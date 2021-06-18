June 19, 2021
The ACDC Kicks Off Today

18 June 2021

Our next ACDC starts today, and we’ve got the full schedule below, along with the talk shows that hit YouTube today.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still grab a badge and get your seat in a game at our registration site.

Moe’s interview with Stuart Tonge

Gary & Brant and the welcome Happy Hour with a surprise or two

The full event schedule

Event NameEvent TypeHost NamesMax TicketsStartsTime (EDT)MinutesPlatform
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSSeminarKarl Kreder, Tim Porter12Friday1300180Discord
Operation CorridorSeminarTomislav Čipčić100Friday1300120YouTube
Moe's Game Table interview designer Stuart TongeSeminarMoe Fitzgerald100Friday1500120YouTube
World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 1Game SessionDevin Heinle4Friday1600180Tabletop Simulator
Iron & OakGame SessionAndrew Bucholtz4Friday1700120VASSAL
Bayonets & TomahawksGame SessionKarl Kreder8Friday1700180VASSAL
¡CANCELED! (Conflict of Heroes)Game SessionCANCELED6Friday1800180CANCELED
Happy Hour - Welcome to the June ACDCSeminarBrant Guillory, Gary Mengle100Friday1800120YouTube
Lock 'n Load TacticalGame SessionStéphane Tanguay20Friday1900180VASSAL
Last One Standing (pre-pub)Game SessionRyan Heilman4Friday1900120VASSAL
Squadron StrikeGame SessionKen Burnside4Friday2000240ASCIBI
Great Campaigns of the American Civil War BootcampGame SessionPatrick Pence4Saturday0900120VASSAL
Kriegsspiel!Game SessionMarshall Neal8Saturday0900360Discord
Wargaming WakeupSeminarBrant Guillory30Saturday090060Discord
Space 1889!SeminarRobert Mosher100Saturday1000120YouTube
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSSeminarKarl Kreder, Tim Porter12Saturday1100180Discord
Shores of TripoliGame SessionKevin Bertram4Saturday1200120VASSAL
What a Tanker!Game SessionJim Owczarski8Saturday1300240Tabletop Simulator
White Eagle DefiantGame SessionDave Shaw, Ryan Heilman4Saturday1300120VASSAL
Brotherhood & Unity demo & historical backgroundSeminarTomislav Čipčić12Saturday1300240Discord
Rebels and Patriots AWIGame SessionRich4Saturday1300240Tabletop Simulator
Atlantic Chase (starts at 1430 EDT)Game SessionKarl Kreder8Saturday1400180VASSAL
Forts at the Forks of the OhioSeminarJim Werbaneth100Saturday140060YouTube
In The Shadows Gameplay DemoGame SessionJoe Schmidt20Saturday1400120Discord/TTS
Moe's Game Table interview with designer Bruce MaxwellSeminarMoe Fitzgerald100Saturday1400120YouTube
2 Minutes to Midnight Demo with designer Stuart TongeSeminarStuart Tonge30Saturday1500120Discord
Lock 'n Load TacticalGame SessionStéphane Tanguay4Saturday1500180VASSAL
Squadron StrikeGame SessionKen Burnside4Saturday1600240ASCIBI
Inaugural Wargame Art Design Contest Award ShowSeminarBrant Guillory100Saturday1600120YouTube
La Belle EpoqueGame SessionTim Porter4Saturday1600180VASSAL
In The Shadows Gameplay DemoGame SessionJoe Schmidt20Saturday1700120Discord/TTS
Hands in the SeaGame SessionAndrew Bucholtz4Saturday1800120VASSAL
Deadly WoodsGame SessionKarl Kreder8Saturday1800180VASSAL
Ardwulf's Lair interview with Dark City GamesSeminarGary Mengle100Saturday1800120YouTube
Waterloo! (Lasalle 2 rules)Game SessionJim Owczarski6Saturday1900240Tabletop Simulator
World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 2Game SessionDevin Heinle4Saturday1900180Tabletop Simulator
Wargaming WakeupSeminarBrant Guillory30Sunday90060Discord
Lock 'n Load TacticalGame SessionStéphane Tanguay20Sunday1000180VASSAL
Great Campaigns of the American Civil War BootcampGame SessionPatrick Pence4Sunday1100180VASSAL
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSSeminarKarl Kreder, Tim Porter12Sunday1100180Discord
Starship Troopers: What's All the Fuss?SeminarChris Weuve100Sunday110090YouTube
Brave Little BelgiumGame SessionDave Shaw, Ryan Heilman4Sunday1200120VASSAL
¡CANCELED! (Aspern Essling)Game SessionCANCELED6Sunday1200300CANCELED
Rebel Raiders on the High SeasGame SessionAndrew Bucholtz4Sunday1300120VASSAL
Global Hotspots update with NSDMSeminarMerle Robinson100Sunday1300120YouTube
Rebels and Patriots AWIGame SessionRich4Sunday1300240Tabletop Simulator
Conflict of HeroesGame SessionUwe Eickert6Sunday1400180Tabletopia
Napoleon 1807 (starts at 1430 EDT)Game SessionKarl Kreder8Sunday1400180VASSAL
World At War 85, "The Rhine" Campaign Game - Session 3Game SessionDevin Heinle4Sunday1400180Tabletop Simulator
Moe's Game Table interview with Lock 'n Load PublishingSeminarMoe Fitzgerald100Sunday1500120YouTube
Shores of TripoliGame SessionKevin Bertram4Sunday1500120VASSAL
Happy Hour - Wrapping Up the June ACDCSeminarBrant Guillory, Moe Fitzgerald100Sunday1700120YouTube
Almost a MiracleGame SessionKarl Kreder8Sunday1800180VASSAL

