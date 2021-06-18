The ACDC Kicks Off Today

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 18 June 2021

Our next ACDC starts today, and we’ve got the full schedule below, along with the talk shows that hit YouTube today.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still grab a badge and get your seat in a game at our registration site.

Moe’s interview with Stuart Tonge

Gary & Brant and the welcome Happy Hour with a surprise or two

The full event schedule

Event Name Event Type Host Names Max Tickets Starts Time (EDT) Minutes Platform Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Friday 1300 180 Discord Operation Corridor Seminar Tomislav Čipčić 100 Friday 1300 120 YouTube Moe's Game Table interview designer Stuart Tonge Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Friday 1500 120 YouTube World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 1 Game Session Devin Heinle 4 Friday 1600 180 Tabletop Simulator Iron & Oak Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Friday 1700 120 VASSAL Bayonets & Tomahawks Game Session Karl Kreder 8 Friday 1700 180 VASSAL ¡CANCELED! (Conflict of Heroes) Game Session CANCELED 6 Friday 1800 180 CANCELED Happy Hour - Welcome to the June ACDC Seminar Brant Guillory, Gary Mengle 100 Friday 1800 120 YouTube Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 20 Friday 1900 180 VASSAL Last One Standing (pre-pub) Game Session Ryan Heilman 4 Friday 1900 120 VASSAL Squadron Strike Game Session Ken Burnside 4 Friday 2000 240 ASCIBI Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp Game Session Patrick Pence 4 Saturday 0900 120 VASSAL Kriegsspiel! Game Session Marshall Neal 8 Saturday 0900 360 Discord Wargaming Wakeup Seminar Brant Guillory 30 Saturday 0900 60 Discord Space 1889! Seminar Robert Mosher 100 Saturday 1000 120 YouTube Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Saturday 1100 180 Discord Shores of Tripoli Game Session Kevin Bertram 4 Saturday 1200 120 VASSAL What a Tanker! Game Session Jim Owczarski 8 Saturday 1300 240 Tabletop Simulator White Eagle Defiant Game Session Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman 4 Saturday 1300 120 VASSAL Brotherhood & Unity demo & historical background Seminar Tomislav Čipčić 12 Saturday 1300 240 Discord Rebels and Patriots AWI Game Session Rich 4 Saturday 1300 240 Tabletop Simulator Atlantic Chase (starts at 1430 EDT) Game Session Karl Kreder 8 Saturday 1400 180 VASSAL Forts at the Forks of the Ohio Seminar Jim Werbaneth 100 Saturday 1400 60 YouTube In The Shadows Gameplay Demo Game Session Joe Schmidt 20 Saturday 1400 120 Discord/TTS Moe's Game Table interview with designer Bruce Maxwell Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Saturday 1400 120 YouTube 2 Minutes to Midnight Demo with designer Stuart Tonge Seminar Stuart Tonge 30 Saturday 1500 120 Discord Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 4 Saturday 1500 180 VASSAL Squadron Strike Game Session Ken Burnside 4 Saturday 1600 240 ASCIBI Inaugural Wargame Art Design Contest Award Show Seminar Brant Guillory 100 Saturday 1600 120 YouTube La Belle Epoque Game Session Tim Porter 4 Saturday 1600 180 VASSAL In The Shadows Gameplay Demo Game Session Joe Schmidt 20 Saturday 1700 120 Discord/TTS Hands in the Sea Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Saturday 1800 120 VASSAL Deadly Woods Game Session Karl Kreder 8 Saturday 1800 180 VASSAL Ardwulf's Lair interview with Dark City Games Seminar Gary Mengle 100 Saturday 1800 120 YouTube Waterloo! (Lasalle 2 rules) Game Session Jim Owczarski 6 Saturday 1900 240 Tabletop Simulator World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 2 Game Session Devin Heinle 4 Saturday 1900 180 Tabletop Simulator Wargaming Wakeup Seminar Brant Guillory 30 Sunday 900 60 Discord Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 20 Sunday 1000 180 VASSAL Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp Game Session Patrick Pence 4 Sunday 1100 180 VASSAL Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Sunday 1100 180 Discord Starship Troopers: What's All the Fuss? Seminar Chris Weuve 100 Sunday 1100 90 YouTube Brave Little Belgium Game Session Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman 4 Sunday 1200 120 VASSAL ¡CANCELED! (Aspern Essling) Game Session CANCELED 6 Sunday 1200 300 CANCELED Rebel Raiders on the High Seas Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Sunday 1300 120 VASSAL Global Hotspots update with NSDM Seminar Merle Robinson 100 Sunday 1300 120 YouTube Rebels and Patriots AWI Game Session Rich 4 Sunday 1300 240 Tabletop Simulator Conflict of Heroes Game Session Uwe Eickert 6 Sunday 1400 180 Tabletopia Napoleon 1807 (starts at 1430 EDT) Game Session Karl Kreder 8 Sunday 1400 180 VASSAL World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 3 Game Session Devin Heinle 4 Sunday 1400 180 Tabletop Simulator Moe's Game Table interview with Lock 'n Load Publishing Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Sunday 1500 120 YouTube Shores of Tripoli Game Session Kevin Bertram 4 Sunday 1500 120 VASSAL Happy Hour - Wrapping Up the June ACDC Seminar Brant Guillory, Moe Fitzgerald 100 Sunday 1700 120 YouTube Almost a Miracle Game Session Karl Kreder 8 Sunday 1800 180 VASSAL

