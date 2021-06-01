Get Registered for The ACDC! – Tuesday Newsday 6/1/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

Registration is now open for The ACDC, 18-20 June

OSS has Battle for Baghdad on sale at 50% off.

on sale at 50% off. Dark City Games has a Spring Sale right now where you can buy 3/get 1 free thru June 6 with code SPRING

Paradox has Age of Wonders III expansions, like Eternal Lords on sale at 50% off

Barbarossa’s “80th birthday” is this month, and ATO Magazine has a special running for it.

Saturday Night Fights wrapped up Antietam for their Altar of Freedom game.

The ACDC schedule is out, but still getting some things added to it.

Matrix Games has announced that the Order of Battle series will be released on Xbox later this month.

Avalanche Press has a nice article about the American 8-in Cruiser to go with their Midway Deluxe game.

Matrix Games has a new patch for War in the East 2 that’s been released

Moe got a preview of the Battles to the Rhine expansion for LNLT

Ardwulf and No Enemies Here went into another episode of EYAWtKAWbWAtA with sort of an “AMA” vibe

Y’know, we went and added Solosaurus to the roster of friends, and they’ve released 1 episode in the last 7 weeks…

RMN celebrated a birthday, and got some gaming in, but not a lot of blogging.

Back in a few weeks

That’s all for this week!

