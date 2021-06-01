ACDC Badge Sales Now Open

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 1 June 2021

Badge sales for the June ACDC are now open, at the cost of $5/badge. Ticket Sales for individual events will open later in the evening, as there are still some GMs that owe us some additional information to finalize their events.

The current schedule of events

Event Name Event Type Host Names Max Tickets Day Time (EDT) Minutes Platform Operation Corridor Seminar Tomislav Čipčić 100 Friday 1300 120 YouTube Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Friday 1300 180 Discord Moe's Game Table interview designer Stuart Tonge Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Friday 1500 120 YouTube Bayonets & Tomahawks Game Session Karl Kreder 4 Friday 1700 180 VASSAL Iron & Oak Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Friday 1700 120 VASSAL Conflict of Heroes Game Session Uwe Eickert 6 Friday 1800 180 Tabletopia Happy Hour - Welcome to the June ACDC Seminar Brant Guillory, Gary Mengle 100 Friday 1800 120 YouTube Last One Standing (pre-pub) Game Session Ryan Heilman 4 Friday 1900 120 VASSAL Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 4 Friday 1900 180 VASSAL Moe's Game Table interview with designer Bruce Maxwell Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Friday 2000 120 YouTube Squadron Strike Game Session Ken Burnside 4 Friday 2000 240 ASCIBI Kriegsspiel! Game Session Marshall Neal 8 Saturday 900 360 Discord Wargaming Wakeup Seminar Brant Guillory 30 Saturday 900 60 Discord Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp Game Session Patrick Pence 4 Saturday 1000 180 VASSAL Space 1889! Seminar Robert Mosher 100 Saturday 1000 120 YouTube Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Saturday 1100 180 Discord Shores of Tripoli Game Session Kevin Bertram 4 Saturday 1200 120 VASSAL Brotherhood & Unity demo & historical background Seminar Tomislav Čipčić 12 Saturday 1300 240 Discord What a Tanker! Game Session Jim Owczarski 8 Saturday 1300 240 Tabletop Simulator White Eagle Defiant Game Session Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman 4 Saturday 1300 120 VASSAL Atlantic Chase (starts at 1430 EDT) Game Session Karl Kreder 4 Saturday 1400 180 VASSAL Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 4 Saturday 1500 180 VASSAL Inaugural Wargame Art Design Contest Award Show Seminar Brant Guillory 100 Saturday 1600 120 YouTube La Belle Epoque Game Session Tim Porter 4 Saturday 1600 180 VASSAL Squadron Strike Game Session Ken Burnside 4 Saturday 1600 240 ASCIBI Ardwulf's Lair interview with Dark City Games Seminar Gary Mengle 100 Saturday 1800 120 YouTube Deadly Woods Game Session Karl Kreder 4 Saturday 1800 180 VASSAL Hands in the Sea Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Saturday 1800 120 VASSAL Waterloo! (Lasalle 2 rules) Game Session Jim Owczarski 8 Saturday 1900 240 Tabletop Simulator Moe's Game Table interview with Lock 'n Load Publishing Seminar Moe Fitzgerald 100 Saturday 2100 120 YouTube Wargaming Wakeup Seminar Brant Guillory 30 Sunday 900 60 Discord Lock 'n Load Tactical Game Session Stéphane Tanguay 4 Sunday 1000 180 VASSAL Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Bootcamp Game Session Patrick Pence 4 Sunday 1100 180 VASSAL Starship Troopers: What's All the Fuss? Seminar Chris Weuve 100 Sunday 1100 90 YouTube Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 12 Sunday 1100 180 Discord Brave Little Belgium Game Session Dave Shaw, Ryan Heilman 4 Sunday 1200 120 VASSAL Global Hotspots update with NSDM Seminar Merle Robinson 100 Sunday 1300 120 YouTube Rebel Raiders on the High Seas Game Session Andrew Bucholtz 4 Sunday 1300 120 VASSAL Conflict of Heroes Game Session Uwe Eickert 6 Sunday 1400 180 Tabletopia Napoleon 1807 (starts at 1430 EDT) Game Session Karl Kreder 4 Sunday 1400 180 VASSAL Shores of Tripoli Game Session Kevin Bertram 4 Sunday 1500 120 VASSAL Happy Hour - Wrapping Up the June ACDC Seminar Brant Guillory, Moe Fitzgerald 100 Sunday 1700 120 YouTube Almost a Miracle Game Session Karl Kreder 4 Sunday 1800 180 VASSAL

Details will be announced tomorrow about the first ever Wargame Graphic Design Contest for The ACDC

Also note that this time around, we do have ACDC merchandise for you! Shirts, mugs, and more are available through our Cafepress affiliate.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find the regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

We also have our Patreon, where supporter can help us keep The Armchair Dragoons on the web, and on the podcast.

We welcome your feedback either in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...