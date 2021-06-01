ACDC Badge Sales Now Open

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 1 June 2021
Badge sales for the June ACDC are now open, at the cost of $5/badge. Ticket Sales for individual events will open later in the evening, as there are still some GMs that owe us some additional information to finalize their events.
The current schedule of events
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Host Names
|Max Tickets
|Day
|Time (EDT)
|Minutes
|Platform
|Operation Corridor
|Seminar
|Tomislav Čipčić
|100
|Friday
|1300
|120
|YouTube
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Friday
|1300
|180
|Discord
|Moe's Game Table interview designer Stuart Tonge
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Friday
|1500
|120
|YouTube
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|4
|Friday
|1700
|180
|VASSAL
|Iron & Oak
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Friday
|1700
|120
|VASSAL
|Conflict of Heroes
|Game Session
|Uwe Eickert
|6
|Friday
|1800
|180
|Tabletopia
|Happy Hour - Welcome to the June ACDC
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory, Gary Mengle
|100
|Friday
|1800
|120
|YouTube
|Last One Standing (pre-pub)
|Game Session
|Ryan Heilman
|4
|Friday
|1900
|120
|VASSAL
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|4
|Friday
|1900
|180
|VASSAL
|Moe's Game Table interview with designer Bruce Maxwell
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Friday
|2000
|120
|YouTube
|Squadron Strike
|Game Session
|Ken Burnside
|4
|Friday
|2000
|240
|ASCIBI
|Kriegsspiel!
|Game Session
|Marshall Neal
|8
|Saturday
|900
|360
|Discord
|Wargaming Wakeup
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|30
|Saturday
|900
|60
|Discord
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp
|Game Session
|Patrick Pence
|4
|Saturday
|1000
|180
|VASSAL
|Space 1889!
|Seminar
|Robert Mosher
|100
|Saturday
|1000
|120
|YouTube
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Saturday
|1100
|180
|Discord
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|Kevin Bertram
|4
|Saturday
|1200
|120
|VASSAL
|Brotherhood & Unity demo & historical background
|Seminar
|Tomislav Čipčić
|12
|Saturday
|1300
|240
|Discord
|What a Tanker!
|Game Session
|Jim Owczarski
|8
|Saturday
|1300
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|White Eagle Defiant
|Game Session
|Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman
|4
|Saturday
|1300
|120
|VASSAL
|Atlantic Chase (starts at 1430 EDT)
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|4
|Saturday
|1400
|180
|VASSAL
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|4
|Saturday
|1500
|180
|VASSAL
|Inaugural Wargame Art Design Contest Award Show
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|100
|Saturday
|1600
|120
|YouTube
|La Belle Epoque
|Game Session
|Tim Porter
|4
|Saturday
|1600
|180
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike
|Game Session
|Ken Burnside
|4
|Saturday
|1600
|240
|ASCIBI
|Ardwulf's Lair interview with Dark City Games
|Seminar
|Gary Mengle
|100
|Saturday
|1800
|120
|YouTube
|Deadly Woods
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|4
|Saturday
|1800
|180
|VASSAL
|Hands in the Sea
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Saturday
|1800
|120
|VASSAL
|Waterloo! (Lasalle 2 rules)
|Game Session
|Jim Owczarski
|8
|Saturday
|1900
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Moe's Game Table interview with Lock 'n Load Publishing
|Seminar
|Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Saturday
|2100
|120
|YouTube
|Wargaming Wakeup
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory
|30
|Sunday
|900
|60
|Discord
|Lock 'n Load Tactical
|Game Session
|Stéphane Tanguay
|4
|Sunday
|1000
|180
|VASSAL
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp
|Game Session
|Patrick Pence
|4
|Sunday
|1100
|180
|VASSAL
|Starship Troopers: What's All the Fuss?
|Seminar
|Chris Weuve
|100
|Sunday
|1100
|90
|YouTube
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|12
|Sunday
|1100
|180
|Discord
|Brave Little Belgium
|Game Session
|Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman
|4
|Sunday
|1200
|120
|VASSAL
|Global Hotspots update with NSDM
|Seminar
|Merle Robinson
|100
|Sunday
|1300
|120
|YouTube
|Rebel Raiders on the High Seas
|Game Session
|Andrew Bucholtz
|4
|Sunday
|1300
|120
|VASSAL
|Conflict of Heroes
|Game Session
|Uwe Eickert
|6
|Sunday
|1400
|180
|Tabletopia
|Napoleon 1807 (starts at 1430 EDT)
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|4
|Sunday
|1400
|180
|VASSAL
|Shores of Tripoli
|Game Session
|Kevin Bertram
|4
|Sunday
|1500
|120
|VASSAL
|Happy Hour - Wrapping Up the June ACDC
|Seminar
|Brant Guillory, Moe Fitzgerald
|100
|Sunday
|1700
|120
|YouTube
|Almost a Miracle
|Game Session
|Karl Kreder
|4
|Sunday
|1800
|180
|VASSAL
Details will be announced tomorrow about the first ever Wargame Graphic Design Contest for The ACDC
Also note that this time around, we do have ACDC merchandise for you! Shirts, mugs, and more are available through our Cafepress affiliate.
