragoons fans

Exhibitor Booth Academy Games 111 Ares Games (frequently in our Tuesday Newsday) 105 Black Oak Workshop (dice!) 123 Catastrophe Games (Origins debut!) 154 Decision Games 723 Easy Roller Dice Company (more dice!) 629 Enterprise Games 347 Gamescience (maybe?) 120 Steve Jackson Games 200

For folks that don’t know, Lou Zocchi was hospitalized after collapsing during booth setup at GenCon. There’s no word yet on whether or not Gamescience will be at Origins, even though they’re still listed. Their website redirects to someone else (as a result of other miscellaneous drama) so there are no good answers right now

updated exhibit hall map, that shows Academy Games in the right place (the one on their site was out of date at time of publication)

Other things to keep an eye out for?

Watch our Twitter feed! We’ll have some live coverage showing up there, especially while we walk around the exhibit hall.

Watch our Facebook page! We’ll have some other live coverage here, especially as we sit & talk with some other people at the show.

Watch our website! We’ll have some daily reports from the show with a variety of photos and thoughts.

Watch Ardwulf’s YouTube channel! He’s going to be doing stuff from the show while he’s also GM’ing with us.

We’re going to explore the possibility of recording a podcast or three while we’re there, but you won’t hear those until after post-production.

We’ve shared our schedule before, but just to keep it handy, here it is again.

GM Event # Event Title Event Start Date Event Start Time Event Duration Maximum Players for Event Bob Fix 9649 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel! 9/30/2021 2:00 PM 4 Hours 6 Brant Guillory 9961 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 9/30/2021 4:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9964 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat 9/30/2021 6:00 PM 4 Hours 4 Brant Guillory 9647 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event 10/1/2021 12:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Bob Fix 9650 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank Duel! 10/1/2021 6:00 PM 4 Hours 6 Gary Mengle 9651 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics 10/1/2021 4:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Brant Guillory 9962 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 10/1/2021 7:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9965 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea naval combat 10/1/2021 5:00 PM 4 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9966 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 10/1/2021 1:00 PM 2 Hours 4 Brant Guillory 9648 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain, a Team COIN event 10/2/2021 2:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Gary Mengle 9652 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Commands & Colors Napoleonics 10/2/2021 12:00 PM 4 Hours 8 Brant Guillory 9963 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Tank on Tank 10/2/2021 10:00 AM 2 Hours 4 Rick Billings 9967 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 10/2/2021 1:00 PM 2 Hours 4

We have to accept ticket-holders first before we start to accept any generic tokens for events. Once we start taking generic tokens, they are strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike many other years where we can absorb additional players into events like the CPX’s or Kriegsspiels, these games really do max out at a certain number of players, so we highly recommend getting tickets as needed. Additionally, we’ll have some other games that are not on the schedule, as they are not official events, but we’ll still poke around at them, like the copy of the USMC’s Fleet Marine Force game that Brant’s going to bring along.

More information, including pre-registration, can be found on the Origins Game Fair website.

See you at the show!

