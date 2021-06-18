The ACDC Kicks Off Today

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 18 June 2021
Our next ACDC starts today, and we’ve got the full schedule below, along with the talk shows that hit YouTube today.
If you haven’t registered yet, you can still grab a badge and get your seat in a game at our registration site.
Moe’s interview with Stuart Tonge
Gary & Brant and the welcome Happy Hour with a surprise or two
The full event schedule
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Host Names
|Max Tickets
|Starts
|Time (EDT)
|Minutes
|Platform
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Friday
|1300
|180
|Discord
|Operation Corridor
|Seminar
|Tomislav Čipčić
|100
|Friday
|1300
|120
|YouTube
|Moe's Game Table interview designer Stuart Tonge
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Friday
|1500
|120
|YouTube
|World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 1
|Game Session
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Friday
|1600
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Iron & Oak
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Friday
|1700
|120
|VASSAL
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|8
|Friday
|1700
|180
|VASSAL
|¡CANCELED! (Conflict of Heroes)
|Game Session
|CANCELED
|6
|Friday
|1800
|180
|CANCELED
|Happy Hour - Welcome to the June ACDC
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory, Gary Mengle
|100
|Friday
|1800
|120
|YouTube
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|20
|Friday
|1900
|180
|VASSAL
|Last One Standing (pre-pub)
|Game Session
|Ryan Heilman
|4
|Friday
|1900
|120
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike
|Game Session
|Ken Burnside
|4
|Friday
|2000
|240
|ASCIBI
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp
|Game Session
|Patrick Pence
|4
|Saturday
|0900
|120
|VASSAL
|Kriegsspiel!
|Game Session
|Marshall Neal
|8
|Saturday
|0900
|360
|Discord
|Wargaming Wakeup
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|30
|Saturday
|0900
|60
|Discord
|Space 1889!
|Seminar
|Robert Mosher
|100
|Saturday
|1000
|120
|YouTube
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Saturday
|1100
|180
|Discord
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|Kevin Bertram
|4
|Saturday
|1200
|120
|VASSAL
|What a Tanker!
|Game Session
|Jim Owczarski
|8
|Saturday
|1300
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|White Eagle Defiant
|Game Session
|Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman
|4
|Saturday
|1300
|120
|VASSAL
|Brotherhood & Unity demo & historical background
|Seminar
|Tomislav Čipčić
|12
|Saturday
|1300
|240
|Discord
|Rebels and Patriots AWI
|Game Session
|Rich
|4
|Saturday
|1300
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Atlantic Chase (starts at 1430 EDT)
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|8
|Saturday
|1400
|180
|VASSAL
|Forts at the Forks of the Ohio
|Seminar
|Jim Werbaneth
|100
|Saturday
|1400
|60
|YouTube
|In The Shadows Gameplay Demo
|Game Session
|Joe Schmidt
|20
|Saturday
|1400
|120
|Discord/TTS
|Moe's Game Table interview with designer Bruce Maxwell
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Saturday
|1400
|120
|YouTube
|2 Minutes to Midnight Demo with designer Stuart Tonge
|Seminar
|Stuart Tonge
|30
|Saturday
|1500
|120
|Discord
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|4
|Saturday
|1500
|180
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike
|Game Session
|Ken Burnside
|4
|Saturday
|1600
|240
|ASCIBI
|Inaugural Wargame Art Design Contest Award Show
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|100
|Saturday
|1600
|120
|YouTube
|La Belle Epoque
|Game Session
|Tim Porter
|4
|Saturday
|1600
|180
|VASSAL
|In The Shadows Gameplay Demo
|Game Session
|Joe Schmidt
|20
|Saturday
|1700
|120
|Discord/TTS
|Hands in the Sea
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Saturday
|1800
|120
|VASSAL
|Deadly Woods
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|8
|Saturday
|1800
|180
|VASSAL
|Ardwulf's Lair interview with Dark City Games
|Seminar
|Gary Mengle
|100
|Saturday
|1800
|120
|YouTube
|Waterloo! (Lasalle 2 rules)
|Game Session
|Jim Owczarski
|6
|Saturday
|1900
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 2
|Game Session
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Saturday
|1900
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Wargaming Wakeup
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|30
|Sunday
|900
|60
|Discord
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|20
|Sunday
|1000
|180
|VASSAL
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp
|Game Session
|Patrick Pence
|4
|Sunday
|1100
|180
|VASSAL
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Sunday
|1100
|180
|Discord
|Starship Troopers: What's All the Fuss?
|Seminar
|Chris Weuve
|100
|Sunday
|1100
|90
|YouTube
|Brave Little Belgium
|Game Session
|Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman
|4
|Sunday
|1200
|120
|VASSAL
|¡CANCELED! (Aspern Essling)
|Game Session
|CANCELED
|6
|Sunday
|1200
|300
|CANCELED
|Rebel Raiders on the High Seas
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Sunday
|1300
|120
|VASSAL
|Global Hotspots update with NSDM
|Seminar
|Merle Robinson
|100
|Sunday
|1300
|120
|YouTube
|Rebels and Patriots AWI
|Game Session
|Rich
|4
|Sunday
|1300
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Conflict of Heroes
|Game Session
|Uwe Eickert
|6
|Sunday
|1400
|180
|Tabletopia
|Napoleon 1807 (starts at 1430 EDT)
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|8
|Sunday
|1400
|180
|VASSAL
|World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 3
|Game Session
|Devin Heinle
|4
|Sunday
|1400
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Moe's Game Table interview with Lock 'n Load Publishing
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Sunday
|1500
|120
|YouTube
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|Kevin Bertram
|4
|Sunday
|1500
|120
|VASSAL
|Happy Hour - Wrapping Up the June ACDC
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory, Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Sunday
|1700
|120
|YouTube
|Almost a Miracle
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|8
|Sunday
|1800
|180
|VASSAL
