Get Registered for The ACDC! – Tuesday Newsday 6/1/21

This Week’s Headline:
Registration is now open for The ACDC, 18-20 June
Newly Released This Week:
- Ventonuovo is shipping their reprint of Moscow ’41 with new stickers and an improved orbat.
- Hollandspiele snuck out another train game because, well, they can’t help themselves…. Dual Gauge: Honshu & Wisconsin is now available.
- Avalanche Press has Second World War at Sea: Midway, Deluxe Edition now shipping.
- Ares Games re-released the Sword & Sorcery Ancient Chronicles core set on June 7th
- C’mon now, you know you want a platoon of airborne Wiesel minis, right?!
- Know what your Munchkin game needs? That’s right Munchkin Apocalypse: Kaiju has escaped from the depths. Oh, and SJG is also shipping Munchkin unicorn dice bags, too
On Sale This Week:
- OSS has Battle for Baghdad on sale at 50% off.
- Dark City Games has a Spring Sale right now where you can buy 3/get 1 free thru June 6 with code SPRING
- Paradox has Age of Wonders III expansions, like Eternal Lords on sale at 50% off
- Barbarossa’s “80th birthday” is this month, and ATO Magazine has a special running for it.
Newly Launched This Week:
- You can now order Bonaparte in Italy from White Dog Games, but it won’t ship for another 2 weeks.
- ASLSK Bonus Pack #2 is now up from preorder from Multi-Man Multi-Man
- Want another box full of cool boardgame toys that you’ll only play once/year? Good! The Witcher boardgame is up on Kickstarter right now, and has better funding that most South Pacific Island nations.
- If you have TTS, you probably don’t need Warhall but it still looks pretty cool, eh?
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights wrapped up Antietam for their Altar of Freedom game.
- The ACDC schedule is out, but still getting some things added to it.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games has announced that the Order of Battle series will be released on Xbox later this month.
- Avalanche Press has a nice article about the American 8-in Cruiser to go with their Midway Deluxe game.
- Matrix Games has a new patch for War in the East 2 that’s been released
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe got a preview of the Battles to the Rhine expansion for LNLT
- Ardwulf and No Enemies Here went into another episode of EYAWtKAWbWAtA with sort of an “AMA” vibe
- Y’know, we went and added Solosaurus to the roster of friends, and they’ve released 1 episode in the last 7 weeks…
- RMN celebrated a birthday, and got some gaming in, but not a lot of blogging.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- This week, GUWS has Computer Assisted Wargaming: A Defense Practitioner’s Perspective and next week, they’ve got The Defence Analytical Wargaming Network in Australia
- PaxSims has posted a bunch of videos from Connections North, held earlier this year.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
Back in a few weeks
