Connections Online is Underway

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 12 April 2021
Connections Online is now underway, and this is the list of events, along with relevant links to the presentations
|Event Name
|Event Type
|CORE / Extended
|Host Names
|Start Date
|Start Time
|Duration (minutes)
|Streaming Link
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|04/10/21
|1400
|180
|(not streamed)
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|04/11/21
|1400
|180
|(not streamed)
|Connections Online 2021 Welcome
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Chris Weuve
|04/12/21
|1000
|60
|https://youtu.be/XlVGNjscJmI
|Wargaming for Education
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|James Sterrett, Kristan J Wheaton, Kyleanne Hunter, Sebastian Bae
|04/12/21
|1100
|120
|https://youtu.be/R_cd5A1CfaE
|Distributed Wargame Tools & Techniques
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|Merle Robinson
|04/12/21
|1300
|120
|https://youtu.be/XsX3xK_XkCg
|Practical Design in Wargames
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Brian Train, Mike Markowitz
|04/12/21
|1500
|60
|https://youtu.be/YBao9alTEnQ
|Welcome Social & Happy Hour
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Chris Weuve
|04/12/21
|1700
|90
|(Conference attendees only; not streamed)
|History of Wargaming
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Matt Caffrey
|04/12/21
|1900
|120
|https://youtu.be/0owwVyNu6CY
|The Gettysburg Campaign & Insights into Multi-Blind Wargame
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Sean Barnett
|04/13/21
|1000
|60
|https://youtu.be/vD8KcahPBlw
|Recent Articles in Wargaming
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|Jeremy Sepinsky
|04/13/21
|1100
|120
|https://youtu.be/unzAFJaqsuI
|The Georgetown University Wargaming Society
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|Sebastian Bae
|04/13/21
|1300
|120
|https://youtu.be/VMICXfQ8pwU
|Western Approaches Tactical Unit - Analysis & Perspective
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Tom Mouat
|04/13/21
|1500
|60
|https://youtu.be/Ja29-h9ffjY
|Across Suez (team wargame)
|Wargame
|Extended
|Marc Monnin, Mike Erickson
|04/13/21
|1700
|240
|(not streamed)
|A Falklands/Malvinas Seminar Game
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Peter Robbins
|04/13/21
|1800
|120
|(Discord / attendees only; recording to be posted later)
|Squadron Strike Teaching Game (Vector Movement)
|Wargame
|Extended
|Ken Burnside
|04/14/21
|2000
|240
|(not streamed)
|Family of Connections Conferences
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Matt Caffrey, Rex Brynen
|04/14/21
|1000
|60
|https://youtu.be/Gfvmvc_V3xk
|Distributed Campaigns Over the Long Haul
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|Brant Guillory
|04/14/21
|1100
|120
|https://youtu.be/JScpmHKXiMY
|SISO Distributed Wargame Working Group
|Panel Presentation
|CORE
|Stephen Downes-Martin
|04/14/21
|1300
|120
|https://youtu.be/1z3J9ntHGAE
|The Future of Connections Online
|Keynote Presentation
|CORE
|Chris Weuve
|04/14/21
|1500
|60
|https://youtu.be/SE4O5FF0_vI
|Online Integrity: Conflict Sensitivity
|Wargame
|Extended
|Paul Howarth
|04/14/21
|1700
|120
|(not streamed)
|Men Against Fire: Paddy Griffith's Sandhurst Wargame
|Wargame
|Extended
|Jim Owczarski
|04/15/21
|2000
|180
|(TBP)
|Exploring historical conflict w/ games: a modeling approach
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Xavier Rubio-Campillo
|04/15/21
|1200
|120
|(TBP)
|NSDM Revealed!
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Merle Robinson
|04/15/21
|1500
|120
|(TBP)
|Research for Historical Role Playing Games
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Byron Salahor
|04/15/21
|2000
|120
|(Discord / attendees only)
|Fog of War and Tabletop Simulator
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Tim Porter
|04/15/21
|1600
|180
|(not streamed)
|How to create game modules in Vassal or Tabletop Simulator
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Tim Porter
|04/15/21
|1400
|120
|(not streamed)
|1985: Under an Iron Sky
|Wargame
|Extended
|Karl Kreder
|04/15/21
|1700
|180
|(not streamed)
|Atlantic Chase
|Wargame
|Extended
|Karl Kreder
|04/15/21
|1300
|180
|(not streamed)
|A Nightmare Come True – The “1985” Series
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Anthony Morphet, Fabrizio Vianello
|04/16/21
|1200
|120
|(TBP)
|Megagaming in the Hobby Environment
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Merle Robinson
|04/16/21
|1500
|120
|(TBP)
|Across Suez (team wargame)
|Wargame
|Extended
|Marc Monnin, Mike Erickson
|04/16/21
|1700
|240
|(not streamed)
|Online Integrity: Conflict Sensitivity
|Wargame
|Extended
|Paul Howarth
|04/16/21
|1200
|120
|(not streamed)
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Seminar Presentation
|Extended
|Karl Kreder, Tim Porter
|04/18/21
|1400
|180
|(not streamed)
Core events will be freely broadcast through YouTube
Extended events may be made available afterwards, but are not planned to be broadcast live.
