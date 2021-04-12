Connections Online is Underway

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 12 April 2021

Connections Online is now underway, and this is the list of events, along with relevant links to the presentations

So sorry that the table runs a bit wider than the content column.

Event Name Event Type CORE / Extended Host Names Start Date Start Time Duration (minutes) Streaming Link Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Presentation Extended Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 04/10/21 1400 180 (not streamed) Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Presentation Extended Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 04/11/21 1400 180 (not streamed) Connections Online 2021 Welcome Keynote Presentation CORE Chris Weuve 04/12/21 1000 60 https://youtu.be/XlVGNjscJmI Wargaming for Education Panel Presentation CORE James Sterrett, Kristan J Wheaton, Kyleanne Hunter, Sebastian Bae 04/12/21 1100 120 https://youtu.be/R_cd5A1CfaE Distributed Wargame Tools & Techniques Panel Presentation CORE Merle Robinson 04/12/21 1300 120 https://youtu.be/XsX3xK_XkCg Practical Design in Wargames Keynote Presentation CORE Brian Train, Mike Markowitz 04/12/21 1500 60 https://youtu.be/YBao9alTEnQ Welcome Social & Happy Hour Seminar Presentation Extended Chris Weuve 04/12/21 1700 90 (Conference attendees only; not streamed) History of Wargaming Seminar Presentation Extended Matt Caffrey 04/12/21 1900 120 https://youtu.be/0owwVyNu6CY The Gettysburg Campaign & Insights into Multi-Blind Wargame Keynote Presentation CORE Sean Barnett 04/13/21 1000 60 https://youtu.be/vD8KcahPBlw Recent Articles in Wargaming Panel Presentation CORE Jeremy Sepinsky 04/13/21 1100 120 https://youtu.be/unzAFJaqsuI The Georgetown University Wargaming Society Panel Presentation CORE Sebastian Bae 04/13/21 1300 120 https://youtu.be/VMICXfQ8pwU Western Approaches Tactical Unit - Analysis & Perspective Keynote Presentation CORE Tom Mouat 04/13/21 1500 60 https://youtu.be/Ja29-h9ffjY Across Suez (team wargame) Wargame Extended Marc Monnin, Mike Erickson 04/13/21 1700 240 (not streamed) A Falklands/Malvinas Seminar Game Seminar Presentation Extended Peter Robbins 04/13/21 1800 120 (Discord / attendees only; recording to be posted later) Squadron Strike Teaching Game (Vector Movement) Wargame Extended Ken Burnside 04/14/21 2000 240 (not streamed) Family of Connections Conferences Keynote Presentation CORE Matt Caffrey, Rex Brynen 04/14/21 1000 60 https://youtu.be/Gfvmvc_V3xk Distributed Campaigns Over the Long Haul Panel Presentation CORE Brant Guillory 04/14/21 1100 120 https://youtu.be/JScpmHKXiMY SISO Distributed Wargame Working Group Panel Presentation CORE Stephen Downes-Martin 04/14/21 1300 120 https://youtu.be/1z3J9ntHGAE The Future of Connections Online Keynote Presentation CORE Chris Weuve 04/14/21 1500 60 https://youtu.be/SE4O5FF0_vI Online Integrity: Conflict Sensitivity Wargame Extended Paul Howarth 04/14/21 1700 120 (not streamed) Men Against Fire: Paddy Griffith's Sandhurst Wargame Wargame Extended Jim Owczarski 04/15/21 2000 180 (TBP) Exploring historical conflict w/ games: a modeling approach Seminar Presentation Extended Xavier Rubio-Campillo 04/15/21 1200 120 (TBP) NSDM Revealed! Seminar Presentation Extended Merle Robinson 04/15/21 1500 120 (TBP) Research for Historical Role Playing Games Seminar Presentation Extended Byron Salahor 04/15/21 2000 120 (Discord / attendees only) Fog of War and Tabletop Simulator Seminar Presentation Extended Tim Porter 04/15/21 1600 180 (not streamed) How to create game modules in Vassal or Tabletop Simulator Seminar Presentation Extended Tim Porter 04/15/21 1400 120 (not streamed) 1985: Under an Iron Sky Wargame Extended Karl Kreder 04/15/21 1700 180 (not streamed) Atlantic Chase Wargame Extended Karl Kreder 04/15/21 1300 180 (not streamed) A Nightmare Come True – The “1985” Series Seminar Presentation Extended Anthony Morphet, Fabrizio Vianello 04/16/21 1200 120 (TBP) Megagaming in the Hobby Environment Seminar Presentation Extended Merle Robinson 04/16/21 1500 120 (TBP) Across Suez (team wargame) Wargame Extended Marc Monnin, Mike Erickson 04/16/21 1700 240 (not streamed) Online Integrity: Conflict Sensitivity Wargame Extended Paul Howarth 04/16/21 1200 120 (not streamed) Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Seminar Presentation Extended Karl Kreder, Tim Porter 04/18/21 1400 180 (not streamed)

Event schedule as of 4/6/21 0900 EDT.



Core events will be freely broadcast through YouTube

Extended events may be made available afterwards, but are not planned to be broadcast live.

