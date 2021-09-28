ORIGINS WEEK! – #TuesdayNewsday 9/28/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

Hey, it’s Origins week! We’ll be reporting from the show starting Thursday and have a variety of coverage and photo galleries from the convention.

ARMCHAIR DRAGOONS EVENTS ~ EVENT SCHEDULE & MAP ~ EVENT PREVIEW (incl ALL WARGAME/HISTORICAL EVENTS)

Peter Cushing in an intense battle while playing 'Little Wars' (1957) pic.twitter.com/TDqyw5zY6W — Hammer Horror Films (@HorrorHammer1) September 28, 2021

In keeping with the recent popularity of 1960s-era ‘moonshot’ themed games, Worthington has their Tranquility Base game with the Soviet expansion, on sale.

Paradox has pretty much everything for Crusader Kings II on sale at 50% off

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale of the week has been dead for a few weeks now and may not be coming back.

https://twitter.com/TooFatLardies/status/1442826834450726922

News From The Wargame Industry:

BREAKING NEWS; Asmodee being sold by PAI Partners (the current VC Fund that owns them) for a reported 2 BILLION EURO. Goldman Sachs (largest Investment bank on the planet) has been engaged to make this sale. WOW! — Stephen M. Buonocore (@PodfatherGaming) September 23, 2021

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

