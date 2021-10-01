Opening Day at #Origins2021

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 30 September 2021

The exhibit hall was not yet open as everyone was setting up. Then again, so were the game hall team. Oh, and us.

Still, by noon the gamers were filtering in (read: charging like a stampede) and looking for games to play. The Armchair Dragoons had full games of Tank on Tank and Second World War at Sea for players, plus a quick overview of Tank Duel for a passerby who missed the earlier event time.

The gaming hall was quite full of interesting tables, and some fun-looking games in action.

Black Gold is a steampunk naval shootout.

There’s a Carentan scenario for minis (Bolt Action rules, perhaps?)

A bunch of games were set up early, to attract passing traffic and potentially entice an additional player or three.

Some of the terrain tables were very well done, especially the hanging one for the airships that were fighting over it.

The exhibit hall was slowly coming together

Ardwulf took a wander around, too, but maybe pop some dramamine first.

