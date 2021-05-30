May 30, 2021
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! Antietam (III) for “Altar of Freedom”

Brant Gby Brant G

Trying to wrap up one of the more famous battles of the American Civil War, with yet another episode of the great Altar of Freedom game on this Memorial Day weekend.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

 

 

Thanks for watching!  We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum.  You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: