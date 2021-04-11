Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Eylau 4 for “Volley and Bayonet”

Hey, remember when Eylau was going to be just a short interlude from Project: Quatre Bras? Yeah…. so now that we’re 3 more nights into the battle than we expected to be, let’s see what happens. Here’s some more of our Volley & Bayonet game, with our usual cast of Dragoons.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...