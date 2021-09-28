ORIGINS WEEK! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/28/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Hey, it’s Origins week! We’ll be reporting from the show starting Thursday and have a variety of coverage and photo galleries from the convention.
ORIGINS PRE-COVERAGE
ARMCHAIR DRAGOONS EVENTS ~ EVENT SCHEDULE & MAP ~ EVENT PREVIEW (incl ALL WARGAME/HISTORICAL EVENTS)
This Week’s Bonus Highlight:
Peter Cushing in an intense battle while playing 'Little Wars' (1957) pic.twitter.com/TDqyw5zY6W
— Hammer Horror Films (@HorrorHammer1) September 28, 2021
Newly Released This Week:
- Scope Stalingrad from Draco Ideas is starting to sneak out the door in pre-press copies. It’s a card-based game of sniper battles in WW2.
- Grand Tactician: The Civil War has exited early access, so it’s ‘officially’ released on Steam.
- Legion Wargames’ Decisive Victory 1918, Volume One – Soissons is starting to escape into the wild.
- Battlefront Minis Team Yankee line has a new Leopard 2A5 tank platoon set that’s pretty cool-looking.
- It’s a little vague whether it’s a re-release or just a new one that’s already on sale, but Compass Games has Granada: Last Stand of the Moors, 1482-1492 up on their site as the latest game out the door at about $20 off.
- GMT counter trays are back in stock. Given their popularity, they may be out of stock by the time you read this.
On Sale This Week:
- In keeping with the recent popularity of 1960s-era ‘moonshot’ themed games, Worthington has their Tranquility Base game with the Soviet expansion, on sale.
- Paradox has pretty much everything for Crusader Kings II on sale at 50% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale of the week has been dead for a few weeks now and may not be coming back.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Russia’s War – Barbarossa Reloaded is on preorder from Fellowship of Simulations.
- Some pretty cool undead minis for RPGs/wargaming on Kickstarter.
- GMT’s latest monthly update included 2 new p500 games
- Cross Bronx Expressway is another “Irregular Conflict Series” game, about urban development
- Inferno covers the battles for Tuscany in the 13th century, in the same series as “Levy & Campaign” series as Nevsky
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- Rocky ruffled plenty of feathers with his examination of the old TSR Hunt for Red October “wargame” and, well, chatter ensued.
- Our Origins preview, including vendor hall info, game skeds, and more
- Saturday Night Fights continued The Battle of the Sabis for “Age of Hannibal”
- We started a new weekly AAR that’s playing thru Canvas Temple’s Stalingrad Solitaire
- This week’s classic article was a look back at Columbia’s Liberty: The American Revolution 1775-83
- Mentioned in Dispatches had a 100% increase in “Mike” from last week!
- We’ve got a standing Dragoons Happy Hour on our Discord server on Mondays at 5pm EDT if you want to get your week kicked off with some wargaming fun.
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- Wednesday Night Warfare was split in two, as our guys fought Operation Market-Garden using M’44, and then had to pick it up again after an EW attack.
- The Thursday Night Throwdown went back to the Chain of Command campaign.
- It’s not all in one thread, so you have to check their Twitter feed for a bunch of separate posts, but the Too Fat Lardies had a grandiose ACW minis throwdown over the weekend
https://twitter.com/TooFatLardies/status/1442826834450726922
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Looks like Catastrophe Games are now stocking games from THGC.
- Matrix Games has released a patch/update for GG WitE2.
- Free League had a Blade Runner RPG coming up. Key question: is it considered a “historical” RPG at this point?
- Avalanche Press takes a look at crystal meth and WW2 and yes we just wrote that sentence.
- This week on Twitter… “Holy. Crap.” (more info here)
BREAKING NEWS;
Asmodee being sold by PAI Partners (the current VC Fund that owns them) for a reported 2 BILLION EURO.
Goldman Sachs (largest Investment bank on the planet) has been engaged to make this sale.
WOW!
— Stephen M. Buonocore (@PodfatherGaming) September 23, 2021
Something From Our Partners:
- Rocky puts his knaval knowledge to use in examining some recent ROK BDA modeling and hobby wargaming.
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about Origins!, and he also cracked into Legion Wargames’ new Soissons game
- Moe and the gang got together for a general Whiskey Charlie chat
- Solosaurus went back into hibernation
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- The impacts of wargaming at RAND in the 1950s.
- UK Fight Club has a bunch of discussion of gamification, with a pair of PDF articles.
- Confronting chaos in a cyberwar world
- This week, GUWS has Das Preußische Kriegsspiel – Prussian Wargaming (at noon EDT!) and next week, they’ve got Being a Game Designer is Not Unlike Being a Middle School Student (at 11am EDT!)
- PaxSims has a whirlwind tour thru a bunch of games & sims publications in the academic world over the past 2 months.
